Stock Exchange: Do You Keep A Shopping List Ready?

Having a "shopping list" handy, can keep you prepared to act when technical market conditions change.

A variety of market leading stocks have sold-off in recent weeks, but how do you distinguish between buying opportunities and red flags?

Review:

This Week: Do You Keep a Shopping List Ready?

Traders and investors have very few things in common, but one of them (aside from the profit motive) is there are dip-buyers and momentum-riders in both camps. In recent weeks, a variety of market leaders have experienced significant sell-offs (e.g. Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and others), and these events have created both frustration and excitement for market participants. But how do you know when a sell-off is an opportunity or a red flag?

We gave some perspective earlier this week in this article: How to Exploit an Inefficient Market, whereby we reviewed the sell-offs in both Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) (note: we really like the artificial intelligence stocks, such as Nvidia—despite the inevitable temporary setbacks). Further, Dr. Brett Steenbarger recently shared invaluable insights in this article on what helps traders identify “good” risk/reward opportunities (hint: leverage your strengths as a trader).

Due to the recent market choppiness, many momentum traders, in particular, are feeling out of sync with the market. For example, in this article, Adam Grimes explains he’s had discussions with many traders over just the last week where he sees a common theme:

Many people are very frustrated with this market. Many people feel very much out of sync with the swings, and I heard from more than one person “it’s like I’m doing everything at exactly the wrong time.”

As another example, two of our momentum-based trading models (Felix and Athena) have been generating strong returns over the last year, but have been “frustrated” over the last two-weeks.

Model Performance:

Expert Picks From The Models:

This week’s Stock Exchange is being edited by Blue Harbinger; (Blue Harbinger is a source for independent investment ideas).

Holmes: This week I like Weibo Corp (WB). Are you familiar with this company?

Blue Harbinger: Yes. It’s basically a social media platform in China. And its share price has increased about 10x in the last two years. Its market cap is now up to over $26 billion USD. Why do you like this stock, Holmes?

Holmes: As you know, I like to buy on the dip. And as you can see in the following chart, Weibo has pulled back nicely.

BH: Interesting pick, Holmes. That chart actually looks a little more like something Road Runner would buy instead of you because it’s had such strong momentum over the last year, but I certainly see this dip you’re talking about. Are you aware that this company beat estimates on both the top and bottom line last quarter, and the company is guiding Q1 estimates well above consensus Street estimates? Here is a look at the Fast Graph, if you are interested.

Holmes: Thanks for that information, but as I remind you almost every week, my typical holding period is only 6-weeks. I’ll be out of this trade before Q1 earnings is announced. I bought the dip, and I’m holding for some mean reversion.

BH: Well, the shares (they’re actually an ADR) were up nearly 4% yesterday, the last day of the quarter, so I’m sure you appreciate that. I’m going to add this one to my watch list, and I am going to check back in with you on it in about 6-weeks.

Holmes: Ok. Thank you. How about you, Road Runner—any trades this week?

Road Runner: Yes. This week I bought Hertz (HTZ). What do you think about that?

BH: I think Weibo looks more like a Road Runner stock, than Hertz, but I digress. I know you have your objective model-based process in place. But why do you like Hertz, Road Runner?

RR: I like to purchase stocks when they are in the lower end of a rising channel. Here is a look at the setup for Hertz.

BH: Honestly, I’m not sure what to make of Hertz, Road Runner. One day it’s an airport car rental company, the next day someone is telling me they’re going to turn into a driverless ride sharing service. I know they seem to miss earnings expectations more than they meet or exceed them, and the company’s revenues don’t seem to be growing much in recent years. Here is a look at the Fast Graph.

RR: Sometimes that long-term uncertainty that you seem to be conveying creates exactly the type of environment where traders can thrive. I typically hold for about 4-weeks, and this one looks attractive.

BH: Thanks, RoadRunner. I’ll keep an eye on Hertz. How about you, Athena—any trades this week?

Athena: Yes. This week I sold Take Two Interactive (TTWO). If you recall, I purchased the shares back on 8/28/17 for $95, and I just sold them this week on 3/23/18 for $103. Here is a look at the buy and sell charts.

BH: Okay—interesting. Remind us what you look for in a trade?

Athena: I am a momentum trader. I typically hold for about 17-weeks, and I use price targets and some dynamic stop order procedures. What do you think of the trade?

BH: Looks like you made some money, Athena. Nice job. TakeTwo recently missed revenue estimates when it announced earnings last month, but it also raised guidance. Here is a look at the FastGraph.

Athena: Thanks for that info. How about you Felix—any trades this week?

Felix – No trades this week, but I did run the S&P 500 stocks through my model, and the top 20 rankings are included in the following list.

BH: Thanks, Felix. And wow—I see lots of popular momentum names on your list… Micron, Netflix, Nvidia, General Electric, Amazon. And they all look like momentum play, except for maybe GE.

Felix: Correct. I like momentum, however, my typical holding period is longer than the other models. I typically hold for around 66 weeks.

BH: Interesting, and thank you for sharing. How about you, Oscar—what have you got to share this week?

Oscar: I ran the comprehensive ETF universe through my model, and the top 20 are shown in the following ranking.

BH: I really appreciate these rankings—especially because you share these ETF ideas. Your typical holding period is 6-weeks, correct?

Oscar: Correct. And I usually just rotate to a new sector ETF after that time period.

Conclusion:

When the market sells off, it can be helpful to have your shopping list ready (especially if the subsequent rebound is swift). Specifically, a shopping list can help you quickly decide which names are worth considering, and which are to be avoided. Our trading models constantly monitor many hundreds of individual stocks (i.e. their shopping lists), but only buy when specific near-term technical conditions are met. The models can more efficiently sift through a lot of data than humans can. Plus, we find that a blended approach between multiple model-based strategies can provide more diversity, lower risk, and a smoother string of returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WB, HTZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.