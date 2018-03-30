March: CEF Declines Better Than S&P 500, But Opportunities Arise

Market volatility may remain, but CEFs provide an opportunity to get income and exposure while waiting for the correction to end.

March has been one of the months that I live for, and one of the reasons I wanted to go into finance.

This is a month where market volatility has created tremendous buying opportunities, thanks to fundamentally strong macroeconomic and corporate-level trends, whether you're looking at inflation, wage growth, corporate earnings, or a variety of other indicators.

Yet that volatility has resulted in a lot of unrest, and the number of letters I've gotten from readers expressing worry has increased substantially from late 2017. I have tried to get investors to stay the course, focus on the long term, and identify value where it currently exists.

And in the closed-end fund world, a growing number of bargains have become available thanks to the market sell-off. This has also resulted in an extremely bad return for all CEF Insider indices, although those indices have outperformed the abysmal return of the S&P 500.

This is little consolation to CEF investors who are looking at paper losses, of course, but it does speak to the importance of diversification, since CEFs go beyond common stocks, and the value of a high income stream, which alleviates the needs to sell at a loss for investors requiring liquidity.

Returns by Asset Class

Although things have been bad for everyone, the CEF Insider Taxable Bond Sub-Index saw a very slight gain by the end of February.

Higher volatility has not helped the Buy-Write Sub-Index, which was the worst performer of March, and the sell-off in equities was apparent in CEFs, too. Despite indications of three or more rate hikes for 2018, and more beyond that, both taxable and tax-free bonds outperformed equities for February within the world of CEFs.

Biggest Discounts

The 10 most discounted funds ran the gamut, but looking further at the top 50 most discounted funds, a common theme becomes apparent: munis are in the doghouse.

Symbol Fees Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price Long-Term CAGR DNI 1.69% 12.39 -19.34 4.84 2.85% CUBA 3.30% 7.03 -18.26 1.68 2.76% GDL 4.68% 9.27 -17.53 4.31 3.26% EGIF 2.82% 14.85 -17.13 5.9 -4.83% RIF 2.24% 15.95 -17.1 8.28 3.38% EVJ 2.84% 11.07 -16.89 4.95 5.07% CAF 1.89% 23.96 -16.34 0.46 7.90% EMJ 1.92% 11.57 -16.28 5.09 4.27% CEV 2.76% 11.28 -16.26 3.95 4.49% NTC 2.07% 11.4 -16.05 4.32 3.76%

EMJ's, CEV's, and NTC's discounts are far in excess of their long-term averages, which is also the case for dozens of other muni CEFs.

Meanwhile, the average discount among CEFs remains high (although down slightly from earlier in March) at 6.3%, which is far above the 4.5% discount of CEFs around this time last year. Bear in mind that CEFs' terrific 2017 resulted in that discount shrinking even smaller, resulting in tough times for CEF investors looking to add on or increase positions.

Biggest Premiums

No matter what is happening in the market and among CEFs, you can be absolutely certain some Pimco funds will have premiums. And four of the top 10 premium priced CEFs are of course from everyone's favorite Newport Beach-based bond shop.

Symbol Fees Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price Long-Term CAGR GUT 1.67% 6.51 38.81 9.22 5.79% PGP 3.22% 13.67 28.48 10.71 9.33% CRF 1.45% 14.92 22.3 18.51 4.89% RCS 1.53% 9.03 20.88 9.57 10.01% CLM 1.30% 15.05 19.82 18.86 4.90% DNP 2.03% 10.17 18.53 7.67 9.33% PHK 1.08% 7.54 14.24 12.84 8.77% CGO 2.09% 14.79 13.68 8.11 8.79% DMO 2.58% 24.02 12.88 10.24 14.65% PTY 0.89% 16.53 12.45 9.44 14.16%

More interesting than that is the existence of two utilities CEFs in the top 10 most premium priced CEFs. This is particularly interesting, given that the average utilities CEF is priced at a 4.2% discount to NAV and all but PGP and DNP are currently priced at a discount. A closer look at these two funds is pretty interesting and extremely telling.

First, let's observe their premiums over the past month.

Although GUT is pricey, its discount has fallen by nearly half in the last month, while DNP's premium has actually increased very slightly. A closer look at price and NAV trends will tell us whether this is a fundamental or market attitude-driven development.

In the case of GUT, the NAV return is slightly positive exclusive of distributions to shareholders, while DNP's NAV change is more or less flat and below DNP's price gains for the month. GUT's 10.2% recent extreme decline is the culprit for its much lower premium and not a result of worsening NAV performance.

With its 10.2% decline, GUT was the 7th worst-performing CEF of March.

Best 1mo Returns

The top performing CEF on a price-return basis was the Nuveen Municipal Income fund (NYSE:NMI), up 6.9% on a price return despite its 0.5% monthly NAV return (both on a total return basis), which was just ahead of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust's (NYSE:EVF) 5.6% total price return for the month versus its 0.3% NAV total return. The juxtaposition is striking and worth considering, since EVF is a fund used to benefit from rising interest rates, while munis are affected negatively by the same phenomenon.

Neither is the best-performing fund on a NAV basis. Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC) saw its NAV rise 3.6% versus a 0.9% price return (total for both), while the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) saw a 3.7% monthly total NAV return that was below its 4.8% price return.

Worst 1mo Returns

The worst performing CEF on a price-return basis was the First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL), perhaps unsurprisingly due to the impact FERC's decision on MLPs has had on the sector. That fund fell 16.6% on a total price basis for March, although its NAV total return was half as bad, at 8.4%. Several other MLP funds had double-digit price declines and high-single-digit or double-digit NAV declines (total for both), although Salient Midstream & MLP (NYSE:SMM), Neuberger Berman MLP Income (NYSEMKT:NML), Kayne Anderson MLP Fund (NYSE:KYN), and Kayne Anderson Energy Development Corporation (NYSE:KED) fared better, with mid-single-digit total price returns and similar total NAV returns.

Much more important are the total NAV returns, with the Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FMO) perhaps displaying the bad bets of management with a 10.4% decline in excess of all other MLP funds. It and the Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) are the only ones to see 10% NAV total return declines in March. These declines were reflected in similar price declines.

The worst non-commodities or non-energy specialist CEF had a -6.3% NAV total return for March: the Aberdeen Indonesia Fund (NYSEMKT:IF). The Gabelli Multimedia Fund (NYSE:GGT) fell a bit behind, with a 4.2% total NAV decline over the same period.

