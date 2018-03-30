I Like What This STORE Is Selling

Seen as the little brother to Realty Income - get in while they are still growing.

Investment Thesis

Based on the rise in interest rates, mainly starting last year, REITs have been under intense scrutiny, which has provided many long-term opportunities in strong companies. The one I would like to highlight today is STORE Capital (STOR) which has been growing at a strong clip, but the stock is flat since the start of 2017. This stock appears undervalued when looking at its results since going public in late 2014. The past two years, it has increased adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) 34% and 25%, respectively. I believe the time is nearing to enter a position in this STOR.

Let's Take A Look Inside The STOR

STORE Capital is one of the fastest growing net lease REITs founded in 2011 and completed its IPO in November 2014. The company targets single tenant operational real estate, or STORE Properties as the company refers to. As of its most recently filed 10-K, ending 12/31/2017, company has a real estate portfolio totaling $6.2 billion, representing 1,921 property locations leased to 397 customers. Of the $6.2 billion portfolio, 96% is related to commercial real estate properties subject to long-term leases, and the remaining 4% relates to mortgage loans and direct financial receivables.

Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

What separates STOR from other net lease REITs is the fact it focuses much of its attention on middle market and large non-rated companies which have limited sources to raise capital at favorable terms. As noted in the company's Q4 investor presentation, the median tenant revenue is just $47M, with 70% of STOR's tenants having revenues exceeding $50M.

Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

STOR has differentiated itself by focusing in this niche market, which has ample opportunity to gain higher lease rates, longer term leases, and greatly diversify its portfolio. This platform allows tenants to gain access to favorable alternatives to commercial mortgage debt. Tenants would be able to lower its cost of capital by not having its capital tied up in real estate, which is important for middle market companies.

Due to the fact STOR acquires single tenant operational real estate, this provides a sense of stability for the company and lowers risk. STOR is able to evaluate the tenant in depth by reviewing not only its credit history, but its historical financial performance as well. A future tenant must be able to cover rent expenses for two years, after all overhead expenses are calculated. The company has a six-step process it follows when evaluating potential tenants, and therefore properties.

Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

Management has done a fine job diversifying the portfolio with no single tenants accounting for more than 3.4% of base rent revenues. The company is also not heavily invested in the retail sector that has had a black cloud, named Amazon (AMZN), hanging over its head for several years now. The breakdown of tenants within different industry groups is as follows:

Service: 67%

Retail: 18%

Manufacturing: 15%

Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

The service industry is primarily made up of restaurants, early childhood education, movie theatres, and health clubs. Retail is made up of furniture stores, farm and ranch supply, and hunting and fishing stores. As you can see, many of the retailers are protected from the threat of Amazon. In addition to management building a highly diverse group of tenants, the company also has the longest average lease term amongst large triple-net lease REITs. Its near-term exposure is also the lowest in the next 5-10 years.

Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

When thinking of net lease REITs, the first one that always comes to mind is Realty Income (NYSE:O). It has been the gold standard in the net lease sector for numerous years, but STOR is an up and coming star. Its growth rates, which we will go into further detail below, cannot be ignored. Some may look at its growth metrics the past two years and think management may be managing on a short-term basis, but it is just the opposite. As you saw above, its lease term is the longest amongst numerous large public net lease REITs, and its average lease escalators are the highest among those that publish the metric, O being one of them.

Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

As much as news outlets make it out to be, believe it or not, Amazon is actually not taking over the world. According to the US Census Bureau, e-commerce sales account for roughly 9% of Total Retail Sales for 2017. Is e-commerce gaining traction? Absolutely, but consumers still want to touch the large majority of what they buy, which is why it is so important for STOR management to properly select its tenants. Considering all the negative news around retail, STOR has maintained a strong occupancy track record.

Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

Does This STOR Offer Any Discounts?

In performing my research, I like to take a look at the company's recent five-year history. However, since STOR has only been public for three full years, we will only look at what we have. In doing so, STOR has grown revenues an average of 34.0%, FFO 43.4%, and AFFO 41.8% per year. The company has also consistently paid and raised its dividend on an annual basis every year since going public. Since the company's IPO in 2014, STORE has increased dividends per share by 24% while maintaining a low dividend payout ratio and at the same time reducing leverage. Currently, STOR offers an annual dividend of $1.24, which equates to a yield of 5.0%. This current yield is 17 basis points above their three-year average. Based on the company's low AFFO payout ratio of 76%, the dividend appears to be well-protected and prime for further increases in the future.

Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

Another area I like to consider before investing in a company is its management team. The management team at STOR is led by Chris Volk, and the executive team averages 20+ years of experience within the industry. As management alludes to in its investor presentation, STOR is a landlord of choice due to its focus on corporate flexibility and wealth creation.

Let's take a look at whether or not the company offers any value at current trading levels and how it compares to some of its immediate competitors. At the time of this article, STOR was trading at a price of $24.82. At current levels, STOR trades at a P/FFO of 15.62x, slightly above its three-year average of 15.48x. The company currently yields a dividend of 5.00%. Looking at the chart below, you can see how STOR stacks up against some of its net lease competitors.

Source: Chart created by author using data from Companies' 10-Ks

At a 5.00% yield, let's see how STORE Capital stacks up against some of its immediate competitors.

Source: Chart created by author using data from Yahoo Finance

As you can see in the charts above, STOR appears attractively priced, especially when compared to O. Looking at the dividend, a 5.0% dividend is attractive and another reason I am recommending the stock to my followers.

One final item to look at is the FAST Graphs data. Looking at the graph below, again only based on three full years of data, the stock is trading below its short historical averages, again pointing towards a buy. If the data I have portrayed is still not enough to persuade you, just remember the Oracle, Warren Buffett, purchased shares in STOR at $20.25.

Source: FAST Graphs

Final Thoughts

I have presented my case on this up-and-coming net lease REIT, which is sometimes overshadowed by Realty Income, but I believe Chris Volk and company are doing a tremendous job steering this company forward in the early stages. The company continues to perform at a high level, the dividend is safe with annual increases expected going forward, and the management team is highly talented and trustworthy. Despite the concerns around rising rates, which tend to mean the economy is growing, thus meaning STORE's tenants are performing well, I expect STOR to perform quite well in 2018 once the dust settles.

