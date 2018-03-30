Market Correction And Muted Inflation Expectations Make This Fund A Buy

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is a compelling investment option at its current market price. The fund has a focus on high yield, which I still believe will have a place in 2018, especially given the continued absence of meaningful inflation. The fund grew its dividend handsomely in 2017, and that trend looks set to continue at an even greater pace this year. Furthermore, consumer spending continues to increase, albeit modestly, while wages and savings also increase, pointing to a strong consumer base. This is important for HDV, as its largest sector holding is Consumer Staples.

Background

First, a little about HDV. HDV is managed by BlackRock and its objective is to track the investment results of an index composed of relatively high dividend paying U.S. equities. The stock currently trades at $84.20/share and is yielding 3.59%, based on its last four distributions. I covered HDV at the start of the year, and recommended investors pick up the fund. Put simply, this was a bad call, as the fund has been hit hard during the correction, and is down roughly 5.7% since my review. To put this in perspective, the S&P 500 is only down about 2% in the same time frame. Clearly, this is under-performance, yet I believe current prices represent an attractive entry point for HDV, and I will explain why in detail below.

Reasonable Valuation, Strong Dividend Gain

While HDV has seen some weakness recently, I view this as an opportunity more than anything else because the underlying fundamentals of the fund remain attractive. Prior to, and especially after, the recent market correction we have experienced, HDV was/is more reasonably priced than the broader market. This should help provide some downside cushion in the event the market corrects further. For example, HDV's price to earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 20.26. For comparison, the S&P 500 has a current P/E of 24.68, indicating HDV is comfortably cheaper than the broader market.

Another strong point for HDV is its current yield, ringing in above 3.5%. This has moved higher short-term due to a sharp decline in the fund's share price (a negative), but also because of continued increases in quarterly distributions (a positive). During my last review, I mentioned how HDV saw an impressive dividend increase in 2017, compared to 2016, with a 8.9% increase (which actually bested the popular Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)). So far in 2018, dividend gains are looking even better. HDV's Q1 distribution this year of $.799/share represented an increase of 10.48% compared to what was paid in Q1 last year. This tells me the fund's screens for financial health are working to some degree because, even those the fund is seeing short-term selling pressure, the holdings are continuing to prioritize returning cash to shareholders. Given HDV's positive short-term track record in this regard, I would expect 2018 distributions to continue to increase. Therefore, I expect the fund's yield to remain noticeably higher than what is offered by the S&P or treasury bonds, and for HDV to remain an income fund worth considering.

Inflation Expectations Weaken

Another reason to consider a high-yield, defensive ETF right now is that inflation expectations are declining. While investors are still anticipating two more interest rate hikes from the Fed this year, the percentage of market participants who expect a fourth rate hike is down, according to CME Group's Fed Watch tool, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rates. This is because inflation figures are continuing to disappoint. On Thursday (3/28/18), the Commerce Department stated that core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 1.6% from a year ago. Furthermore, the gap between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields shrunk to its narrowest size since 2007, which is a sign that investors expect rates to head higher near-term but are questioning the longer-term outlook. This will keep the yield down on long-term bonds and certificates of deposit, which are common alternatives to dividends funds. This tells me dividend-focused funds will have some room to run. Whether or not inflation ticks up over the next few quarters is anyone's guess, but as long as the expectation of lower inflation continues, HDV could certainly get a near-term boost.

The Consumer Story Remains Positive

Of course, the recent drop in the yield for the 10-year Treasury note is fairly recent, as the yield had been increasing over the past few quarters. This occurred as interest rates moved higher and inflation expectations for 2018, and beyond, got a bit overblown. This was a serious setback for bond proxies such as the consumer stapes sector, which is HDV's top sector, at over 20% of its holdings. To illustrate, consider how the consumer staples sector has performed since the start of the year, compared to the S&P 500:

Clearly, this is weak short-term performance, and makes sense given the inflation fears the market experienced over the past few months. But as you can see, consumer staples has ticked up recently, as rate hike expectations for 2018 have settled on three increases and inflation concerns have subsided. Due to these trends, I see this sector performing well throughout the year, as we are seeing a more cautious consumer, but one who is still spending. While market participants were not thrilled with February's wage and spending figures, the fact is that both continue to trend higher. While nothing to exclaim over, consumer spending increased 0.2% in February, while wages increased a .4%. This indicates Americans are actually saving some of their wage increases, rather than spending it. While near-term this could hurt the consumer-focused sectors, it is a sign that the spending increases we are seeing (while small) are sustainable, healthy, and not driven by debt. While the headlines are telling us that consumer confidence is declining, I focus on the fact that confidence is still at historically high levels, as illustrated by the chart below:

Investing in consumer staples is not going to make you rich quickly, but investing in the sector when consumers are confident, upping their spending, and seeing wage gains, is a pretty safe strategy.

Bottom Line

HDV has suffered recently and, despite its defensive positioning, declined more than average during the recent market rout. Fortunately, the fund has started to turn around over the last few trading sessions and its recent dividend payment suggests continued dividend growth in 2018. The share price declines coupled with the dividend increase gives HDV a yield almost double the S&P 500, and one that is also above many other dividend-focused funds. With volatility setting back in to the market, initiating a more defensive position could make sense for investors who want to de-risk their portfolios. As inflation expectations are also relaxing, sectors such as telecommunications and consumer staples, which can act as proxies to bonds, could see renewed interest, and those areas alone make up about one-third of HDV's portfolio. Given this backdrop, I view HDV's pullback as an opportunity, and would encourage investors to consider initiating positions in the fund at this time.

