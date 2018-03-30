USO: Buying Opportunity In Oil?

A simple reversion to the mean would suggest that there is massive upside potential in USO, which is a bullish investing opportunity for mega-cap oil companies or directly through USO.

Image Source

Already this year, rising volatility levels have taken most investors by surprise. After a long period of bullish complacency in the Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500, we have seen several recent examples of drastic selling pressure that have made it more difficult to structure market positions. Rather than "fighting against the market," we are looking for defensive strategies that are well-positioned for gains in these types of contexts. Underlying macroeconomic strength (both in the U.S. economy, and around the world) suggests that consumer-driven demand will continue to be a catalyst. As the rest of the market seems to be focused on picking bottoms in all of this tech stock carnage, we are looking the other way and selecting oversold assets capable of actually benefiting from the current financial environment. More and more, crude is looking like an obvious choice, and we are "long" oil through the United States Oil Fund (USO) in anticipation of a bullish break toward 16.30.

This year, most of the headlines have centered on the fact that energy markets have been rising on better buying near the lows. On a YTD basis, trends in USO have posted gains of 9.24%, so there is some truth to this. But from the broader perspective, it is important to understand that USO has actually lost 62.24% of its value over the last five years. This means that we are still trading at a significant discount (relative to the historical averages), with nothing in conjunction to suggest a real slowdown in demand. To be sure, we view the "electric car craze" as an inevitable trend. But recent automotive technology problems at Uber (Private:UBER) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) show that we are not as close to these new-age markets as many think. Oil demand at the global level is expected to increase by 1.5 million barrels per day. This is the first time ever that global demand will overcome 100 million barrels per day. Does this sound like a bearish scenario? It shouldn't.

This says nothing of the impact recent stock volatility could have on the rest of the market. A comparison of the volatility amongst sectors suggests that it is time to start moving out of technology stocks. Volatility levels in the Nasdaq have broadly diverged from what is being seen in the S&P 500.

More specific examples can be seen in the FANG stocks themselves, as the tech block is currently dealing with some of the worst declines in their collective histories. Our view is that it is time to stop looking at many of these newer tech companies as long-term investments. Many in the space have a limited shelf life, and the recent declines should give investors an indication of what is possible once the bubble bursts.

Currently, there is very little in the economic data which indicates lower price levels in energy. Growth rates in the U.S. economy were just released, showing upward revisions to 2.9%. The latest U.S. GDP report showed the strongest consumer spending levels in three years, and with a healthy consumer, the path of least resistance in USO looks to be upward.

U.S. manufacturing productivity is also much higher than it has been in recent memory. We are currently looking at a potential break above half-decade highs and growing demand for energy products.

The trends here look strong, but there are always scenarios that can derail a bullish outlook. Here, one of those possibilities could be limited space in capacity utilization - but even the trends in these areas have not been problematic. US capacity utilization is moving higher. However, we are still holding at 78.1%, and this suggests there is still room for manufacturing expansion.

Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

In the short term, USO is dealing with strong resistance levels at 13.80, but an upside break from there sets next supply target much higher. Readings in the Commodity Channel Index (NYSE:CCI) are elevated, but we are trying to move back into equilibrium territory, and this could allow or the break. We are currently looking at the 200-week EMA (at 16.30) because it coincides nicely with historical support/resistance levels from 2015. With macro influences supportive, we believe that this is a conservative target, and it would still represent a gain of nearly 25%. We are long USO and expect to hold the position for most of the year.

What is your position on USO? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.