Volatility Is Back: Turning A 6% Yield Into A 12%-Plus Yield Is Easier Than You Think

Even low dividend-paying large caps have attractive option payouts, helping investors to hedge their positions, and also earn extra income.

The VIX fear index has made a strong showing in 2018, which has pumped up option-selling yields.

After a very long hiatus, it seems that Mr. VIX is hanging around with Mr. Market once again in 2018. Just take a look at this chart of the VIX, which has woken up this year, after a long slumber, a la VIX Van Winkle.

The VIX is up 84% year to date, as of 3/29/18, with a closing price of $19.97 in the past holiday shortened week. After shooting into the high-40s in February, it has bounced around mainly in the high teens, sometimes crossing into the plus-20 range:

During the prior staid period, it was often difficult to earn attractive premiums on many of the big-name stocks, but this has turned around in 2018.

Even normally low option premium big hitters, such as AT&T (T), United Parcel Service (UPS), and Microsoft (MSFT), are sporting some hefty premiums these days.

These are three short-term trades, near the top of the list for their total static yields, from our free Covered Calls Table.

You might be thinking that a $.36 call option premium on a $35.65 stock, like AT&T, isn't such a big deal, but consider this - these trades expire in only three weeks, on 4/21/18, so ~1% is actually a pretty good yield in such a short time.

UPS, which pays $2.23 on its April $105.00 call strike, has twice the yield, at 2.13% in this three-week period, (~35% annualized), while MSFT has a very similar yield, paying $1.91 on its April $92.50 call strike, for a yield of 2.09%, (34.72% annualized).

In addition to having attractive short-term yields, the UPS and MSFT trades offer another attraction - both stocks are in between quarterly dividends in April, so the option premiums could fill in your short-term income gap.

Here's another stock from our Covered Calls Table - Triton International, (TRTN). We'll use this July call trade to illustrate the various profitable scenarios which can ensue in a successful covered call trade.

TRTN pays a $.45 quarterly dividend, for a total of $1.80/year, which, at TRTN's $30.60 price, equals a yield of 5.88%. That's a pretty attractive yield, but here's how you can move it into a much higher yield range in just under four months.

TRTN's July $35.00 call strike pays $1.80, the same amount as TRTN's entire yearly dividends.

Since this $35.00 call strike is $4.40 above TRTN's price/share, there's a decent amount of upside potential here. These are the three profitable scenarios for this trade:

(A) Static: If TRTN's price/share doesn't move to or above $35.00 during the trade, you'd keep your TRTN shares, and your profit would equal the $1.80 in option premium money, and the $.45 dividend, for a total of $2.25/share.

Note - Your chances of getting your shares assigned are usually higher around the ex-dividend date, and the expiration date.

(B) Assigned: If TRTN moves to or above $35.00, before the ex-dividend date, your profit would equal the $1.80 option money, plus the $4.40 difference between the $35 strike and TRTN's price/share, totaling $6.20/share.

(C) Assigned after the ex-dividend date: This is the trifecta - it's less likely to occur, we've seen it happen sometimes. Since TRTN's ex-dividend date will probably be ~ 5/30/18, if these shares won't rise to or above $35.00 before that date, you'd collect the $.45 dividend. Then, in the remaining three weeks after the ex-dividend date, say TRTN gets an upgrade from crack analyst Wally Palooza and takes off, rising above $35.00, and causing your shares to get assigned.

Your profit would = $6.65/share, the same as scenario B, but with the $.45 dividend also added in.

Let's take a look at one of the other strategies we use - Cash Secured Puts. With tech stocks getting knocked around in 2018, some of the big tech names, like Intel (INTC) or Apple (AAPL), now have more attractive put-selling premiums also.

Intel pays $.30/quarter and goes ex-dividend again ~5/4/18. But maybe you don't trust that $52.08 price, with the way things are going in 2018. Well, the higher volatility now allows you to sell further out of the money and still earn a decent premium.

We've used this "nibbling at the edges" put-selling strategy for years, with good results - some traders call put-selling "getting paid to wait." You might be surprised to learn that the Oracle of Omaha himself, Warren Buffett, known for being a very conservative investor, uses this strategy on companies he's interested in acquiring, though on a much larger scale than you see here, in private deals. He also goes out much further in time, sometimes several years, but in doing so, he gets a great cash flow deal - getting paid a large option premium up front, apparently in the seven-figure range, which he can utilize until the put expires in a few years.

Unless you have a very strong conviction about the underlying stock, though, we don't recommend selling LEAP's which can go out 1-2-plus years - a whole lot of craziness can happen during that long of a time period.

However, that point brings up another attractive option feature that you may want to consider, maybe in the fall or early winter. This is a tax deferral strategy. Here's how it works - say it's October 2018, and you sell a cash secured put or a covered call on a stock that you've researched.

Let's assume that this option you sold doesn't expire until the third Friday in January 2019, and that you (and the market) let it run its course, so that it expires after the market close on January 18, 2019.

Even though you received the option money up front, when you made the trade, you won't have to pay taxes on your gain until April 15th, 2020. So, you get the tax-deferred use of that money for an extra year. Believe it or not, there are still a few good breaks for retail investors.

INTC's May $49.strike price has a bid of $1.48, which is ~ 5x Intel's quarterly $.30 dividend. It's a 3% yield in under two months (~22% annualized) with a breakeven of $47.52.

AAPL, before its 1 for 7 split, used to have expensive out of the money puts, priced ~ $1,500-2,000/contract, which made selling them an easy way to pick up some decent extra cash flow during certain months. After the split, the dollar amount/contract is smaller, so multiple contracts would have to be sold to attain the same dollar amount. (Each option contract corresponds to 100 shares.)

This more aggressive AAPL June cash secured put trade runs for under three months, or 79 days, as of 3/29/18. AAPL pays $.63/quarter, and its next ex-dividend date will probably be ~5/11/18.

However, the AAPL June $165.00 put strike pays $7.20, over 11x AAPL's quarterly dividend. It gives you a breakeven of $157.80, ~13% above AAPL's 52-week low.

Our free Cash Secured Puts Table can give you more details on these 2 trades, and over 25 others. We update this puts table and our Covered Calls table throughout each trading day.

Risks/Caveats:

Limited Upside - Although those covered call option premiums look pretty juicy, just remember that your upside potential is limited by the call strike price you sell at. The grapes can turn mighty sour if that stock you just sold a covered call on gets bought out and doubles in price - sorry Charlie, your shares will still be sold/assigned at whatever strike price you sold at. Above all, make sure that you can live with selling the underlying stock, before you sell covered calls against it. Compare the option premium to the dividend amount.

However, many income investors are attracted to knowing what the exact parameters of the trade are, before they take action.

Taxes - Unlike dividends, which receive a preferential tax rate, option gains are taxed as short-term capital gains.

Puts and Dividends - Put sellers don't receive dividends, we only add them to our put tables so that subscribers can compare the payouts. Put rule #1 - don't sell puts on a stock you'd never want to own. Even though you may sell puts below that stock's price, if it tanks, you have to be prepared to own it. We recommend keeping a spread sheet of your total exposure when selling cash secured puts.

Summary:

With volatility at higher levels so far in 2018, it looks like a good time to utilize option-selling as a way of augmenting dividend income, lowering your risk on certain holdings, or finding lower entry points on target stocks.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

CLARIFICATION: We have two investing services - Our independent, legacy site, DoubleDividendStocks.com, has been specializing in increasing yields via selling options on quality high dividend stocks since 2009.

Our new Seeking Alpha service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undervalued and undercovered dividend stocks and income vehicles, with yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus. There's a 2-week free trial period for this service.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRTN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.