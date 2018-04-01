SemGroup Corporation: Deeply Discounted Midstream Corporation

Opportunities are abound in the energy sector today, particularly within the infrastructure/midstream. While the recent market sell-off has spooked many equity investors, most of these companies are trading near 52-week lows; SemGroup (SEMG) is one of them. Beyond the persistent sector weakness, the company has been hit hard by concerns revolving around the leverage it carries, the acquisition price of a key asset, and volumes that are tapering off on long-held transportation assets. However, with an 8.5% dividend, great contract structure, and clear path to near-term dividend growth over the next two years, the market's perception of underlying execution risk looks to be overblown. Worried about the FERC regulation and associated fall-out given the lack of clarity out there? This is a C-Corp, so have no fear, and that also means no K-1. Fair value is $30.00/share in this current operating environment, which points towards 50% upside alongside a healthy income stream while you get paid to wait.

Business Overview

As mentioned, and likely words many hope to see, SemGroup is organized as a corporation and not a master limited partnership ("MLP"). Having no K-1 form to deal with is always a strong positive, particularly for international investors. As far as corporate history goes, SemGroup has an admittedly checkered past. Back in the early 2000s the company was a privately-held MLP, at least until it ran into liquidity problems heading into the recession. Bankruptcy followed. There was a wave of lawsuits and arguments between billionaire investors, hedge funds that owned corporate debt, and SemGroup management that could fill an entire report, but it's not particularly relevant to the company as it stands today. Restructured, it emerged from bankruptcy late in 2009 with management having decided to eliminate its MLP structure. Part of the company's assets was spun off into a MLP ("Rose Rock Midstream"), but these assets were rolled back up in 2016 in a simplification transaction.

*Aerial view of crude storage tanks in Cushing, Oklahoma. SemGroup owns assets in the area.

SemGroup has an incredibly diversified asset base - too diversified for a company of this size in my opinion. While there has been some streamlining taking place of late, my view is that some targeted divestitures would go a long way towards improving visibility and understanding of this firm within the market. Until that (hopefully) takes place, the company has ownership interests in gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing assets for both natural gas and crude oil. It currently reports results under six operating segments:

Crude Transportation. Aptly named, the Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines as well as a crude oil truck transportation business. Assets include the Wattenberg Oil Trunkline ("WOT"), which is a 75-mile link between the DJ Basin and the White Cliffs pipeline (an asset SemGroup holds a 51% ownership interest in). White Cliffs is a common carrier pipeline running oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma, tying crude oil production from the Denver-Julesburg ("DJ") basin. A recent addition to the business is the Maurepas Pipeline which helps move refined products produced by Gulf Coast refineries.

Aptly named, the Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines as well as a crude oil truck transportation business. Assets include the Wattenberg Oil Trunkline ("WOT"), which is a 75-mile link between the DJ Basin and the White Cliffs pipeline (an asset SemGroup holds a 51% ownership interest in). White Cliffs is a common carrier pipeline running oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma, tying crude oil production from the Denver-Julesburg ("DJ") basin. A recent addition to the business is the Maurepas Pipeline which helps move refined products produced by Gulf Coast refineries. Crude Facilities. SemGroup operates a crude oil storage facility in Cushing, Oklahoma with 7.6mm barrels of capacity. Substantially all of this is leased to customers, however the company does retain some storage for blending and marketing activities. Tying back into the Crude Transportation segment, the company also owns an oil truck unloading facility in Platteville, Colorado that is held within this segment; Platteville is the origination point of White Cliffs.

SemGroup operates a crude oil storage facility in Cushing, Oklahoma with 7.6mm barrels of capacity. Substantially all of this is leased to customers, however the company does retain some storage for blending and marketing activities. Tying back into the Crude Transportation segment, the company also owns an oil truck unloading facility in Platteville, Colorado that is held within this segment; Platteville is the origination point of White Cliffs. Crude Supply and Logistics. This is a marketing business. It does utilize assets from the prior two segments during normal course of business, creating inter-segment revenue and earnings. Beyond that, the company also owns some incremental oil storage capacity in North Dakota and has leased capacity with other operations. As a marketing business, SemGroup is just acting as a middleman, connecting buyers and sellers (and benefitting from the spread in between prices). Blending is a key component of this (buying lower grade oil and blending with higher grade) that many producers don't aim to do. Results in prior years have been strong, but recently have been dented by higher blending competition in Cushing as well as the move of oil out of contango into backwardation.

This is a marketing business. It does utilize assets from the prior two segments during normal course of business, creating inter-segment revenue and earnings. Beyond that, the company also owns some incremental oil storage capacity in North Dakota and has leased capacity with other operations. As a marketing business, SemGroup is just acting as a middleman, connecting buyers and sellers (and benefitting from the spread in between prices). Blending is a key component of this (buying lower grade oil and blending with higher grade) that many producers don't aim to do. Results in prior years have been strong, but recently have been dented by higher blending competition in Cushing as well as the move of oil out of contango into backwardation. Houston Fuel Oil Terminal Company ("HFOTCO"). HFOTCO was acquired in the middle of 2017 from Alinda Capital partners. Total consideration was $1,500mm, with another $600mm due before the end of 2018 assuming EBITDA growth occurs as planned. That pay-out is widely expected as EBITDA growth is supported by contracts with investment grade partners. HFOTCO is a nearly 17mm barrel facility strategically located on the Houston Ship Channel. It is a key hub with a lot of value and is being expanded as we speak. Contractually-supported growth projects which include a new ship dock, pipeline, and more storage that are expected to be online within the next several months.

HFOTCO was acquired in the middle of 2017 from Alinda Capital partners. Total consideration was $1,500mm, with another $600mm due before the end of 2018 assuming EBITDA growth occurs as planned. That pay-out is widely expected as EBITDA growth is supported by contracts with investment grade partners. HFOTCO is a nearly 17mm barrel facility strategically located on the Houston Ship Channel. It is a key hub with a lot of value and is being expanded as we speak. Contractually-supported growth projects which include a new ship dock, pipeline, and more storage that are expected to be online within the next several months. SemGas. Diversified natural gas assets, ranging from compression plants, storage, and pipelines in Oklahoma. This is directed towards the SCOOP/STACK shale oil plays in the area, as well as some exposure to the Mississippi Lime. Most operations revolve around connecting natural gas production on dedicated acreage to primary pipelines (gathering lines), including the Canton Pipeline (expansion due online soon). Some ancillary assets with similar structure located in Texas are included in this segment.

Diversified natural gas assets, ranging from compression plants, storage, and pipelines in Oklahoma. This is directed towards the SCOOP/STACK shale oil plays in the area, as well as some exposure to the Mississippi Lime. Most operations revolve around connecting natural gas production on dedicated acreage to primary pipelines (gathering lines), including the Canton Pipeline (expansion due online soon). Some ancillary assets with similar structure located in Texas are included in this segment. SemCAMS. SemCAMS is essentially the SemGas of Alberta, Canada. The company has two working interests in two sour natural gas processing plants (KayBob South No. 3 and KayBob Amalgamated) as well as working interests in two sweet gas plants (West Fox Creek and West Whitecourt). In total, these four assets handle 695mm cubic feet of gas per day. There is an additional 260mm cubic feet capacity under construction (Wapiti and Smoke Lake) expected to be completed mid to late 2019. In addition to these assets, there is approximately 600 miles of natural gas gathering and transportation pipelines under ownership.

If that seems like a full plate for management to handle, it is. If investors go back a few years, the situation was actually worse than it is now. While the company still holds an 11.78% in the general partner ("GP") of NGL Energy, SemGroup used to have extensive holdings in the limited partner units as well. Those have since been liquidated, and it is likely the company will continue to try and shop its minority stake to the other GPs of NGL Energy. Other divestitures have occurred more recently. Late in 2017, SemGroup announced the sale of its 50% interest in Glass Mountain Pipeline (the other half owned by NGL Energy) for $300mm. This was done at a pretty high multiple (12x EBITDA), although the multiple was set to contract as the STACK extension was projected to come online early in 2018. I think the price was right on that asset, and SemGroup booked a $150mm gain above book value. On January 5th of this year, management announced an agreement to sell its Mexican asphalt business ("SemMaterials Mexico") for $70mm including working capital adjustments. This should be a quick close and will infuse the company with cash before the end of the second quarter; capital necessary to deleverage from the acquisition of HFOTCO and redeploy into growth spending elsewhere. Immediately following the SemMaterials deal, in February SemGroup revealed the long-expected sale of its U.K. storage assets ("SemLogistics") for $72mm alongside the possibility of earn-out payments over the next four years. Like the SemMaterials Mexico sale, capital raised from this divestiture will be redeployed back into the business.

A key question to always ask when considering buying these underloved companies is "why". Why the currently depressed share price? There are a few reasons beyond the issues plaguing the entire midstream subsector as a whole in my view:

Consolidated EBITDA/DCF margin contraction. The Crude Supply and Logistics segment ran 92mm barrels through its operations in 2017, a large increase from the 75mm barrels in 2016. This generated $583mm in revenue growth year over year. However, the segment did not generate a penny in profit. As highlighted earlier, blending margins were down (increased competition), pipeline rates per barrel were up, and oil began to drift into backwardation from contango. These are all dynamics that likely won't change this year. Personally, I'd love to see the marketing business sold, although I'm not sure what value market participants would place on it.

HFOTCO purchase viewed as too expensive. The "risk off" mentality in MLPs is an extension of that given the high leverage. I view HFOTCO as the crown jewel of SemGroup's asset portfolio at this point, but at a likely $2,060mm price tag, SemGroup paid 11x 2019 adjusted EBITDA, and that's before some additional money invested by SemGroup. Crown jewels are rarely cheap. That brought about execution risk, particularly given leverage and cost of capital that came about as a result of the deal. The $350mm convertible preferred paying 7% that was issued in January is a key example of that high cost.

Slipping transportation volumes on consolidated crude pipelines (White Cliffs, WOT). On White Cliffs, volume has fallen from 111mm/bpd to 92mm/bpd from Q1 to Q4 2017 alone. The company implemented a temporary incentive rate ($1.75/bbl above 3,000bpd) to try and drive volumes onto the pipeline. This is basically a 50% or more haircut for most shippers, likely driven by the fact that the DJ Basin is in wind-down mode. Coupled with SemGroup currently operating at 100% capacity on the Cushing storage assets, many are feeling crude oil assets (outside the recent Maurepas completion) might be looking toppy.

In my view, leverage is broadly under control. Given the growth outlook at HFOTCO that is supported by long-term take-or-pay contracts and stability found throughout most of the other assets, I don't view the asset to be as risky as most in the market perceive it. Given the high capacity and large acreage, it also is predisposed to bolt-on investments (e.g., on-site storage) with high rates of return.

*SemGroup Corporation, March 2018 Investor Presentation

The free cash flow picture is muddied a bit by rampant growth capital expenditure spending; spending that should tone down from 2019 forward as HFOTCO and SemCAMS investment slows. After the blow-out at Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) that looked extremely similar to this one at face value (low guided maintenance capex, heavy spending, leverage, decision to cut the dividend and retain cash flow), I think there is a lot of cautiousness surrounding high yield energy infrastructure C-Corps, but this one looks different to my eye.

Balance Sheet Health

I think the major headwind most were worried about was the $600mm follow-on payment due to Alinda for HFOTCO. Debt was expensive, and it wasn't certain that SemGroup could sell assets to raise the money for the payment. That isn't an issue now, as $790mm in capital has been rounded up: $350mm from the 7% preferred equity transaction, $300mm from the Glass Mountain Pipeline sale, $140mm from the sale of SemMexico and SemLogistics. As a result of these sales, SemGroup will pay the $600mm due to pay-off HFOTCO early at a discount: a payout of $578mm by the end of Q1 2018. Capital needs mainly revolve around growth spending in 2018 and 2019: final pieces of investment at HFOTCO and the new Canadian plants. Given that payment and the capital budget which includes $310mm of growth spending, one might expect the company to be burning through cash, but management believes it can exit 2018 on an almost cash-neutral basis:

*SemGroup Corporation, March 2018 Investor Presentation

I think that is incredibly important given the leverage here. 2019 overall spending should slow as well, and that means the company should be able to shift into "deleverage mode" starting in 2020. That is plenty of time, and I believe the company is structured very well from a maturity standpoint. Outside of the secondary payment for HFOTCO covered above, major maturities ($75mm HFOTCO revolver does expire in 2019) do not occur until 2021 when SemGroup begins to have some senior unsecured notes come due:

*Source: Author calculations using SEC filings

With capital spending slowing in 2019 and the 2020 slate barren as the company begins to settle into its new asset base, the firm should be well-positioned to begin to address this debt with retained cash flow post refinancing. Interest coverage here is very solid (see below reconciliation to distributable/retained cash flow next year), so I don't expect lenders to have much concern when rolling over financing.

2018 and 2019 Outlook, Potential Divestitures

I see $409mm in EBITDA for 2018 and $490mm in 2019. Working off the base of earnings reported for 2017 - $328mm - that seems like a major expansion, particularly given the divestiture of ~$34mm in EBITDA (Glass Mountain Pipeline, SemMaterials Mexico, SemLogistics). Quick readers see that there is a $105mm gap to fill, which seems outlandish given the pressures on some segments. However, nearly all of this expansion is HFOTCO related. HFOTCO should see $140mm in EBITDA contribution in 2018 versus the $61mm contribution it made in 2017 given the close date near the end of the year. That's $79mm worth of expansion by itself. Coupled with a full year of Maurepas Pipeline contribution, which is at least a $60mm EBITDA per year asset, there is conservatively another $40mm in contribution given the 6" and 12" lines were not flowing until mid-September. Getting more incremental, the start-up of STACK SemGas Canton Pipeline ($60mm investment, so $6-8mm EBITDA contribution likely) and there is plenty of room for weakness in legacy crude operations (White Cliffs, WOT) and the marketing division without jeopardizing the dividend. My estimate, while on the high end of management guidance, is in their range. In my view, the spread between the low and high side is mainly on whether a turnaround in shipped volumes on White Cliffs occurs (via the new reduced rate, hopeful tie-ins from Niobrara production in the DJ Basin). The company will need to be firing on all cylinders, but it should get there. That drives pretty healthy coverage on the dividend:

*Source: Author estimates on 2018 earnings

Management's guidance is actually more aggressive on dividend coverage as they peg maintenance capex at closer to $40mm. I've become more conservative in my assumptions there at many firms, particularly given the risks revolving around the White Cliffs operations. As far as the cash tax number, SemGroup is not a cash tax payer currently. It does have some healthy holdings of net operating losses ("NOLs") on both a federal and state level, and just due to the nature of depreciation between IRS and real world levels, it will likely be this way for some time. Tax law changes (bonus depreciation) are a benefit too given the heavy capital spending on tap the next two years. While I think we all can take some key lessons away from the Macquarie Infrastructure fiasco, the difference here is the asset base. Pipelines are much different than storage, and the storage assets SemGroup does own (HFOTCO crude storage, crude storage at Cushing, natural gas storage alongside pipelines) won't be hit with any unexpected refitting. I don't see any assets here that jump out at me as structurally impaired outside assets revolving around crude production in the DJ basin (White Cliffs, WOT, truck unloading assets in Platteville). There are some levers to pull there (such as the reduced rates on uncommitted volume rates) that should drive volume growth on those assets in the coming years to create a stable earnings profile.

2019 EBITDA is set to rise as well. The Wapiti and Smoke Lake plants are expected to contribute $50mm each in EBITDA in totality (2019 depending on when assets open), and HFOTCO is expected to contribute another $45mm above 2018 levels. Once again, all the legacy businesses have to do is remain stable to make that earnings level possible. It's a relatively low hurdle, particularly given the stability/incremental growth likely from the natural gas assets in SCOOP/STACK. Excluding the Second Payment (which is on the balance sheet), SemGroup trades at $3,840mm in enterprise value. Even including capital necessary to support 2019 EBITDA expectations (Canadian investment, HFOTCO remaining cash outlay), the company trades at less than 8.5x EBITDA. Given the fair market value of the quality assets now on the balance sheet here, that's simply too cheap. Expect upside over the next several years as execution risk fades and EBITDA continues to grow. The dividend is well-supported, and there is a path to incremental increases from today's levels.

Takeaway

On the net, SemGroup does have some problems. In my view, those are minor and transitory in terms of the big picture. Shares trade at levels that were last seen early in 2016, and I believe the firm is in a substantially better place today than it was then. In the coming months, key areas to watch are the health of the White Cliffs complex, whether capital spending projects are coming in on budget and on time, and that production in the SCOOP/STACK shale plays remain flat to incrementally up. HFOTCO likely does not prove to be a bit of a worry. To me, risk/reward looks favorable at these levels and I'm a willing buyer.

Note: Members of Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable research ideas like this one frequently. Value Investor's Edge is our sister service that shares in top tier financial content. Consider joining two of Seeking Alpha's most premier services to receive valuable investment analysis that is not publicly available.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.