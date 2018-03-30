16 Dividend Growth Companies Expected To Announce Increases In April

Those of you who follow this series of articles know that I track the dividend increases of a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of February, I provided predictions for six dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in March.

But first, while I try to cover many of the more popular dividend growth stocks, I did miss a couple that I usually track. Realty Income Corporation (O), known for its monthly dividend payouts, announced a 0.2% increase to an annualized $2.634. The REIT has a forward yield of 5.09%. And Qualcomm (QCOM) announced an 8.8% increase to an annualized $2.48, giving the manufacturer of integrated chips for cell phones a forward yield of $4.48.

Like I usually do, we'll take a look at how well I did with my predictions from March before we go to my predictions for April (you can see the article with the original predictions here).

Best Buy (BBY)

Prediction: 14.7-17.6% increase to $1.56-1.60

Actual: 32.4% increase to $1.80

Forward yield: 2.69%

Best Buy is one of two retailers in March that completely blew away my expectations and their dividend growth histories with massive dividend increases. (Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), below, is the other one). This is the 16th year of growth for the electronics retailer.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Prediction: 2.5% increase to $1.64

Actual: 5.0% increase to $1.68

Forward yield: 2.34%

Colgate-Palmolive's 55th year of dividend growth brought an increase in line with the company's five-year growth average.

General Dynamics (GD)

Prediction: 10.7-15.5% increase to $3.72-3.88

Actual: 10.7% increase to $3.72

Forward yield: 1.68%

General Dynamics hit the low end of my expectations, right in line with the EPS growth and the company's 10-year growth average.

Ross Stores

Prediction: 12.5-18.8% increase to $0.72-0.76

Actual: 40.6% increase to $0.90

Forward yield: 1.15%

With a 10-year average of 24%, the discount clothing retailer had built an outstanding dividend growth record. But Ross completely blew away my expectations with the 40% increase this year.

Raytheon Company (RTN)

Prediction: 9.1-12.2% increase to $3.48-3.58

Actual: 8.8% increase to $3.47

Forward yield: 1.61%

I missed Raytheon's 13th annual dividend increase by a penny. Still, the nearly 9% increase - while slightly less than the company's five-year average of 10% - is nothing to sneeze at.

WGL Holdings (WGL)

Prediction: 2.0-4.9% increase to $2.08-2.14

Actual: 1.0% increase to $2.04

Forward yield: 2.44%

It looks like WGL decided to hedge on its 42nd year of dividend growth, preserving cash for the company's pending merger with AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF).

16 Announcements of Dividend Increases Expected in April

Here are my predictions for the 16 dividend increases I expect in April:

Apple (AAPL)

In the past I haven't given a projection for Apple's annual increase, but 2018 will be the seventh straight year for this widely-held company, so the company is becoming attractive for dividend growth investors. Since 2013, Apple has compounded dividends at 10% and has been very consistent, with year-over-year growth of between 9.5% and 10.3% over that time. With 2017 EPS growth of 10.5% and first-quarter EPS growth of 16%, I'm expecting another year of a 10% dividend increase. I'm also hedging my bets - with the recent tax cuts, I think there's a decent chance of an increase in the high teens.

Prediction: 9.5-19.0% increase to $2.76-3.00

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.65-1.79%

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

The Texas-based regional banking company begins its 25th year of dividend growth this year. Last year's increase of 5.6% was above the 10-year average of 4% and this year's increase should be even better. 2017 was a good year for Cullen/Frost, with loans up nearly 8%, deposits up nearly 6%, and EPS growing by 17%. This year's increase, expected at the end of April, should be a good one - I'm expecting an increase of around 10%.

Prediction: 7.9-11.4% increase to $2.46-2.54

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.32-2.39%

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

The warehouse retailer is seeing nice sales and EPS growth this year, with first-half sales up 12% and EPS up 26% year-over-year. Along with a modest debt load, this sets the company up for another year of double-digit dividend growth. I expect Costco's 15th year of dividend growth to be in the mid-double digits - higher than the 10-year average of 13%.

Prediction: 12.0-17.0% increase to $2.26-2.34

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.20-1.24%

Franklin Electric (FELE)

Franklin Electric develops and manufactures submersible motors and pumps; the company has grown dividends for 25 years. Over the last decade, Franklin Electric has compounded dividends by an average of 6% annually. This past year, EPS was flat for Franklin, after accounting for the impacts of company restructuring (6 cents per share) and the recent tax cut (21 cents per share). Despite the flat earnings, the company's debt level is modest and the low payout ratio of 26% can easily support a decent dividend increase on par with last year's 7.5% increase.

Prediction: 7.0-9.3% increase to $0.46-0.47

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.13-1.15%

H.B. Fuller (FUL)

Specialty chemical company H.B. Fuller is in the middle of the acquisition of Royal Adhesives & Sealants, setting the company up for continued dividend growth going forward. After modest (3%) EPS growth in 2017, the company is guiding to EPS growth of 24-36% in 2018, powered by the new acquisition. The major headwind to a 20% dividend increase is the heavy debt load H.B. Fuller has taken on - more than a 200% debt-to-equity ratio. Given this, I expect the company's 49th year of dividend growth to be in line with last year's 7% increase, roughly half the five-year average of 12%.

Prediction: 5.0-8.3% increase to $0.63-0.65

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.27-1.31%

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

Grainger, one of the leading suppliers of maintenance and operating products, has grown dividends for 46 years and compounded dividends at more than 10% annually over the last five years. Dividend growth has slowed over the last few years, with dividend increases of less than 5% over each of the last two years. Earnings growth has been challenged this year; adjusted EPS in 2017 was essentially flat from the prior year. The good news is that Grainger is guiding 2018 full-year EPS to between $12.95 and $14.15, which is a growth of 35% in the middle of the range. Despite this projection, I think that investors will have to wait until next year for a nice dividend boost - this year's lack of earnings growth means another year of sub-5% dividend growth.

Prediction: 3.1-4.7% increase to $5.28-5.36

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.87-1.90%

IBM (IBM)

IBM has built a very nice dividend growth record over the last 22 years, and has compounded dividends at nearly 15% over the last decade. Last year, however, IBM's dividend growth slowed to a still decent 7.1% increase to an annualized $6.00. It looks like the dividend growth will continue to slow: year-over-year revenues were flat for the global technology company in 2017, and adjusted EPS grew only 1.5%. Based on adjusted EPS, the company sports a payout ratio of less than 45%, but IBM will be hard pressed to match last year's increase.

Prediction: 4.7-6.7% increase to $6.28-6.40

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.09-4.17%

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson has been a dividend investor's dream, building a 55-year record of progressively increasing dividends. Although the company reported GAAP EPS of only 47 cents, when adjusted for multiple items - including changes to the corporate tax code - Johnson & Johnson reported full year EPS of $7.30. This is an increase of nearly 8.5% over 2016 adjusted EPS. Furthermore, the healthcare company is guiding 2018 EPS growth to between 9.5% and 12.3%. All this adds up to another nice year of dividend growth. I expect the increase to be around the company's 10-year dividend growth average of 7.4% and perhaps a little higher.

Prediction: 7.1-8.9% increase to $3.60-3.66

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.81-2.86%

People's United Financial (PBCT)

The New England-based regional bank has a quarter-century of dividend growth under its belt, although in each of the last nine years People's United only increased its dividend by a penny per year. This has resulted in a 5-year and 10-year average growth rate of 1.5% and 2.7%, respectively. I think there might be a better chance of something a little larger this year - the company grew its EPS in 2017 by 5% to 97 cents. I don't expect a very large increase from People's United, but we might see the streak of penny per share dividend increases broken this year.

Prediction: 1.4-4.3% increase to $0.70-0.72

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.75-3.86%

Procter & Gamble (PG)

At 61 years, Procter & Gamble is the S&P Dividend Aristocrat with the longest dividend growth streak. And despite a low five-year growth average of 4.4%, the consumer products company is still a core holding for many ETFs and dividend growth investors. Procter & Gamble is not likely to reward investors with a massive bump in its payout this year. The company is guiding EPS growth of 5-8%, and with a payout ratio of 70% based on adjusted EPS, there's not much room for a big increase. Investors have seen increases of 3% over each of the last two years. I'm looking for a slightly larger increase this year.

Prediction: 4.0-6.0% increase to $2.8668-$2.9240

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.62-3.69%

Tanger Factory Outlets Center (SKT)

This retail REIT will raise its payout for the 25th straight year in mid-April. Tanger carries a hefty debt load (300% of equity), borrowing to leverage its portfolio, but this is not unusual for REITs. Funds from operations (FFO) were down 10% in 2017, mostly because the company took a charge to redeem some outstanding debt. After adjustments, FFO grew by about 4% over 2016. I expect this year's increase to be around the same as last year's 5.4% growth, which is about half Tanger's five-year average.

Prediction: 3.6-6.6% increase to $1.42-1.46

Predicted Forward Yield: 6.45-6.64%

Southern Company (SO)

The provider of electricity to more than 9 million customers throughout the southeastern United States saw adjusted EPS grow by 4% in 2017. This is right in line with the company's 5- and 10-year average dividend growth rates. With a current payout ratio of 77%, there isn't a whole lot of room for Southern Company's 17th annual payout boost, but the company should reward investors with another modest increase.

Prediction: 2.6- 3.4% increase to $2.38-2.40

Predicted Forward Yield: 5.33-5.37%

Sonoco Company (SON)

Sonoco, manufacturer of packaging and display products, saw EPS rise a modest 2.5% to $2.79 in 2017. However, at the same time it reported 2017 earnings, the company provided guidance for full-year 2018 EPS of between $3.16 and $3.26, an increase of between 13% and 17%. The company has established a history of modest dividend increases, with a five-year average growth rate of 5.5%. While investors may see the benefits of this expected growth next year, I think this year the company will provide only a modest increase this year - the company's 36th year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 2.6-5.1% increase to $1.60-1.64

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.30-3.38%

UGI Corporation (UGI)

UGI Corporation supplies natural gas to customers in the United States and Europe. The company will announce its 31st year of dividend growth in late April, and it looks to be a good one. Despite a decent debt load (more than 110% of equity), UGI saw adjusted EPS grow by 11% in 2017. And although the company will issue revised 2018 guidance at the end of March as it tries to figure out the impacts from the new tax law, the current guidance is for another year of 11% EPS growth. All of this means that I expect this year's payout growth in the high single digits, higher than the five-year growth average of 6.7%.

Prediction: 7.0-10.0% increase to $1.07-1.10

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.41-2.48%

Xilinx (XLNX)

Revenues continue to increase for the manufacturer of integrated chips. But EPS took a big hit from the new tax law - to the tune of 71 cents a share in the latest quarter, which caused a 23% drop in EPS over the first nine months of the fiscal year. Adjusted for this, Xilinx would be looking at EPS growth of 18% year to date - a growth rate that would easily support an increase in line with the company's 10-year growth rate of 12%. I think that Xilinx will not let the effects of the tax law impact its 15th year of dividend growth, and we'll see an increase roughly double last year's 6% increase.

Prediction: 10.0-14.3% increase to $1.54-1.60

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.13-2.21%

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

The oil giant saw a return to its usual level of profitability in 2017. With full-year EPS of $4.63 and a current dividend of $3.08, Exxon Mobil's payout ratio fell below 100% last year, providing some room for payout growth larger than last year's 2.7% increase. I'm expecting an increase around the five-year growth average of 7%, with the possibility of something a little larger in Exxon Mobil's 36th consecutive year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 5.8-9.1% increase to $3.26-3.36

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.37-4.50%

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROST, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned here in the near future.