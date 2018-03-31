Retirement Series: Already 50? How To Retire At 62

With some prudent planning and small sacrifices, they would be able to accumulate nearly 1 million by age 65 or over three quarters of a million by age 62.

We discuss a hypothetical couple – John and Lisa – who have not saved much until they get to 50. However, as we show, there is no need to despair.

It is always wise to start saving for retirement at an early age. However, this wisdom seems to be in short supply when one is younger.

Let's say you just reached 50 years of age with some marginal savings or no savings at all. Though it is not a good situation to be in, there is no reason to despair. There are plenty of things you can do to improve your financial situation and plan for a reasonably comfortable retirement. The purpose of this article is to show that it is never too late, and we can always find ways to achieve targets that may seem impossible at one time.

Importance Of Saving And Investing Early:

However, before we get to the main topic, we want to emphasize the importance of start investing at an early age. The folks who are younger should start planning for retirement savings as early as possible. At 30 years of age, retirement may seem too far away, but it is never too early to start saving for retirement. The earlier you start saving, the longer this money has the time to grow and compound. Albert Einstein famously said:

"Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it earns it... he who doesn't... pays it."

To demonstrate our point, we will show a table where two friends (Mark and Ted) save the same amount every month but starting at different ages. Mark starts at age 25 and contributes $5,000 every year until 62. Ted waits 11 years until he is 36 years old but saves the same amount thereafter as Mark ($5,000) until 62. Let's see how their investment fair as they approach 62 years of age, assuming the same rate of return on investment.

Mark contributed about $55,000 extra in the early years but accumulates nearly $1.2 million, over 2.5 times when compared to Ted's $471,000.

You are 50, now what?

For the sake of illustration, we will get the help from our hypothetical couple (John and Lisa) as we always do. Let's assume that John and Lisa have both turned 50 recently. They have not been very wise on their financial planning front and not saved much except some emergency cash of $25,000. Let's also assume that John had started 401K contributions about 5 years ago, and the savings have grown to about $50,000. Lisa has not even started investing since her employer did not match until now. However, that was all past, since the retirement does not seem that far away when you are 50, they decided to take the matter seriously and work out a plan. Their total combined gross annual income is $125,000. They come to a conclusion that they will need about $60,000 annually in retirement at 62; however, it will need to increase annually to keep pace with inflation. They would like to work as long as possible, maybe beyond 62, but that does not always work out. There can be a variety of reasons for an earlier retirement like layoffs, health reasons, inability to find a new job due to skills-gap or age-discrimination, etc.

401Ks:

They plan to put 10% each into their 401Ks; they will also get employer match on their first 6%. This will also result in lower current taxes as these contributions are tax-deferred.

ROTH IRA:

They will also put aside $10,000 into their ROTH IRAs. This will be particularly helpful if they happen to stop working before 65 (the age when they qualify for Medicare). They can withdraw from ROTH account without increasing their taxable annual income, thus qualifying for healthcare under Obamacare on lower subsidized rates.

John and Lisa assume that they will get an annualized return of 8% on their investments since their investments are long term, at least 12 years or maybe 15 years before they will need to withdraw income. A rate of 8% is not unrealistic since the stock market's long-term rate of return is about 10%.

This is how their investments would pan out:

401K Accounts:

ROTH IRA Accounts:

Retirement at 65:

If they both continue to work until 65, the picture will look quite healthy. They will have accumulated nearly $657,000 in 401K accounts and $293,000 in ROTH accounts, with a total of just under a million dollars. The added bonus will be that withdrawals from ROTH account will be tax-free forever.

4% withdrawal rate:

If they withdraw at a 4% rate, they can withdraw $40,000 annually from their combined investments. They can also draw social security benefits at 65 years of age, totaling at least $30,000 annually. So, their combined income will be $70,000 at that stage. They will also be eligible for Medicare at that stage.

One of Them Retires at 62:

If one of the spouses retires at 62, while the other one works until 65, the picture will still be quite good. They will not need to make withdrawals from their savings. Also, they will have the benefit of employer-sponsored health care.

Both Retire at 62:

If both spouses decide to retire at 62 or just happen to retire due to any unforeseen situation, they still have few options to delay withdrawals from their savings. One or both of them can work part-time until 65. That will reduce their need to withdraw income from investments.

Let's assume the worst case scenario (in the financial sense) - they both fully retire at the age of 62. They also decide either not to work part-time, or the part-time work is not available.

In this case, this is what they will need to do:

They both draw on social security benefits at age 62. This will contribute at least $25,000 (possibly more) to their annual income. They also withdraw $25000 from their ROTH for the next 3 years to have this income tax-free. This will make their income lower to be eligible for healthcare at a cheaper rate until they become eligible for Medicare. They will have $50,000 available for their expenses in retirement.

Financial Situation at age 65:

They would have drawn $75,000 from their ROTH accounts by this time. After assuming the regular growth, their ROTH account will be at $170,529. Their 401K account would have grown to $597,517 assuming there would be no contributions in the last 3 years. Their total savings at age 65 (401K+ROTH) would be $768,046. They will now be eligible for Medicare. At this stage, they would draw from all three sources, social security and 4% each from ROTH and 401K account. Withdrawals from Investments would be roughly $31,000. Their annual income from investments and social security would be $56,000 (31,000 + 25,000). In fact, John and Lisa could expect even better returns from the ROTH accounts if they would invest in a well-structured DGI portfolio as listed later in this article.

Investment Options:

401K accounts:

Assuming their 401Ks provide some limited funds, they could follow the following investment options:

They could select some target funds, but since their retirement is only 15 years away, target funds (with 15 years maturity) will turn out to be too conservative.

Alternatively, they could decide to select the following options:

30% in S&P 500 Fund 20% in Mid and Small-cap fund 25% in International fund (20% developed, 5% emerging) 10% in REIT fund 15% in Bonds.

ROTH-IRA Accounts:

They have wide choices to invest in these accounts, including individual securities. John and Lisa decide to adopt a DGI strategy and invest in large-cap, blue-chip, dividend-paying and growing companies.

Their selection criteria are:

Market cap should be > 5 Billion, preferably > 10 Billion.

The company has a wide economic moat.

The company has preferably 10 years (or more) of dividend growth history.

Company's Chowder-no (sum of current dividend yield and 5-year dividend growth) is 8% or better.

The companies should be spread across various sectors/industry segments.

Based on the above criteria, John and Lisa select the following 20 companies to start with:

Symbol Name Sector/Industry Yield T AT&T (T) Telecom 5.56% VZ Verizon (VZ) Telecom 5.03% MA Mastercard Inc. (MA) Financial 0.57% AFL Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insurance 2.34% XOM Exxon Mobil (XOM) Energy 4.19% VLO Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Energy/Refinery 3.44% MO Altria Group, Inc. (MO) Tobacco 4.64% UL Unilever Plc (UL) Consumer Staples 3.41% PEP PepsiCo (PEP) Beverages 2.98% HD The Home Depot (HD) Services/Home Improvement 2.35% O Realty Income Corp. (O) REIT 5.28% MMM 3M Company (MMM) Industrial/Diversified 2.44% LMT Lockheed Martin (LMT) Defense/Aerospace 2.41% AAPL Apple Inc (AAPL) Technology/Consumer 1.46% MSFT Microsoft (MSFT) Technology/Software 1.87% CVS CVS Health Corp. (CVS) Retail/ Pharmaceutical 3.20% PFE Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Healthcare/Drugs 3.82% AMGN Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Healthcare/Drugs 3.00% JNJ Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Healthcare/Drugs 2.64% ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Utility 3.73% TOTAL/AVG. 3.22% As on 03/28/2018

A portfolio like the above setup, on January 1, 2007, would have provided an annualized return of 13.95% compared to 8.14% from S&P 500. This would have turned an investment of $100,000 into over $430,000 in 10 years. Of course, this in hindsight. But even if you were to exclude some high-growth names like Apple (AAPL) and replace it with some low-growth stock that has not done so well, such as, Cisco (CSCO), the annualized return would be 12.54%, still much better than S&P 500 or the 8% return assumed above. The above portfolio is full of relatively safe, conservative, and dividend paying/growing stocks. The portfolio consists of stocks from at least nine sectors and is highly diversified.

Conclusion:

We have tried to demonstrate that even if you are unprepared for retirement and have saved little, it is never too late to plan and save for retirement. Obviously, the more you delay, the fewer options you will be left with. In case of our hypothetical couple - even though they had very little at the age of 50, but with prudent planning and some sacrifice, they would be able to have sizable savings by the time they are ready to retire in their sixties.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolio presented here is a model portfolio for demonstration purposes; however, the author holds many of the same stocks in his personal portfolio.

