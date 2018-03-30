Investors Cannot Trust Tesla Anymore

It was not a good week for shareholders of Tesla (TSLA). With many companies suspending autonomous driving efforts after a fatal US incident, the worst news seemed to be a credit rating downgrade. However, news out late on Thursday could be even more damaging, not only for the Tesla brand but for investors as well.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

A few hours after the close on Thursday, Tesla issued a massive recall of more than 120,000 Model S sedans due to a potential bolt problem that could lead to a power steering failure. With the company only having a few hundred service centers, this will continue to overload the service department, especially as we seen more Model 3 quality issues. Apparently, this issue isn't brand new, since there is quite an extensive TMC forum page discussing it, and apparently Range Rover had a recall way back in 2012 for apparently a very similar issue. If that's the case, what took Tesla 6 years for this?

Tesla dumped this news after the close of the last trading day before a three-day weekend. It's not the first time it dropped bad news late after the last trading period of the week. We've seen a couple of times delivery/production announcements released on weekends when expectations are missed. Thursday was also the last day of the quarter, so institutional investors will need to report their holdings as of today. Some may not want to show a position in this stock, but Tesla isn't giving them a lot of chance to modify their positions. As the market theory goes, always drop bad news late on a Friday (or in this case holiday week Thursday), so you hope it's forgotten by Monday.

Worse yet, Thursday also saw multiple reports where Tesla Senior VP of Engineering Doug Field trying to encourage employees to help build a large number of Model 3s in a short time. Tesla is trying to make one big Model 3 production week look good, because apparently, it remains well short of its production targets yet again. Most smart investors will likely look beyond Tesla's extrapolations, because it is likely that the first 10-12 weeks of Q1 saw production numbers that were terrible. Field may criticize short sellers and critics all along, but he might want to remember that he's sold a lot of Tesla shares himself as the image below shows.

(Source: Zach Marx on Twitter, seen here)

In the e-mail referenced in the articles above, Field confirmed that Tesla was only producing 200 Model 3 units a day. If this is true, why hasn't the company disclosed this information to investors? It's clearly material if things are way behind where they are supposed to be for the third straight quarter, and that was a key reason why Moody's cut Tesla's credit rating. Elon Musk hasn't exactly been tweeting up a storm regarding the Model 3, which likely tells you how bad things are.

Another thing that's just downright odd is Tesla shutting down Model S/X production. According to the report, the company is ahead of production targets for the quarter. However, this is the same company that in its Q4 investor letter tried to tell investors it was production constrained for these vehicles. If you cannot meet consumer demand, you don't stop making them. Of course, they also are reportedly asking S/X workers if they want to help with the Model 3 push, which means that Tesla is stopping production on its high margin vehicles to build low margin ones.

Here's my key takeaway. The massive Model S recall is not the biggest story here. It's the fact that Tesla continues to provide reasons for investors to not trust the company. We already have all of the sky high targets that have never been met, and the company is not disclosing SEC investigations. Management didn't even talk about its global sales head leaving at the Q4 report, only confirming the news on the call after a news organization broke the story! Now, we have another attempt to obscure the situation by a one week Model 3 production push. Also, it's another time when Tesla dropped bad news after market close essentially on a weekend, where a fair number of individual investors don't have the ability to trade on this news. Investors should be very wary of a company that cannot be trusted.

