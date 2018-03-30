MediciNova Flunks Mid-Stage Study, But Not All Is Lost

MediciNova (MNOV) announced recently that it had failed a phase 2 trial treating patients with Methamphetamine Dependence. Despite this failure, the company continues to study MN-166 (also known as ibudilast) in other major disease areas like progressive multiple sclerosis and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. This biotech even boasts a pipeline full other clinical targets, hence the reason I still believe that MediciNova remains a buy despite this mid-stage failure.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 study was testing MN-166 as a treatment for patients with methamphetamine dependence that were also HIV serostatus. This trial was done at a UCLA research clinic. The first thing that I must note is that HIV serostatus means a patient either having or not having specific antigens measured by a blood test. Patients in the trial were randomized to either receive 100 mg of MN-166 or placebo treatment for 12 weeks. During the course of the study, patients were brought in twice-weekly for clinic visits for urine drug testing, counseling, and safety monitoring. In order for the trial to have been successful, it would have needed to show a statistically significant benefit of MN-166 over placebo on the ability to have methamphetamine abstinence during the last two weeks of treatment. The primary endpoint of the trial failed. The next step is for the company to analyze the data and determine what it should do next to with this program.

In my opinion, not all is lost here with MediciNova. There are two reasons I believe this to be true. For starters, the failed phase 2 study noted above was being done to assess patients with methamphetamine dependence. However, there is another shot on goal. That's because the company still has another study that it is currently running with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Oregon Health & Science University. This study involves patients with methamphetamine use disorder with or without post-traumatic stress disorder. It remains to be seen how this study turns out, but I can't conclude that this program is a complete failure without first knowing this additional data. That's why MediciNova is awaiting for this data first before giving a decision on whether or not it should continue this program.

Products In Pipeline

In this situation, the phase 2 study for MN-166 failing was a terrible thing for MediciNova. However, it still boasts a good sized pipeline. One of the most notable treatments in the pipeline is MN-166 for another indication which is Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS). It posted positive data from its phase 2b SPRINT-MS study back in October of 2017. This study treated patients with PPMS. The MN-166 drug was compared to placebo based on two primary endpoints. Both primary endpoints of the study were met. The first primary endpoint was to determine the change in brain atrophy over 96 weeks as measured by brain parenchymal fraction (BPF) using MRI. This primary endpoint was met because MN-166 resulted in a statistically significant 48% reduction in the rate of progression of whole brain atrophy. In addition, the other endpoint was to test the safety and tolerability of MN-166 to placebo. It was noted that MN-166 had a similar safety profile to placebo. MN-166 is also being developed to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ((ALS) or Lou Gehrig's disease. On top of that, MediciNova still has MN-001 for liver fibrosis/pulmonary fibrosis diseases, and MN-221 for respiratory diseases as well.

Financials

As of December 31, 2017, MediciNova Inc. had cash and cash equivalents of $28 million. However, in February of 2018, the company raised $40 million. With this recent cash raise and many clinical trials run by third parties, it is likely that a cash raise won't occur in the near future. It is also key to note that the company's total operating cash burn in 2017 was $6.9 million. I believe that the company is in good shape with its financials. Its cash position is good in that positive data in other programs could generate potential partnership deals. One such potential opportunity is when MediciNova will present phase 2 interim NASH/NAFLD data at the EASL 2018 conference on April 13, 2018. If such data is positive, then it could be possible for it to obtain a partnership. That's because a lot of big pharma companies are on the hunt for a NASH drug, and the space is heating up, as the NASH fibrosis market is forecast to be between a $20 million and $35 billion market opportunity. I believe that the stock has a chance to recover with that release should the results come out positive.

Conclusion

Even though the phase 2 trial treating patients with methamphetamine dependence failed to achieve its primary endpoint, the company is testing another study using the same candidate MN-166 for methamphetamine use disorder. The company even has multiple candidates targeting a variety of diseases, so this one failure will not bring down the company. A close catalyst approaching is the interim phase 2 NASH/NAFLD data expected on April 13, 2018. With good data, the stock good recover. The risk is that the trial may end up failing, and the stock could end up being cut in half. In addition, there is no guarantee that the other trials in the pipeline will post positive results. I feel that MediciNova is a good buy despite this single phase 2 failure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.