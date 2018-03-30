Can PAR Technology's Share Rally Be Sustained?

However, there is fairly little certainty on whether this can be sustained or what the consequences for earnings and cash flows are.

The first results are encouraging, with significant pockets of high growth emerging.

After a period of mismanagement, the company is emerging with the first results of a new management, an acquisition, and a new strategy.

PAR Technology (PAR) is a point of sales (hardware and software, the latter including SaaS solutions) provider to the hospitality industry. It does have another business, providing ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) technologies to U.S. federal government. It has been a rough few years for the company:

PAR Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Stagnating revenues and problems reaching profitability. However, as you can see, 2017 showed signs of some improvement; the fall back to a loss in Q4 is the result of the changes in tax policy. From the Q4CC:

Our GAAP results included a total of $5.2 million of non-operating charges dominated by a non-cash deferred tax asset adjustment of $4.5 million associated with the recently passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company broke even (a loss of $59K).

Investors don't seem to be discouraged by this as they have bid up the shares quite a bit recently:

Taking a longer term perspective is also interesting:

From mid-2016, there is an uptrend in the share price. Fellow SA contributor Tim Insko has argued that previous management has not managed the company as well as it could have and has rewarded itself some pretty generous compensation packages, all approved by a particularly friendly board.

This hasn't been the only problem; the POS industry is very competitive and faces rapid technological change. Three developments have improved the situation:

The company has acquired Brink, which has strengthened its position in the hospitality sector, more especially in the form of cloud POS offerings.

There has been new management and a board shake-up, developments that seem to have significantly improved corporate governance.

There has been a strategy shift in which emphasis is more focused on the cloud and recurring revenues.

The strategy shift seems to be generating some results. From the Q4CC (our emphasis):

Brink is the cornerstone of the strategy and by far our most important initiative. In the fourth quarter, we added 522 new Brink customers and for 2017 a total of 1922 new stores were activated. We ended the year with approximately 4,200 clients, an increase of 70% -- let me repeat that, an increase of 70% over 2016. New Brink bookings in the fourth quarter totaled 1467 restaurants as comp with only 426 restaurants in Q3. I will repeat that. New bookings in the fourth quarter were 1467 restaurants. We started 2018 with a backlog of 1317 stores. As a software led solutions company, it is important to note that our Brink business includes significant attachment of hardware and service revenues. In 2017, our Brink hardware attachment was approximately 70%.

While this constitutes really significant progress, the picture isn't all rosy. Its food safety and digital task management solution business (SureCheck) disappointed in 2017, and management is shifting investments from this business to Brink (even if its two large anchor customers provide significant recurring revenues).

In their IRS business, they are shifting focus from the low margin PMO (program management office) to higher yielding intel solutions business. The latter grew by 79% in the quarter - quite a result.

The government business has a $111M backlog and could be a candidate for monetization, which is an interesting idea and would enable the company to focus entirely on the development of Brink.

Overall recurring revenue (software and hardware support contracts) was up by 7.1% y/y, despite a 20.8% decrease in product revenue, mainly due to the completion of a major customer order in Q4 2016.

SaaS revenue from Brink and SureCheck increased 90% y/y, and the company exited Q4 with $7.5M of annual recurring revenue from SaaS contracts.

Margins

PAR Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The government business operating margin increased 55% y/y to 12.8%, although management expects this year to be in the normal range of 8-10%.

Overall, gross margins aren't really trending, although there was some upturn last year.

Margins are likely to improve as the company announced plans in reducing headcount, creating operating savings of some $3.5M.

Cash flow and finance

PAR Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

From the Q4CC:

cash provided by operations was $0.3 million and included $6.9 million of net amortization of deferred revenue primarily driven by customer deposits received in Q4 2016 related to 2017 deployments.

Of the $5.1M CapEx for 2017, there were significant investments in technology systems such as an ERP system. When these are completed, cash flow will receive a boost.

Valuation

PAR PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation has crept up, but with a clean balance sheet, the EV/S multiple is where you would expect. Last year's (non-GAAP) EPS was $0.26, down from $0.33 in 2016, and the company doesn't provide guidance. The earnings multiple is steep, of course.

Conclusion

There are a number of signs the company is on the mend. There is very solid growth in large parts of the company, most notably Brink bookings in Q4, which were related to three of its largest customers.

SaaS revenue increased by 90% and the government's intel business grew by 79%. The big uncertainty is whether this growth can be sustained and how this will play out in terms of earnings and cash flow.

We need a couple of quarters to assess this as the company doesn't provide guidance, but given the rise in the share price recently, at least some investors see the opportunity. We see it too, but with the aforementioned caveats.

The company also has the interesting option to sell all, or parts of its government related business, which would allow it to invest more heavily in Brink.

