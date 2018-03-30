Genfit: Valuing Elafibranor's Commercial Potential

Genfit’s Elafibranor could be one of the first therapies to reach the NASH treatment market.

In a recent article, we discussed what makes Genfit’s (OTCPK:GNFTF) Elafibranor one of the most promising candidates in the NASH treatment development space. Given the unmet need (no approved therapies), Elafibranor’s mechanism of action and the potential it has shown in clinical stages, we see a strong chance of approval if the pivotal Phase 3 study succeeds. In this article, we will briefly discuss the chances of Elafibranor’s success in clinical stages and Genfit’s valuation based on the potential of its lead product candidate. We will briefly also discuss the risks to the investment thesis.

Data On Elafibranor So Far

Elafibranor is a dual peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) agonist. PPAR agonists have been found to be one of the most promising classes of anti-diabetic drugs. In rodent model of NASH, fibrates have shown hepatoprotective effects (Farrell et al). Fibrates though have relatively weak potency and this is why some early randomized clinical trials with PPAR-alpha agonists have mixed results. The results though were good enough to merit the development of more potent PPAR-agonists in the treatment of NASH. Genfit’s elafibranor has also already proven its effectiveness in the Phase 2b study.

Elafibranor is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 study, RESOLVE-IT (NCT02704403). The Phase 3 study is enrolling 2,000 patients (1,000 patients for an interim analysis) and data readout is expected in 2019 (interim analysis). If positive, the data would support Elafibranor’s marketing application in both the U.S. and Europe, making a 2021 launch possible. The trial will remain blinded after interim analysis and will continue post-marketing to confirm the long-term benefits of NASH resolution with elafibranor 120 mg dose.

In the Phase 2b study, patients with NASH without cirrhosis were randomized into 80 mg dose (n = 93), 120 mg dose (n= 91) or placebo (n = 92). In the protocol defined primary outcome, no significant difference was found between the treatment arm and the placebo arm. However, a post-hoc analysis was conducted using the modified definition of NASH resolution.

Under the modified definition, significant difference was observed between the 120 mg dose arm and the placebo arm (19% for Elafibranor 120 mg arm vs. 12% in the placebo group) (p = 0.045). In subjects with NAS score of ≥ 4, the 120 mg dose arm resolved NASH in larger proportion of patients compared to placebo even under the protocol definition (20% for the Elafibranor 120 mg dose arm vs. 11% for the placebo arm) (p = 0.018).

Under the modified definition, NASH resolution in subjects with NAS ≥ 4 was observed in 19% of the subjects treated with 120 mg Elafibranor compared to 9% in the placebo group (p = 0.013). Elafibranor was also well-tolerated.

There was some confusion post the data release due to no standard definition for NASH resolution. However, the new modified definition is now widely accepted and the Phase 3 trial has been designed accordingly. This gives us a great deal of confidence in the RESOLVE-IT study succeeding.

Valuation

We have a $50 price target for Genfit. Our valuation is based primarily on Elafibranor. We have assumed a commercial launch for the drug candidate in both the U.S. and the European Union by 2021.

(Complete valuation sheet is here - genfit.xlsx)

Other key assumptions are as follows:

Treatment cost is assumed at $5000, which is based on consensus forecast from analysts.

Treatment cost is assumed to grow at 1% each year.

Peak market share of 20%.

Diagnosis rate for NASH is assumed to rise steadily from 5% to 25%. We believe that the ongoing research in accurate diagnosis of NASH should improve outcomes over the next decade.

Penetration rate is assumed at 50%, which is in line with the average for other diseases.

We have assumed an average gross-to-net adjustment of 15%.

NAFLD, NASH and F2-F3 prevalence is based on data from Nature.

We have assumed a drop to 5% in market share on patent expiration in 2035.

Discount rate is assumed at 10%, which is in line with the average for the sector.

The terminal value is calculated based on a continuous growth rate of 2%.

We have assumed a 70% probability of approval. For a Phase 3 drug, the average is around 60%-65%. We have assumed a higher probability because of the unmet need in NASH and Elafibranor’s robust safety and efficacy profile

Based on these assumptions, we expect Elafibranor to reach blockbuster status by 2026 in EU5 and 2027 in the U.S.

Our price target does not take into account future dilution risk. Genfit last year completed a convertible notes offering, maturing in 2022. If exercised, the outstanding shares will increase by 6 million approximately. However, the company has the option to redeem the notes before maturity. But even after taking this risk into account, there is significant upside in Genfit from current levels. The company still has the option of obtaining non-dilutive financing by completing a licensing deal. However, at this stage, Genfit has not given strong indications for such partnerships. Therefore, our valuation did not take this into account.

The other risk, of course, is that Elafibranor fails in the Phase 3 study but based on the new modified definition of NASH, we believe that there is a low chance of the clinical trial failing. Finally, there is commercialization risk. However, it must be noted that Elafibranor (along with OCA) could potentially be the first to the market. Given the unmet need, uptake for Elafibranor could be robust.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.