ICICI Bank: Riskier Than You Think

An investigative report by the Indian Express has recently raised serious questions about the governance and ethical practices of ICICI Bank (IBN) and its CEO - Chanda Kochhar. At first glance, the transactions described in the whole saga seem too fishy to not to call it a case of impropriety. But this is still an allegation. Let's delve into its details.

Note that the contents of the report are similar to the details in a shareholder's letter to the Indian Prime Minister in 2016, and it can be read here.

There's something fishy about this tale

There are three protagonists in this tale. They are - Venugopal Dhoot, an Indian industrialist, and the owner of Videocon Group, Chanda Kochhar, the CEO of ICICI Bank, and her husband, Deepak Kochhar. The story begins at the end of 2008 and proceeds as follows.

December 2008: Deepak Kochhar set up an entity called NuPower Renewables in a 50/50 partnership with Venugopal Dhoot.

January 2009: Dhoot sells all of his shares in NuPower to Deepak Kochhar for INR 0.25 million. (The question is why? That too less than a month after entering the partnership with Kochhar.)

March 2010: NuPower gets a loan of INR 640 million from an entity called Supreme Energy, owned by Dhoot. By the end of March, Kochhar transfers most of his shares to Supreme Energy, which now owns 94.99% of NuPower.

November 2010: Dhoot transfers all his shares in Supreme Energy to an associate named Mahesh Chandra Punglia.

April 2012: ICICI Bank, as part of a consortium, sanctions a loan of INR 32.5 billion to Dhoot's Videocon Group.

September 2012-April 2013: Punglia transfers all his shares in Supreme Energy to Deepak Kochhar's Pinnacle Energy for INR 0.9 million.

To sum it up, an entity owned by Dhoot loaned a sum of INR 640 million to an entity owned by Deepak Kochhar and within a couple of years, through a winding path, Kochhar became the lending company's owner. Around the same time, Dhoot's Videocon Group was sanctioned a loan of INR 400 billion (~$6.5 billion) by a consortium led by ICICI Bank, of which Kochhar's wife is the CEO. That loan was classified as an NPA in 2017. A staggering 86% of the loan remained unpaid by the time it was declared an NPA. While ICICI bank had less than 10% (INR 3,250 billion) exposure to the said deal, question marks over the ethical conduct of the CEO are hard to ignore. Note that Chanda Kochhar was also a part of the credit committee that approved this loan.

ICICI Bank's defense: a symptom of the malaise?

Surprisingly, ICICI Bank has released a statement that asserts regulations did not require Chanda Kochchar to recuse herself from the committee that approved the loan. What does not violate the law may still violate ethical conduct, and it beggars belief that the company decided to put forward this argument. If these transactions are considered acceptable, the ethical standards of the company are clearly low, which raises the question if this was an isolated incident.

Conclusion

Use of banks as a tool for quid pro quo between Indian politicians and corporate bigwigs is rampant in the country's state-owned banks. Such dubious corporate governance standards have had a direct influence on value. The combined market cap of all state-owned banks, once the mainstay of the Indian banking system, has fallen below that of one private sector lender - HDFC Bank (HDB).

Lapses in a bank like ICICI and its decade-long timeline is simply asking the question whether even the private sector entities are now hiding too many skeletons in their closet. With ICICI bank, in particular, I think investors should consider a serious rerating of the stock's risk profile before initiating any positions hereon.

