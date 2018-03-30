Nvidia Is Helping Adobe Retain Is Leadership

Nvidia will also help Adobe compete better against IBM's new AI-based Watson Marketing service.

Adobe and Nvidia recently announced they are collaborating to deliver more artificial intelligence services for creative and marketing professionals.

Adobe’s (ADBE) invidious status as a pseudo-monopoly over creative/design software is further reinforced by its new partnership with Nvidia (NVDA). Nvidia will use its industry-leading expertise in Artificial Intelligence computing to further enhance Adobe’s Sensei AI/machine learning framework. Adobe and Nvidia will release more AI services intended for designers, content managers/creators, and marketing professionals.

(Source: Adobe/Nvidia)

Fastcompany declared Adobe and Nvidia are among the ten most innovative AI companies last year. This tandem could be a long-term winner. Adobe’s Creative Cloud software subscription business generated $4.2 billion in revenue in 2017 (+31% Y/Y). The cloud marketing/advertising business brought in brought in $2 billion last year (24% Y/Y). Nvidia's assistance can help Adobe consistently replicate this double-digit annual revenue growth.

Gartner has already identified Adobe as the leading visionary in digital experience platforms [DXP]. Nvidia provides the needed help which Adobe requires to better compete against IBM’s (IBM) new AI-based Watson Marketing service. IBM is Adobe’s fiercest rival in DXP.

How Nvidia Can Boost Adobe

Nvidia will market Adobe’s Sensei to its current deep learning data center customers. Nvidia will reinforce Adobe’s cloud infrastructure. This is to improve the accuracy of the new Sensei-powered Adobe Experience Cloud Device Co-op initiative. Device Co-op is a very ambitious undertaking. It aims to attract marketers to shift to real-time, people-centric targeting. Device Co-op promises accurate people-tracking even if they switch to multiple devices.

Enabling this Sensei-powered people-centric marketing will help Adobe attract customers away from digital advertising leaders Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Due to the outrage over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook has put sharing limits to the data it collected from its more than 2 billion users. This is to limit third-party hyper-targeted ads delivered on Facebook’s web and mobile platforms.

Facebook’s new restrictions will compel many ad buyers/marketers to look for other platforms. Adobe’s Advertising Cloud platform is now more attractive when combined with the Nvidia-assisted Sensei AI framework. AI is now a vital component in marketing.

Further, Nvidia’s GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) are popular in deep learning and blockchain cryptocurrency mining. Going forward, Adobe can boost its cloud marketing/advertising business by combining blockchain technology and Sensei.

AI can boost hyper-targeted advertising. However, blockchain technology can help advertisers/marketers get more transparency from their ad buys. IBM and Unilever (UL) are using blockchain technology to improve trust in ad placements. Nvidia and Adobe can level-up their collaboration by becoming early-adopters of blockchain-based transparent digital advertising.

If Adobe wants to catch-up to Facebook and Google, it must also offer the blockchain cure for the persistent fraud in digital advertising. Fake or bot traffic that clicked on online ads in 2016 cost advertisers $12.5 billion.

Content Creators Need AI Features

I am a freelance graphic artist/video editor who works mostly with wedding coordinators/photographers/videographers. The promise of more embedded Nvidia-powered Sensei features is a compelling reason to keep paying $9.99 -$49.99 for Adobe Creative Cloud software products. AI features accelerate the workflows of graphic artists. I love the Sensei-powered face-aware liquefy feature in Photoshop CC and the Auto settings of Lightroom CC.

It makes me happy that Nvidia will help Adobe implement AI features that will make video editing/3D compositing jobs less tedious. Video editing is my least favorite task. It takes half-a-day for me to browse through three to six hours of Full HD 1080p video footages (from multiple camcorders) just to select the most suitable scenes.

If Nvidia's AI software can help in autonomous cars, it should be able to accelerate scene detection in video footages loaded in Adobe Premiere. AI can also expedite render times. Rendering a 1.5-hour fully-edited 1080p video project is still a lengthy process.

Nvidia can also help deliver Adobe’s promised “ Project Cloak” feature for removing distracting objects on video footages. The often-chaotic setting of wedding events leads to perfect footages being ruined by unwanted people, pets, and structures.

Adobe’s Premiere CC is the top-rated video editing software. Nvidia’s help could make it even more popular. Video editors need time-saving AI features to increase their revenue flow.

Conclusion

Nvidia’s leadership in artificial intelligence is key to Adobe Sensei’s adoption in the advertising/marketing industry. Adobe's Sensei needs the master expertise of Nvidia to keep it competitive against IBM's Watson Marketing.

Spending on digital advertising is now bigger than traditional TV advertising. Adobe needs all the allies it can recruit to get a bigger share of the $209 billion global digital advertising business.

(Source: Recode)

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE, GOOG, FB, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.