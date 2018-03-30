March 30 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending March 30, 2018. Daily data for March 24 to March 29 is estimated. Daily data for March 30 is forecast. To read last week’s report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 580 bcf this week (down 5.0% w-o-w, but up as much as 17.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive but declined from +26.0% to +19.0% (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above 9-year norm since February 24, 2017. Cold weather is retreating slowly, but the number of heating-degree-days still remained largely above the norm for most of the week. Heating demand was especially strong in the central and northeast parts of the country, while the southeast and southwest continued to experience sharp and sporadic increases in cooling demand. Total exports jumped some 20% w-o-w, primarily due to stronger pipeline flows into Canada and higher LNG demand. According to Marine Traffic data, no fewer than seven LNG tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 24 bcf) have departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days. In annual terms, total exports were up 26%.

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 43 consecutive weeks now. While daily output rate has remained essentially flat since last December, annual growth rate is still accelerating on base effects. Currently, we estimate that dry gas production will average 78.9 bcf/day in March, 79.3 bcf/day in April and 79.5 bcf/day in May. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged just around 87.3 bcf per day for the week ending March 30 (up 10.0% y-o-y). Overall, total supply/demand (SD) balance should be positive at around 28 bcf. It is the second positive SD balance this year. The volume is some 20 bcf larger than a week ago and some 8 bcf above 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below).

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is neutral for natural gas prices, since it is below last year’s level but is above the historical norm. However, the market is forward-looking and price is in large part a function of a 2-week weather forecast. Furthermore, as the market begins to look for an equilibrium price necessary to fill in the underground storage before next winter, the trends in electric power (coal-to-gas-switching, power burn and other indicators) will play a major role in determining trading bias. At Bluegold Research, we provide a daily update on the weather forecast as well as an update on 8-week storage outlook and end-of-season storage estimates + a weekly update on the latest trends in the Electric Power sector. Consider signing up, if interested (see the link below).

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported a draw of 63 bcf. It was only 3 bcf smaller than our projection of 66 bcf, but just like our projection, the EIA figure was above consensus, resulting in a bearish surprise. Total storage now stands at 1,383 bcf, which is 346 bcf (or 20.01%) below 5-year average for this time of the year.

Currently, we expect EIA to report a draw of 29 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Wednesday). Our latest projection is larger than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index. Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -20 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average should expand from -20.01% today to -24.26% for the week ending April 13.

