Approach Resources: Take Advantage Of The Short-Term Reaction

Approach Resources (AREX) first rallied on the news that insiders were buying a little while back. Then the decreasing price of oil and a lackluster budget saw the stock decline. Now the price of oil is rising and so is the price of this stock. Like many companies living within cash flow, higher commodity prices increase the ability to drill and therefore future production as well as cash flow forecasts rise. But there is also a longer term story here as well.

Source: NASDAQ Website, March 21, 2018

The initial market reaction to the purchases shown above was positive. Older articles noted that the Wilks Family companies had been steadily purchasing shares. Key officers appear to be somewhat adding to their holdings. Now officers and the Wilks Family companies control about half the stock.

But Mr. Market has had a fairly short term view of the company. Insider purchases were worth celebrating. But a fairly conservative capital budget initially sent the stock plummeting.

Source: Approach Resources Fourth Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

The capital budget initially lives within cash flow. Management did increase debt a little to fund the budget last year. But management also acquired some production in an all stock deal. Living within cash flow is never a bad idea, but it is choking off the growth potential of this company at the current time. Low decline rates mean that a relatively low capital budget can show growth. The current commodity price rally may be all management needs to grow production this fiscal year.

As shown above, management is predicting some rock bottom costs due to a great water handling system. The company is a Permian producer. But unlike many competitors this company has not issued more stock to grow faster. So the market attention reverts to faster growing competitors.

Source: Approach Resources Fourth Quarter, 2018, Earnings Slides

Approach Resources is a relatively high debt company. Mitigating factors would include the Permian acreage and the great systems in place to provide rock bottom cash costs. Management is in a position to drill and hook up. The key here is that a lot of assets worth decent money are in place here to provide some downside protection.

What may provide unexpected upside potential is the second graph. The market had qualms about the capital budget, but clearly well results have taken a significant turn for the better. In fact most of the latest results are currently running ahead of the improvement shown above. This may enable management to grow production even with the capital budget shown above. Management has touted the low decline rate of the wells for some time. Production improvements combined with a low decline rate is a potent formula. Rising commodity prices could potentially boost the company out of its debt constriction.

All the capital budget did last year was restore production to previous levels. Real growth may really begin this year. The rising commodity prices may allow management to drill a few extra wells (which would be "icing on the cake"). Plus there was an acquisition for stock that added a small amount of production. Therefore the goal to drill and produce enough to properly service the debt may be reasonable. It is probably reasonable to expect more "bolt on" all stock acquisitions as the opportunity arises.

Better well results may encourage both the bankers and management to increase the leverage some in the hopes of faster cash flow growth to service the debt. Really, no debt is due for a while. Therefore management has time to figure this out.

In the meantime, the stock appears to be a decent trade between $2.25 and anything above $3. That process appears to repeat itself several times a year. Right now is the time to explore the financial postings and read up on this intriguing company. Most likely a buying opportunity will present itself again. But should management ever make a significant acquisition for all stock, the prospects of this company could change overnight.

The involvement of the Wilks Family companies is definitely a long term positive. So is the latest oil price rally. The company is off to a slow start since the debt reduction. But management appears to have a tight control on costs as well as very decent future drilling prospects. The current higher commodity pricing appears to add about one well per quarter to the capital budget for as long as this pricing lasts. That could make a very significant increase in future production forecasts.

Initial investments in the stock can be made any time the stock goes below $2.50. It still appears that sooner or later the stock will get a lot closer to $2.25 or so to provide a decent purchase opportunity. A lot will depend upon commodity price activity. Rising commodity prices could foreclose on this buying possibility and then investors are in the unenviable position of chasing the stock higher.

Management did not drill much in the fourth quarter. Therefore first quarter production figures will decline from fourth quarter production figures. However, as the capital budget activity begins, that decline should quickly reverse. This stock could be very strong the second half of the year. Long term, the Wilks Family companies became involved to make a lot of money. That should cheer long term shareholders considerably.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AREX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.