EV Energy Partners: Credit Facility Covenants Prompt A Restructuring

Leverage will be reduced significantly, but EV Energy Partners is expected to focus on continued debt reduction due to the threat of its credit facility covenants.

EV Energy Partners will see its breakeven point go from around $56 oil and $2.75 natural gas to $48 oil and $2.55 natural gas.

Current unitholders will receive 5% of the new equity and warrants for up to 8% additional equity.

EV Energy Partners has reached a restructuring agreement that would eliminate its 2019 unsecured notes in exchange for 95% of the new equity.

EV Energy Partners (EVEP) reached a restructuring agreement with its creditors that will result in its 8.0% notes due 2019 being converted into 95% of its new equity (before dilution from the management incentive plan). Current unitholders will see their units cancelled and will receive 5% of the new equity along with warrants for up to 8% additional equity.

This restructuring was likely prompted by its very large debt burden (debt would have been close to 6x EBITDA in 2018 despite $60+ oil) that would have resulted in its credit facility covenants being violated as of Q1 2018. As well, the company had unsecured bonds maturing in April 2019 that it was not going to be able to refinance.

Previous Coverage

My previous coverage of EV Energy Partners appears to have aged well. In April 2016, I mentioned that EV Energy Partners should be okay until 2018, but that its credit facility covenants and 2019 unsecured debt would likely be problematic. I figured that it would probably take around $70 oil and $4 natural gas to avoid tripping the covenants and for the company to have a solid chance at refinancing its 2019 debt.

I also mentioned that the bonds appeared to be significantly more attractive than the common equity, given their higher current yield at the time and the probable decent recovery in a restructuring.

The 2019 bonds are now trading at 47 cents on the dollar, slightly higher than its April 2016 level of 43 cents on the dollar and would have also produced strong returns over that time due to the near 20% yield. The common units are down around 93% over the same time.

New Breakeven Point

EV Energy Partners has provided some production, revenue, and expense projections at late February strip prices. It currently forecasts around $25.7 million in positive cash flow in 2019 at $57.69 WTI oil and $2.78 Henry Hub natural gas along with 3% production growth.

Source: EV Energy Partners

It appears that EV Energy Partners would have roughly neutral cash flow in 2019 at around $50 WTI oil and $2.60 Henry Hub natural gas. This is with expectations for slight production growth, so EV Energy Partners could probably keep production flat with neutral cash flow at around $47 to $48 WTI oil and $2.50 to $2.55 Henry Hub natural gas.

Without the elimination of the interest for the 8.0% notes due 2019, EV Energy Partners would have a breakeven point of roughly $56 WTI oil and $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas, close to the 2019 strip prices used in their projections.

Future Debt Situation

EV Energy Partners will have significantly deleveraged as a result of the restructuring. Its debt to trailing 12-month EBITDAX ratio will go from 6.77x before restructuring to 2.77x after restructuring based on EV Energy Partners' projections. Based on strip prices, EV Energy Partners projects that debt to trailing 12-month EBITDAX will fall to around 2.33x by the end of 2019.

However, EV Energy Partners remains vulnerable to a decline in oil and gas prices. The 2019 numbers are based on $57.69 WTI oil and $2.78 Henry Hub natural gas. At $48 WTI oil and $2.60 Henry Hub natural gas instead in 2019, EV Energy Partners would end 2019 with debt to EBITDAX of 3.9x, quite close to the 4.0x debt to EBITDAX covenant in its Amended RBL Credit Agreement. As well, low oil and gas prices could result in a borrowing base reduction from its current $325 million level, which could put the company in a tight position since it is utilizing over 70% of its current capacity at the moment.

Thus, EV Energy Partners is likely to focus primarily on further debt reduction over the next few years, while growing production at a modest rate (such as low-to-mid-single digits) as oil and gas prices allow.

Valuation

At $50 WTI oil and $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas in 2019, EV Energy Partners would generate around $75 million EBITDAX. At a 6x EV to EBITDAX multiple, EV Energy Partners would have an estimated enterprise value of $450 million. In this situation, EV Energy Partners would be projected to have around $240 million in credit facility debt at the end of 2019, leaving around $210 million for its market capitalization. I prefer to use longer-term oil and gas prices in the valuation calculations, and $50 WTI oil and $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas is just a few percent lower (being slightly conservative) than long-term oil and gas futures.

The $343.3 million in 2019 notes are set to receive 95% of the new equity before the 3% dilution from the management incentive plan. The value of the new equity for the unsecured noteholders would be worth an estimated total of $193.5 million, which would be a 56% recovery in this example.

The value of the new equity for the common unitholders is around $10.2 million, which translates into around 20.6 cents per common unit. The warrants probably add another 5 cents in value per current common unit.

The common units trade at around a 10% discount to the unsecured notes based on the value of the new equity and warrants that will be received. However, given the threat of cancellation of indebtedness income [CODI] for the common unitholders, one would need to seek individual tax advice to determine whether it would be worth holding on to the units. The CODI threat also makes the bonds a much safer way to enter an EV Energy Partners position prior to restructuring.

Conclusion

Although oil prices have been relatively strong lately, EV Energy Partners needed even stronger oil prices plus natural gas prices approaching $4 to avoid violating its credit facility covenants and have a decent chance of refinancing its 2019 debt.

Since those conditions did not materialise, EV Energy Partners is attempting to restructure, with the unsecured bondholders ending up with most of the new equity. The bonds have held their value pretty well over the past couple years and also appear to be trading at a modest discount to the estimated 2019 value for EV Energy Partners. There does remain some risk for EV Energy Partners with its credit facility though, as a 15% decline in 2019 strip prices would potentially result in its credit facility 4.0x debt to EBITDA covenant being violated.

While the common units appear to be fairly undervalued based on the potential new equity and warrants they will receive, I am avoiding them due to the threat of CODI. The effect of CODI varies depending on each individual unitholder's situation, so consulting a tax expert may be helpful if one is planning on holding the units. The tax hit from CODI could be significantly higher than the worth of the new equity (see comments in this article).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.