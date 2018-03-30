Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript)

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference Call March 28, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Will Zelver - Manager, IR and External Reporting

Joe Burton - President and CEO

Pam Strayer - SVP and CFO

Jon Auman - Senior Director, Corporate Finance

Analysts

Greg Burns - Sidoti & Company

Mike Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

Dmitry Netis - William Blair

Will Zelver

Thank you, Dan. Good morning, everyone and welcome to today’s conference call to discuss the Plantronics’ acquisition of Polycom. We’re coming to you today across a Polycom device. Joining me today to discuss this announcement are Joe Burton, Plantronics' President and CEO; and Pam Strayer, Plantronics' Senior Vice President and CFO. Joe and Pam will begin with a few brief statements after at which point we’ll open up the call for your questions.

Our press release announcing this acquisition as well as our most recent 8-K was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission just after 4 am Pacific Time today. These materials along with additional details including a live webcast, a copy of this presentation and a recorded replay of the conference call can be found on our Investor Relations website, investor.plantronics.com.

As a reminder, the matters being discussed today include forward-looking statements and as such are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include those risk factors discussed in the most recent reports on forms 10-Q and 10-K filed by Plantronics as well as those discussed in the press release announcing this acquisition. These and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ from those contained in our forward-looking statements.

With that I will now turn the call over to Joe.

Joe Burton

Thanks, Will, and thanks everyone for joining today’s call. We are very excited to announce that we are accelerating and expanding our vision with the acquisition of Polycom. We stated previously that investors could expect us to become more acquisitive, if we found the right business at the right time that fit precisely into our strategic vision. And that's exactly what we found with Polycom.

Polycom is a leading global provider of voice, video and content solutions to improve human collaboration and a long-standing partner of Plantronics. Both companies have developed clear competitive differentiation in their markets and are embraced by loyal customers, which we serve through similar go-to-market routes with familiar channel partners.

As I have touched on in the past, the need for effective communication and collaboration solution has evolved from a long-term consideration to a business critical need. Today's customers use a diverse set of platforms and now more than ever need a good partner who can offer a completely integrated experience across headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services, while remaining completely agnostic to the platform or environment. The addition of Polycom’s exceptional portfolio of products and services in both audio and video will rapidly accelerate Plantronics’ vision to our customer -- to be our customers’ preferred communications and collaboration touch point across the open collaboration ecosystem.

This acquisition creates compelling opportunities for our combined businesses, both in terms of the breadth of the portfolio and the value of the data insights that we can provide to our alliance partners, our channel partners and of course to our customers. It's an opportunity to play a larger role in the $39.9 billion communications and collaboration industry.

Furthermore, in addition to being strategically attractive, this acquisition is both, financially compelling and it strengthens our ability to grow the value of the Company and enhance shareholder value in both the short and long term.

We believe this transaction will be immediately accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share in the first full quarter of the combined company. In addition, we are targeting $75 million in cost synergies within 12 months of the close of the deal. These expected synergies will be achieved by optimizing the areas in which our investments have overlapped, gaining efficiency from commodities, commonalities and channel partners, customers and programs, and integrating the complementary product sets to create a broad portfolio of products and services that fully addresses the needs of our customers.

Polycom has done incredible work in the last few years to pivot themselves both financial and strategically. Having rationalized their business and optimized their video platform offering, they refreshed their core product lines, evolved their focus to the UCaaS and Video as a Service ecosystem and introduced cloud-based analytic services. These efforts by their exceptional team have yielded real results that we’ve seen with them returning to growth and showing significant improvements in their margin profile.

To sum it up quite simply, it just makes sense to combine forces now. It will ensure that our customers have access to systems that create richer experiences and amplify the power of our alliance partners, communications and collaboration architectures. Together with our alliance and channel partners, we will solve our customers’ biggest problems around business productivity, experience, quality and architectural simplicity. This gives us a strategy that spans headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services, while remaining completely agnostic to the platform or the environment.

With that, I will turn it over to Pam to make a few comments as well. Pam?

Pam Strayer

Thanks, Joe, and good morning, everyone.

As Joe noted, this is a compelling growth opportunity for both Plantronics and Polycom, and we see this acquisition as a significant opportunity from both the strategic and financial standpoint.

Polycom complements and accelerates our vision and presents a significant opportunity for us as a combined company. We expect the acquisition immediately increases Plantronics’ total addressable market from approximately $1.4 billion today to $4.6 billion. We anticipate a combined five-year CAGR of 8% in the markets in which we play, growing the TAM of our core product set to $6.4 billion by calendar 2021 with additional upside potential from our combined data analytics, services and Soundscaping offerings.

We expect that the acquisition will be immediately accretive to EPS in the first full quarter for the combined company and increase our annual revenues to approximately $2 billion. We intend to capture $75 million in cost synergies within the first 12 months of close and will remain unwavering in our commitments to profitability and cost discipline that we have today.

We expect the addition of Polycom will increase consolidated non-GAAP gross margins and that non-GAAP operating margins will increase as we realize synergies and work to capture the significant efficiencies available with the combined company.

As always, we strive to be excellent stewards of capital and intend to maintain our strong balance sheet. Our first priority will be to bring leverage down to historical levels. However, it’s important to highlight that we will maintain our quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share or $0.60 per share annually. Once we have achieved the desired leverage level below 3 times EBITDA, we will evaluate our strategy of employing excess free cash flow to opportunistically repurchase shares to maximize shareholder return, while balancing the capital needs of the business.

After the initial integration and deleveraging actions have been complete, we expect the result will be a profitable and growing business that generates stable cash flows and delivers increased shareholder value and return.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Plantronics will acquire Polycom for $2 billion enterprise value, consists of an estimated $690 million of net debt and an estimated $948 million in cash and 6.352 million Plantronics shares valued at $362 million, based on the 20 trading day average closing price of Plantronics stock prior to signing, resulting in Polycom shareholders owning approximately 16% of the combined company. Estimated amounts are subject to customary post-closing adjustments per the definitive agreement. Frank Baker Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris Capital and Daniel Moloney, Executive Partner, Siris Capital, will join Plantronics Board of Directors.

Plantronics intends to fund the cash portion of the consideration with cash on hand and with $1.375 billion in new, fully-committed debt financing. Plantronics expects to pay down a significant portion of the debt within the next several years with cash on the balance sheet and through cash generation. Lastly, as outlined in today's press release, we have reaffirmed our Q4 fiscal year 2018 guidance that was announced in January 30, 2017.

With that I'll now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Greg Burns

Can you just talk about your operating margin target for the business now? I know in the past, it was kind of 20% to 23% non-GAAP target, does that now change with the acquisition?

Pam Strayer

With the acquisition, we still believe our long-term targets will not change dramatically. We will have updated forecast, once we close. If you look at Polycom’s historical operating margins, they’ve got non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the 20% to 21% range. So, we do think as a combined company, we’ll be able to increase slightly where we’ve been as a standalone company, but we’ll be able to release more information when we close.

Greg Burns

Okay. And can you just maybe talk about maybe some of the -- if there are any some potential -- any revenue synergies with the combination of the two companies? Doe this give you a stronger offering in either market or does this just allow you to address a larger percentage of the market with two kind of separate offerings, video and communications?

Joe Burton

Hey, Pam, maybe I'll jump in there for a minute. Hey, Greg, thanks so much for the question. Really, very much -- very much all of the above. Part of what makes us so excited here is as the unified communications industry has actually transitioned to an open environment, most -- many, many customers today are buying cloud services, they're buying open systems on the software side from companies like Microsoft, Zoom, RingCentral, even Cisco and Avaya now. In that market, they are providing the collaboration services, providing the software but the actual touch points from -- all the way from the headset, when you are on the go, to the IP phone when you’re at your desk, to audio and video collaboration in the conference room, all tend to come from a third-party in many, many cases.

In the past, customers have needed to kind of stitch that together on their own, go to one company and get headsets, go to another company for video, sometimes yet another for conferencing phones or desk phones. By bringing all this together, we can simplify the buying experience, simplify the customer experience and really create something pretty compelling.

Now, going to the revenue side, it does give us the ability to, number one, ironically, as Plantronics, we get to really have the full complementary product set. Very often, when we don’t sell a headset, we are not losing it to somebody else, very often we are losing it to the desk phone. So, we have the ability to provide that full thing. By making them work better together, by actually creating an integration where when our products are tucked in each other, frankly magic occurs. When you got a Plantronics headset integrated with a Polycom phone or the Polycom conference room, all hooked to analytics and software and the cloud, we can drive a differentiated user experience for our self and our partners that we think will certainly create revenue synergies going forward.

The great news though is in no way, shape or form is this a consolidation play. We -- because it’s complementary product sets, we get all of their revenues and their terrific customer base and we get ours and then we get the upside of the synergies that will come through deeper integration.

Greg Burns

Okay. Can you just talk about Polycom’s cloud offering, the extent to that I think Polycom more is a traditional kind of hardware business but to the extent that they have a cloud offering and their ability to compete with like a BlueJeans network or some other kind of over-the-top service?

Joe Burton

Yes, So, first thing I would say about that, Greg, is this is actually really important. They don’t meaningfully compete against a BlueJeans or a Zoom, they’re a great partner to them. One of the key things that’s happened at Polycom over the last couple of years is they’ve done a really nice job of going through the strategic pivot of actually deemphasizing their infrastructure. They still have one of the world’s best video infrastructures. But, they pivoted to the open collaboration model. Polycom is the premier video endpoint for BlueJeans, the premier video endpoint for a Zoom, for Microsoft and many, many others. So, it’s not that they compete with them; they actually are the premier endpoint for them, in many respects very similar to the Plantronics model where we are the premier obviously wearable endpoint to all those systems as well.

Mike Latimore

Yes, great. Thanks a lot. On the -- just with regard to Polycom’s endpoint, do you have the latest sort of market share or what market share do they have in I don’t know, in the phone market, or the videoconferencing room market? Any updated kind of this market share? And then, what kind of growth rate do you see in those markets specifically?

Joe Burton

Yes. Thanks for the question, Mike, couple of things. So, couple of things on that and I'm flipping here. You can imagine, I’ll how have those numbers even more at the top of my tongue the way I do [indiscernible] that number is a little bit farther out. Part of what makes so exciting -- what makes this so exciting is, now we have the diversified portfolio across the unified communications and collaboration area industry where we can simultaneously compete and serve our customers in at least four main markets. Obviously, we're in the professional headset market, as you know very well, which the market -- the industry -- the industry analysts actually have headset market growing around 7% a year -- year-over-year. The real key is the open SIP desktop phone market. So, these are the open SIP desktop phones that can work with a RingCentral and 8x8, a Microsoft, a BroadSoft, a Metaswitch, all of with those next gen cloud providers that we all love, know so well.

The open SIP desktop phone market is actually projected to be growing at about a 16% CAGR over the next five years from about $1.1 billion today to about $2 billion in 2021. And Polycom is actually the leader in that market, according to third-party analysts.

In addition to those two markets, 7% growth headset, B2B market we're in today, the SIP phone market that’s 16% growth. Polycom also participates in the video conferencing endpoint markets; that’s growing around 4% year-over-year and it is also well in excess of $1 billion. And all this is in the investor deck that I think we have posted or will be shortly. And lastly, coming to Polycom, we actually get to participate in the voice conferencing market, the frankly iconic Polycom triangle phones that I'm talking to you on right now and probably many of you are talking on right now is an 8% CAGR as well. So, four very nice diversified UCC markets all tied together with the software, the software -- and analytic and analytic story that Plantronics has been talking about. Polycom has that as well. We snap those two together and we pick up a services arm that helps us really help our customers and alliance partners integrate all this together into a compelling experience. So, longwinded answer, Mike, but 16% year-over-year growth in open SIP, but three other great markets as well.

Mike Latimore

And then, just looking at the Polycom revenues segment, the video collaboration is a big segment there. I don’t know the exact percent, maybe a third or 40% something like that. Within video collaboration, is that mostly kind of the infrastructure business that they’ve had in the past? And then on that infrastructure business specifically, kind of what’s your view on that given the shift to the cloud here?

Joe Burton

Yes, Mike. So, as I mentioned about that, we will all get very fluent in the combined business here going forward, but you are right. Polycom historically was a world leader in both the infrastructure, the MCU, the part that sits in the wiring closet, if you will, and they were the premier provider of the endpoints, the actual video conferencing, if you will that sits on your desks, that sits in your conference room or even an immersive telepresence room that you walk into to really get a same as being there experience. So, in the past, they were the world leader in both of those and they still are, but the overarching emphases are on those endpoints and rooms, the part that the human being touches. They still have a world-class infrastructure business for people that want it. But, if you have pivoted to the cloud, to a BlueJeans, to a Microsoft, to a Zoom, then, Polycom is the premier endpoint. And the great bulk of that video collaboration box you see there, Mike, is not the infrastructure, it’s the endpoints.

Greg Burns

Hi. I just wanted to follow-up on that last question. So, when we look at the breakdown of Polycom’s revenue, is the infrastructure business declining but the voice business -- or I am sorry, the endpoint business is growing faster, like what’s the breakdown of the growth between the parts of that business?

Joe Burton

I will ask Pam or Will to look for that real quick and see if we actually have it here. And as you might imagine, Greg, there is a few things that we are actually still sifting through on these numbers. But to be clear on that, the endpoint business is growing well. And frankly it’s the larger part of the business by far, commandingly larger, if you will. The infrastructure business, to be real clear, I don’t know that I would say it’s in decline. But, frankly, there are people that have pivoted to the cloud; there are people that are very, very interested still in having a secure on-prem world-class infrastructure as well, much as our people on the voice side that still want their contact center to be on-business. Polycom is a leader in -- for the people that do still want that on-prem but the endpoints work either with our on-prem, it’s us already with our -- or with all the cloud providers. I think, Jon Auman also from our finance team was looking at some of that. Did you find something about decline or not, that’s what you are looking towards?

Jon Auman

Yes. I think when you look at sort of the outlook for those businesses, the expectation is that the endpoints grow over time with a healthy growth rate. And the platform, while it’s…

Joe Burton

Kind of flat to minor decline maybe…

Jon Auman

Declining greatly, it’s declining a bit, a lot of that revenue comes from the services stream. So, that persists.

Joe Burton

Yes. So, that's actually a great point, Jon is, while the video infrastructure is maybe in slight decline, that's also a business where the people that use that -- use it for absolutely mission critical things, the services arm of the Polycom business is very involved there as well and generates some nice revenue as well. And certainly, the whole transition of the video infrastructure from on-prem to the cloud is something we've thought about greatly. We think this is a fantastic business overall and we'll be able to talk about that much more intelligently by the time we -- by the time we get to our next earnings call.

Greg Burns

Greg Burns

Joe Burton

It's a fair question, but not really. As you know, Plantronics was an early UC innovator. We realized the power of Unified Communications and the necessity of the headset to have a fantastic user experience. With smartphones, customers are really introduced to Bring Your Own Device, which when combined with cloud services, Bring Your Own Device really became Bring Your Own Experience. This experience is all about having the right tools for the task. Sometimes, it's your -- sometimes it's a headset and the smartphone, sometimes it is an IP phone on your desk, a SIP phone, other times, it's a PC with a headset. So, there really is a broad set of use cases that people use as they go through the day. I know, this morning when I got up rather early, I guess that was technically this morning, the first thing I did like all of us is reach for my Plantronics headset and my smartphone, first thing I do when I get up, I'm sure we all do, got going -- got going, worked on all that; immediately made sure that this call was set up correctly, jumped in my car, did a couple of quick prebriefs with some people, walked into my -- walked into my open office space here, immediately walked up to a desktop SIP phone, did a couple of calls with the same headset integrated with it, slid into the conference room where there was my Polycom group system here and my triangle phone and so forth.

So, I think as we talked about in our last earnings call, frankly, what we're seeing in this UC market that is growing really nicely is not -- it’s not the headset or the desk phone, we're seeing the power of the end. We're really seeing when people are in the office in a private space, they very often want the power of a world-class desktop phone, which we get with Polycom, if they want to be hands free during that they use a world-class headset like a Plantronics right there in the office with their Polycom; if they're away from office, then, of course, it is just the Plantronics with either their smartphone, their PC or their tablet, they come into a conference room and they're in a group experience from Polycom. So, it’s not so much a need to fill in but a need to have a comprehensive portfolio, all integrated, all working together. So, however, the customer touches Unified Communications, they get a consistent world-class experience from us.

Dmitry Netis

Great. Thank you very much, guys. I joined a little bit late, so apologies if the question has been asked. But, I have two questions. One is, I wanted to see if you could parse out the gross margins of the three individual kind of business units? The way I kind of remember it back in the day when Polycom was a public company, you had a voice business, endpoint business, the video endpoint business and the infrastructure. Would you mind updating us what those margins are? It would be nice to get operating as well, but if you can just give us growth that would be very helpful. And then, on the second question on the $75 million in synergies you plan to achieve within 12 months, what’s the plan there, how do you plan to get there? I presume under this PE ownership, a lot of that EBITDA has been already gained. Do you foresee any non-core business closures here or some R&D synergies, sales and marketing? I mean, give us kind of an update or your idea kind of initially as you stand here today, how you get there? Thank you.

Pam Strayer

Yes. This is Pam. I will jump into that. I don’t have the specifics behind the different segments at my fingertips, but I can tell generally about some of the Polycom gross margin information, and Joe or Jon can jump in. So, starting with gross margin, you mentioned Polycom gross margin went -- in their calendar year 2017, they finished the year with gross margins of 56.6% as a total combined company. Their non-GAAP operating margin for last calendar year was 16%. And that is a significant improvement over where they were in calendar year 2015 and 2016.

As you said, Siris Capital has done some work with the company in controlling costs and the like, but they’ve done it in a very smart way and they’ve done it in a sustainable way. As a combined company, we will be able to get some benefits from the increased scale. There is leverage in this business. And with some of the synergies that we are expecting as well as the combined scale, we do think that the overall operating margin is going to be healthy. And like I said earlier, we will have updates on that when we close the transaction, we can share with you at that point in time.

With respect to your question on the synergy opportunities, we expect the bulk of the cost savings to come from the combined go-to-market strategy. As Joe had mentioned, our products are very complementary. We also have a very -- our go-to-market strategy is very similar between the two companies. So, there’s opportunities there to optimize that as well as rationalizing the administrative functions. There’ll likely be some additional opportunities there and supply chain savings, real estate and other areas. In total, we think we can achieve that $75 million in annual cost savings on a run rate basis by the time we get to 12 months after the close.

Joe Burton

Yes. Just to reaffirm that, Pam. Obviously, we have double clicked and triple clicked on a couple of the things you implied there. We feel extremely comfortable about putting that $75 million number up. We're going to make that happen while running a fantastic business. You also mentioned that in being in private equity for a couple years, gosh, have they already pulled all that EBITDA and so forth. Look, Polycom has been a phenomenal company for many, many years; we all admire it. And during its time with Siris Capital, it has been run phenomenally. We have deeply done our diligence, deeply understood the products, the go-to-market, the systems, work. What they've done is run a really good company efficiently and we think together there's room to get even more efficient and deliver on all the promises we’re making and more.

Dmitry Netis

That's very helpful. If I may, just one quick follow-up, on the SIP phone side of the business. I know, you guys mentioned this open SIP format and powering -- sorry, being the endpoint to a cloud native service from a 8x8 RingCentral, Microsoft. Any idea how much of the business kind of flows through those three channels, maybe there's also Zoom and BlueJeans, I suppose. But, if there's any way to parse through these five different customers and especially Microsoft, how much of the business is flowing through Microsoft? Have you checked with them whether this transaction kind of makes sense on their end, are they supportive of this transaction, just kind of getting a sense of that largest customer?

Joe Burton

Couple of pieces there, and thank you. First of all, you talked about how many of it flow through those customers. To be real clear, one of the other great things here, Plantronics -- pardon me, Polycom products actually flow to market through a two-step distribution channel, just like Plantronics. In many, many cases it is exactly the same channel partners. Both of us integrate with and are compatible with people like Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, BlueJeans, Cisco, Avaya and more. So, we're all compatible there we work together. It's probably too early of days to parse out exactly how much is with each partner. Obviously, Polycom knows but it's not something we're disclosing today. Microsoft is a large partner of both Polycom and Plantronics and we expect them to see this as a very great move for their customers and for them as a partner as well.

