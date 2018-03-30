So, what's wrong with the FANGs? Is this all part of the "normal" correction process, or is something seriously broken with the Nasdaq names?

Nasdaq De-FANGed

The Nasdaq and some of its most infamous FANG components have had an interesting couple of weeks. The tech-heavy composite is down by nearly 10% in the last two weeks. However, the past few sessions have been especially volatile. Monday was a great day as the FANGs and other leading Nasdaq names rebounded sharply after Friday’s steep selloff. The price action appeared very constructive as names like Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Apple (AAPL), Alibaba (BABA) and many others appeared to be experiencing healthy rebounds from oversold levels, indicative of a correction bottoming process.

Then came Tuesday, and many of the same names simply melted. Netflix was down by 8%, Tesla (TSLA) also gave up about 8%, Google crashed by 6%, Apple lost 5%, etc. What made the declines even more troubling is the fact that many of these stocks started the session in the green, before reversing sharply on seemingly little to no news. Wednesday wasn’t much of an improvement as many of the high-profile names continued their declines, albeit at a less frantic pace. Thursday brought some relief, but what the future has in store remains to be seen. The bottom line is that volatility appears to be back, and it is much worse than it’s been in recent years.

So, the question now is: Is there something fundamentally wrong with the Nasdaq names that is causing the former leaders of this bull market to fluctuate so wildly in price? Or is this a “normal” part of the correction process? And if so, when will it end?

Although some of the companies may have their individual problems (like Tesla, Facebook, etc.), not much has changed for the group in general. Netflix is still growing subscribers at a stellar pace, Amazon (AMZN) is still growing revenues at over 30% this year, Apple, is still trading at a 12 P/E handle for 2018, Google is still a 20/20 (about a 20 forward P/E, and 20% revenue growth), and so on. So, why the selloff? Well, there are a few possible scenarios that could help explain this.

What’s Wrong with the FANGs?

Scenario One: This is all a normal part of the “correction process”. The downturn that started in January still has not fully subsided. Granted, this has been an odd correction for the Nasdaq because the composite hit a new high in March. Nevertheless, the volatility hasn’t diminished all that much in the past few months. So, perhaps this is all part of the same move. Once the decline concludes, things should get back to business as usual, and the Nasdaq, along with its FANGs, should resume making new all-time highs in a low volatility environment.

Scenario Two: We’ve entered a period of “heightened volatility”. After years of unprecedented complacency, which was largely induced by the Fed, we are entering a period of heightened volatility. It’s important to note that the Fed is no longer supporting markets quite as vehemently as it once did, implementing QT instead of QE, raising rates, albeit at a relatively slow pace. Now, stocks, especially the high multiple names mentioned in this article, are beginning to experience some real volatility, and this phenomenon is not likely going away anytime soon.

We are simply in a more volatile environment now. This does not necessarily mean that the high-flying Nasdaq names are going to crash or even go down from current levels. They could go on to make new all-time highs, it’s just going to occur in a more volatile environment with violent swings both to the upside and to the downside. The FANGs are going to get an occasional defanging in this environment, like the one we saw earlier in the week. So, say goodbye to the slow winds of late, we’re not in Kansas anymore.

Scenario Three: There are serious issues, something is “broken” with the Nasdaq names, some of these could go much lower. By the way, if scenario three proves to be correct, it’s not only the Nasdaq names that will suffer, all stocks are at risk, but the Nasdaq darlings in particular, as some serious defanging is bound to occur in this violently volatile atmosphere.

The projections about future growth in Apple’s iPhone sales, Google’s and Facebook’s ad revenue growth, Netflix’s subscriber growth, Amazon sales, etc. are predicated on a few key assumptions. Primarily that robust U.S. and global economic growth will continue. But what if it does not? What if the markets are telling us that growth is going to notably slowdown in the near future? So, what will happen if economic growth slows down notably, or if the U.S. falls into a recession? Some would argue high multiple names would be acting exactly as they are right now.

After all, we are currently in one of the lengthiest expansionary economic cycles in U.S. history. We know that, eventually, a recession is inescapable, so it’s conceivable the market is telling us that one may be a lot closer than many people want to believe. Technically, this means we are likely in a bear market already. I’m not saying I believe this is the case, but at this point, this scenario cannot be dismissed.

Technical View

So far, the chart of the Nasdaq composite does not appear overly negative. In fact, we can see that the tech-heavy index is attempting to make a double bottom. The most recent “bottom” is actually higher than the one achieved in early February and illustrates a constructive higher high and higher low pattern materializing during this correction. Moreover, the RSI, CCI, full stochastic, and other technical indicators are suggesting that momentum following the extensively oversold conditions of late may be switching to a more positive tone. Overall, the technical image implies that higher prices are likely going forward.

Facebook

Facebook appears to have found support at the $150 level. The chart shows that FB was extremely oversold in recent days and now, the momentum may be shifting to a more positive tone.

Amazon

The Amazon chart also illustrates that the world’s most powerful online retailer also fell off a cliff a little bit in recent weeks. However, Amazon also appears to have found support, around the $1,300 level.

Netflix

Netflix took some of the worst thrashing in recent weeks as the stock gave up about 20% from peak to trough. However, Netflix also appears to have found support, at around the $280 level.

Google

Google experienced some heave selling during this correction, but appears to have made a double bottom at a key support level, $1,000. Google’s chart also suggests that a shift towards a more positive momentum is occurring.

Given the extraordinary surge in volatility, it may be naive to think that things will return to the environment outlined in scenario one, in which a continuous low volatility melt up resumes. Moreover, we know that the Fed is on a tightening path, so fundamentally, things are different from the way they were in recent years.

Likewise, the third scenario seems to be a bit extreme, but that doesn’t mean it’s not occurring. At the same time, there are a lot of counter indicators to the third theory. For instance, the economy is performing relatively well, lots of economic indicators are still flashing green lights, and the government has introduced stimulative measures that are likely to produce more growth going forward. Therefore, the onset of a U.S. or a global recession for that matter seem unlikely, yet.

This brings us to the most likely outcome, scenario two. We’ve likely entered a slightly different, more volatile environment for stocks. In this atmosphere, stocks, including FANGs, can make new highs, but it’s not going to be the kind of calm melt-up that we saw in recent years. Also, there could be very violent downdrafts in many of the Nasdaq names. Moves like the ones we saw this week are likely to become more normal going forward. Moreover, this type of atmosphere may suggest the economy is indeed getting closer to the point of a recession.

However, to say that a recession or a bear market is inevitable right now would be misleading. These types of heightened volatility environments are not uncommon, and could go on for years, like the period of the late 1990s bull run. At the same time, before more clarity is achieved, it may be wise to take some profits, or cut down on exposure to some of the more riskier names. Stocks like NFLX, AMZN, and many others have performed superbly in recent years, and if you haven’t already taken some profits in these names, it may be a good time to start.

Personal View

I own most of the FANGs, and the defanging process has been painful in the past few weeks. I was fortunate to take profits in Netflix towards the highs, and most of the remainder of my position got stopped out at around $300. My Tesla shares got stopped out at a similar level. I have cut down on some of my FANG exposure in general. I still believe stocks like GOOG, FB, BABA, and others represent great value going forward, but at the same time, I am aware that it’s never a bad strategy to take some profits along the way.

