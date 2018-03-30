pSivida's (PSDV) Management Discusses Acquisition of Icon Bioscience and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners Conference Call (Transcript)

pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) Acquisition of Icon Bioscience Inc and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners Conference Call March 29, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Barbara Ryan - Investor Relations

Nancy Lurker - President and Chief Executive Officer

Gregg Beloff - Chief Financial Advisor

Dario Paggiarino - Chief Medical Officer

Len Ross - Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

Andrew D'Silva - B. Riley FBR

Francois Brisebois - Laidlaw

Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright

Barbara Ryan

Thank you, Shanon. Good morning. And welcome to those of you joining us on the call and webcast this morning for a review of pSivida's acquisition of Icon Bioscience’s, financial partnership and rebranding and name change. I am Barbara Ryan, and I manage pSivida's Investor Relations efforts. With me this morning to discuss these developments are Nancy Lurker, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gregg Beloff, Chief Financial Advisor; Dario Paggiarino, our Chief Medical Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that any statements made during this call that are not historical are considered to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the risk factors section in our recent annual report on form 10-K filed with the securities and exchange commission, as well as other report filled with the SEC.

Any forward looking statements represent our views as of today, March 29, 2018 only. A replay of this call will be available on the Company’s Web site www.psivida.com following the call. You can find the dial in information for the replay in yesterday’s press release, as well as on the Company’s Web site.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Nancy Lurker, President and Chief Executive Officer of pSivida.

Nancy Lurker

Barbara, thank you. Yesterday, we announced a major transformation for pSivida, now EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. Before I get started, I want to just thank the many colleagues at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals who worked very hard on these transactions. And I want to welcome our new partners, Essex Woodlands Healthcare and SWK holdings. The acquisition of Icon Bioscience and the additional funding from our premier partners represent substantial milestones and accelerate our transformation into a commercial stage specialty biopharmaceutical company. To mark our transformation and the substantial momentum and backward its building within our company, we are rebranding and changing our name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. We are very excited about our future.

With the acquisition of Icon Bioscience, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is poised to potentially launch two new products in the first half of 2019, pending favorable regulatory review of Durasert. The FDA approved Icon’s lead product, DEXYCU on February 9th for the treatment of inflammation following ocular surgery. On Monday, March 20th, the FDA accepted our NDA for filing for the Durasert three-year product for posterior segment uveitis with the November 5, 2018 PDUFA date.

The launch of DEXYCU plus the potential approval of our Durasert will position us to launch two products in the first half of 2019, and allow us to leverage the commercial infrastructure we will be putting in place. We are also very pleased to announce that we have raised substantial additional equity capital from Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners, a premier investment firm, which will provide us with substantial resources for the build out of our commercial organization.

Additionally, we have secured upto $20 million in debt financing from SWK Holdings. Our Chief Financial Advisor, Gregg Beloff, will talk more about that in a moment. The strategic rationale for the transactions we have announced is clear. We have expanded our product portfolio, secured additional financial resources to fund our transformation to a commercial stage specialty bio pharmaceutical company and we will remain opportunistic in further expanding our ophthalmology portfolio.

The commercial opportunity for DEXYCU is quite large as there are over 3.7 million cataract surgeries each year in the United States. The demographics of an aging population are also quite favorable. There is a high unmet medical need among patients who undergo cataract surgery as the current standard of care to treat the inflammation post surgery, which includes an arduous schedule of up to 70 drop over a period of 30 days.

Pending favorable regulatory review of the Durasert NDA, we now have the potential to launch two products in the first half of 2019. And DEXYCU could more than double the revenue potential of the company. We are grateful to have a seasoned and experienced leadership team at EyePoint with an established track record of successful commercial launches. This will be critical for our success as superior commercial execution of our strategy is vital to our success going forward.

As I mentioned earlier, DEXYCU was approved on February 9th and following commercial scale up, we plan to launch in the U.S. in the first half of 2019. The FDA also accepted the Durasert NDA for filing on March 19th. And pending favorable regulatory review, we also plan to launch it in the first half of 2019. I also want to take a moment to thank the Icon management and their board for the opportunity to work and acquire the terrific asset DEXYCU that their team worked very hard to bring forward and gain FDA acceptance.

The commercial opportunities for both products are compelling with a high level of unmet medical need. DEXYCU represents a major advance in the treatment of inflammation post ocular surgery. The current standard of care post cataract surgery for these patients is not only arduous, as I mentioned earlier, it’s confusing to patients, and can lead to poor compliance. For this reason, our survey -- in our survey work, which we conducted extensively as did our partner Essex Woodlands, cataract surgeons responded with a high intent to treat with DEXYCU as it also allows physician to treat the patient with a single intraocular injection following surgery, which releases over a number of days and weeks. This improved compliance and potentially as well improves patient satisfaction. By addressing these areas of high unmet medical need, we are able to achieve our mission of improving the lives of patients with serious eye disorders.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Gregg Beloff, our Senior Financial Advisor to discuss the strategic investments from Essex Woodlands Healthcare. Greg?

Gregg Beloff

Thank you, Nancy. First of all, I'm very pleased to be part of the EyePoin team. We now have the potential to launch two new products in the first half of next year, which will leverage our infrastructure. We have a highly experienced team with the track record of multiple commercial successes. And with the addition of capital that we have just raised, we will have the resources to capitalize effectively on these opportunities.

EyePoint is paying $15 million concurrent with the closing of our acquisition on March 28, 2018, and additional $15 million will be paid to Icon at the time of DEXYCU’s first commercial launch. Royalties on net revenues will be between 12% and 16% based upon increasing revenue thresholds. Other sales milestones up to $95 million are based on certain sales thresholds and other Medicare conditions set forth in the agreement. There is potential upside to both EyePoint and Icon should DEXYCU pass the reimbursement be extended beyond three years.

We are also very pleased today to announce our partnership with Essex Woodlands Healthcare, a premier growth equity firm, which will be making a substantive and strategic equity investment in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to not only support the build out of our commercial organization but also fund our growth strategy. Essex Woodlands will make a $35 million equity investment into tranches pending shareholder approval with an option to invest an additional $25.5 million for a total of up to $60.5 million. This investment will help fund our launch activities for DEXYCU and pending favorable regulatory review, our own Durasert three-year product for posterior segment uveitis.

Additionally, we have also received up to $20 million in a senior secured non-dilutive term loan from SWK Holdings. Finally, we have requested the pSivida's shares be de-listed from trading on the Australian Securities Exchange due to a significant decrease in the proportion of the company stock held by Australian shareholders, low trading activity and the cost of maintaining that listing after careful consideration, the board of the company has determined that there are minimal benefits to maintaining its listing on the ASX and it would be in a best interest of the company and its shareholders to de-list.

I'd now like to turn the call back over to Nancy.

Nancy Lurker

Thank you, Gregg. The FDA approved DEXYCU on February 9, 2018. DEXYCU is administered as a single dose of 0.005 milliliters of dexamethasone encapsulated in the fully bioerodible Verisome technology, which provides a steady release of drug over a number of days and weeks. The primary end point of the DEXYCU Phase 3 study, which would access the percent of patients achieving total anterior cell clearance, which is often a marker of inflammation defined as complete clearance with anterior chamber cell count equal to zero at post operative day eight in the DEXYCU arm versus placebo.

60% of DEXYCU treated patients had total clearance of anterior chamber cell at post op date eight versus 20% receiving placebo with a highly significant P value. The adverse actions reported in 5% to 15% of subjects across study included increases in intraocular pressure, corneal edema and iritis. In the U.S. alone, there are over 3.7 million cataract surgeries performed each year. Hence this is one of the largest market in the ophthalmology therapeutic area.

DEXYCU represents a major advance in the treatment of post cataract surgery inflammation as it is the first and only FDA approved intraocular injection for this indication. DEXYCU could replace the standard of care, which currently, as I mentioned earlier, is an arduous self administrative eye drop regimen of over 70 drops over a four week period. Coupled with the addition of antibiotics and non-steroidal, you can end up with over 105 drops that patients have to administer.

Today, patients typically are prescribed steroid drops by their surgeons, which they must administer several times a day for up to four weeks. The number of drops is also typically tapered over the post surgical period, which adds complexity to the drop regimen. At the same time, as I mentioned, the majority of patients are also taking antibiotics to prevent infections and possibly a non-steroidal anti-infective to reduce the pain and swelling.

I cannot stress enough that the burden of this polypharmacy is significant for patients and we heard that loud and clear from the physicians that we spoke with. Especially as many of these patients are elderly and as a result, this can lead to poor compliance and poor patient satisfaction. The combination of steroid, antibiotics and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory mean that patients or their caregivers may be administering over 105 drops in their eyes over a four week period, and you can imagine how difficult that can be.

DEXYCU represents a major advance. In that, it offers patients and their surgeons a new treatment option to control inflammation with one single intraocular injection following surgery. This is a meaningful advantage for patients and their caregivers and may improve compliance and outcomes. Cataract surgeon survey believed that DEXYCU represents a major advance over the existing standard of care in the treatment of post cataract surgery inflammation and have expressed a strong intent to use DEXYCU.

In addition to poor compliance, physicians also receive a significant number of patient calls about this complicated post surgery regimen, which are both time consuming and disruptive to the office. Patients and their caregivers are often frustrated and confused by the regimen, which impacts their overall satisfaction. Physicians survey stated that simplifying the regimen would be a major advancement.

We conducted market research along with Icon Biosciences, involving over a hundred cataract surgeons showing a high intent to use DEXYCU. Specifically 86% of surgeons indicated they would use DEXYCU. They estimated that 72% of patients of their patients will be candidates for DEXYCU, and 87% said they would recommend DEXYCU to a collogue. A single injection of DEXYCU immediately following surgery, and let me clarify, the injection occurs after the decision as insert a new lens into the eye, so no new incision is made in the eye, the injection then put in immediately after the surgery is before the patient has sown the patient up and discharge the patient into the post op room. So it’s a very simple procedure.

This single injection replaces 70 or more drops titrated over four weeks. This is a big idea and a big opportunity. Dr. Cynthia Matossian, a leading cataract surgeon and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Matossian Eye Associates has stated that DEXYCU represents a new option for ophthalmologist for the treatment of post cataract surgery inflammation. She explains that many of our patients have difficulty adhering to complex drop regimen and a single injection of DEXYCU by cataract surgeon has the potential to replace the need for these steroid drops and best reducing the burdens on the patient and/or the caregiver.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Dr. Dario Paggiarino, our Chief Medical Officer.

Dario Paggiarino

Thank you, Nancy. DEXYCU was approved by the FDA in February 9, 2018. DEXYCU is administered as a single dose of 0.005 milliliters or 5 micro liters of dexamethasone encapsulated in a fully bioerodible Verisome technology, which provides a steady release of drug over several days. The primary endpoint for this DEXYCU Phase 3 study was to assess the percent of patients achieving total anterior cell clearance defined as complete clearance with anterior chamber cell count equal to zero, post operative day eight in the DEXYCU arm versus placebo.

60% of DEXYCU treated patients had a total clearance of anterior chamber cells post operative day eight, which is 20% receiving placebo with a highly significant P value. The adverse reactions reported being 5% to 50% such is across studies included increasing intraocular pressure, corneal edema and iritis. Icon Bioscience’s Verisome technology, which allows for the creation of a sphere containing active drug and provides extended drug release via diffusion over several days.

Icon Bioscience conducting one Phase 3 study which showed strong efficacy in the primary endpoint of anterior chamber cell counts or ACC of zero a day eight, and as you can see 60% of patients treated at the approved dose of 570 microgram at a ACC of zero at day eight. This is 20% of the placebo treated patients at day eight. As you can see on this Slide, DEXYCU rapidly reduces inflammation as early as day one and the benefit was sustained for 30 days. 50 profile of DEXYCU 570 micrograms versus placebo is depicted here on Slide 14 with the two most common being increased -- common As, B increased intraocular pressure and corneal edema.

In particular, IOP intraocular pressure elevation of the DEXYCU was modest at day one, both surgery compared to placebo and it was only result by day three post surgery. As Nancy mentioned earlier, the current standard of care is the cumbersome regimen of steroids. There is a compounded product, which is not approved by the FDA, which has been associated with severe infections due to lack of sterility and requires transdermal administration. There is also another product in development called Dextenza, which was submitted to the FDA for pain and has received two complete response letters. The developer Ocular Therapeutix has not yet re-filed the product.

I’d now like to turn the call back over Nancy.

Nancy Lurker

Dario, thank you. At EyePoint, we are extremely excited to have the opportunity to bring this new therapy to market for the millions of patients who will undergo cataract surgery. In closing, we have taken a huge step forward in our transformation to commercial stage bio pharmaceutical company with the acquisition of Icon Biosciences. The acquisition accelerated the transformation of EyePoint. DEXYCU, recently approved by FDA, represents a substantial advance over the current standard of care for millions of patients who have cataract surgery.

Pending favorable regulatory review for Durasert, EyePoint has the potential to commercialize its second ophthalmic product in the first half of 2019. We will be entering a large and growing market with high unmet medical need. The intent to treat among cataract surgeons and uveitis specialists is also high. We will have the ability to leverage the commercial infrastructure we build and create a sustainable growth company.

We are grateful to have partnered with Icon Biosciences in our merger transaction and for the treatment advance that they developed with DEXYCU. And to partner with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners and SWK Holdings, which will provide us and have provided us with additional capital to ensure that we have the resources necessary to invest successfully behind these launches and drive our commercial success.

We have an experienced leadership team with the track record of commercial success, and we believe we are well positioned to execute on our plans. It is clearly an exciting time at EyePoint and I believe we have a very promising future. We thank you for your attention today and interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and we look forward to updating you on our progress.

Operator, you can now open up the call and webcast for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Andrew D'Silva with B. Riley FBR. You may begin.

Andrew D'Silva

Just a couple of follow ups to what you previously mentioned in prepared remarks. But could you give me a sense of what synergies we could possibly expect, maybe from a sales standpoint. Previously with Durasert, you were talking about a fairly concentrated physician base. Does that change your thought process on the side that you’ll need for your sale force?

Nancy Lurker

Yes, it does. And let me walk through what our current plans are. Obviously, because this is still -- DEXYCU is in the ophthalmology space, one of the key advantages of course is that it allows us to leverage. There is majority of the infrastructure that we currently have and the infrastructure that we will be building out on the commercial side. For example, marketing, operations, sales operations, a lot of that back-office functions that we need to have, the compliance the trained, et cetera. So there is a lot of advantages. We also expect that we will leverage the management of the sales force, which will be responsible for both products. Where we will start to have an expansion is in the actual sales rep. So we do anticipate that we will expand by a total of another additional 30 sales/key account managers to address and leverage the DEXYCU opportunity.

Andrew D'Silva

And then I know you mentioned comprised -- are there any steps that you can point to as far as what compliance looks like for post surgical inflammation with the current standard. And then also what typical costs are for medicated eye drops, and perhaps and what kind of premium would be reasonable to expect for DEXYCU due to the ease of use and the compliance benefit.

Nancy Lurker

Let me comment on a couple of things in that area, which is that right now let's talk a little bit about pricing. This is going to be a product that we will be applying for a Medicare Part B benefit, it will be applying for a path through code C. and the reason I say that is because it is important, that is a particular pass-through code as you may be aware that is given by senior mass for innovative devices and drugs that are used, in this particular case in the ambulatory surgery center. And as a result, we will be limited in terms of our pricing flexibility. We do expect that we will price it at around $450 give or take some.

The reason for that again is that the CMS requires that the pricing be at a certain level in order to drive innovation and they want to ensure that there is incentive for physicians to use these innovative products. So as a result, we do expect we will be applying for this pass through code. We're optimistic we will obtain the pass through code. These pass through codes are generally awarded every quarter. And so we control when we submit the application for that. And of course we will be submitting that application after we are close to planning to prepare to launch. And Andrew, you had one other question. Can you repeat that?

Andrew D'Silva

Just tied into that is if you had any actual stats on what compliance looks like from a percentage or patients. I'm sure that's pretty challenging to obtain but if it exist and you could share some numbers that would be helpful.

Nancy Lurker

Yes, we don’t at this time but we’ll continue to look for those data. And I can assure you though based on the anecdotal reports that we have from patients, as well as all the many physicians that we interviewed as part of our due diligence and market research, as well as the partners that we had and their due diligence and market research and then market research at Icon Biosciences conducted, it’s quite clear that the compliance issue is the main driver of this. It is enormous burden on physician offices who receive these call backs constantly from patients, as well as for patients it’s an enormous burden.

Andrew D'Silva

And the final question is just related to their -- Icon’s technology platform, it’s called Verisome. Do they have any other assets that you found interesting in the pipeline? And then is there any cross-over between their extended release platform and your sustained release technologies where they could be integrated with one another, any future thoughts that you can tie together with the two technologies?

Nancy Lurker

Yes let me say that they’re two very different technologies, and actually we view that as a good thing, because we now actually have another technology. Theirs is a much shorter acting technology than ours and it’s not an actual implant as Durasert is which of course, is a micro-nano particle implant or insert. Theirs is actually a suspension. So there’re any number of areas we can start to pursue. There has been some early work done preclinical in a few other areas and we’re actually quite enthusiastic about looking at other ways that we can either use what they’ve already started working on or other areas related to the front of the eye where the Verisome technology coupled with other drugs could be beneficial. So there’s other areas that we can certainly begin to look at to develop this technology, the Verisome technology. Combining the two is probably not something we would look at this point in time.

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Francois Brisebois with Laidlaw. You may begin.

Francois Brisebois

Just a couple of here. So what should we be thinking about the small cases of IOP rises, is that of concern or is that nothing versus what’s been seen with steroids as of now?

Dario Paggiarino

The IOP increase is a typical expected effect of steroids applied topically, so it is not surprise that we see some very mild increase early on but the effect is very transient, not only is mild but also very transient. So by day three, we basically had no difference, this is placebo. So again some increase is expected but really there’s nothing unique about this particular dosage delivery that would suggest that the IOP, you would expect an IOP increase greater than what you expect typically with the topical steroids.

Francois Brisebois

And then in terms of Icon, did they ever intend to launch or is this something that once it was approved, they were always looking for someone with more commercial experience. And I guess why wait until first half ’19, is this the thought to have the sales reps have potentially two products and that ramp to 30 is that an additional 30 right off the bet or is this a ramp as you were thinking for Durasert?

Nancy Lurker

So let me say couple of things. So my understanding is that Icon made the strategic decision that they did not want to build out the infrastructure knowhow and spend the capital on developing a commercial launch themselves. So they wanted to find the best home for DEXYCU that could fully take advantage of the commercial knowhow of the company. We partnered very well with them. I can’t say enough how productive it was since we got to know each other and went through this transaction. And as a result, I will say one of the things I know that drove them to merge with us was the fact that we have not only an established ophthalmology company with R&D and some very experienced talent here, but we also now have as I stressed over and over again, the commercial knowhow in this company, which is not insubstantial on how to take something to market.

And lastly as you know, as I always look at this in terms of the success of a product going to market with and providing the benefits to patients; first, you have to have, the technology has to be absolutely in today's environment particular, technologies needs to add real value-added. So you have to have technology success; then you have to have the clinical expertise to bring and develop that. And Icon did that exceptionally well; and then lastly what you need to have is the regulatory expertise, and then commercial expertise. And if you don't have all those legs to the stool, you almost always fail. So it’s a real partnership with Icon and that's why we’ve partnered together.

Francois Brisebois

Just on the reps, the way you had it with Durasert was probably more of a slow ramp, not to just put a bunch of reps and create a bolus of cost. Is that the thought with this additional 30 or is this one that just 30 right off the bet?

Nancy Lurker

We are actually still evaluating that. Right now, the bias is that we would more than likely launch with 30 right out of the gate, but we could taper that back to 20. We’re evaluating that right now. I want to stress something though, and it’s important that the investors and potential investors understand this, because it’s a critical point, which is right now the pass through code, which is critical to the success of DEXYCU and gives us a real opportunity, because reimbursement occurs within 30 days there is no prior op et cetera. So that makes it quite advantageous and compelling. And again the reason is because it gives access to this innovative technology, DEXYCU being one of them in this category potentially much faster for patients and that’s a good thing.

However, right now the way the current regulation and statutory law is written is that it expires after three years and then currently that DEXYCU could then be wrapped into what’s called the cataract bundle. Now, I am going to mention something that gets into some legal issues that just happened. As you may know, the omnibus spending bill just passed, the $1.3 trillion bill. In that bill was -- in that broad bill was a specific bill that was passed, specific to the pass through statue. And what it basically said is that it extended that pass through code for a limited number of drugs that have their pass-through status expire effective December 31, 2017. That affected just a handful of drugs and treatments.

However, the bill also states that the government accountability office is to conduct a study and that study is to assess the impact of the pass through code expiring at three years and then wrapping these products into a bundle, in our case a cataract bundle and the impact that can have on physician utilization, patient, impact on outcomes. If the patient now all of a sudden has to go back to using drops and other aspects that could be negative or positive to having that pass through code expire. And that report is due back to the government by March 2021, which potentially and we believe will be still when we are under the pass through code. So though right now, we are subject or DEXYCU could be subject to three year expiration on the pass through code, we also believe there is now a window of opportunity to get that extended for an extra potentially two years. So it’s important to know that.

Back to the timing of the launch, yes, to your question, ideally you want to do potentially these launches. At the same time, we may separate them by a quarter. Of course, it’s all dependent on the approval timeframe for Durasert. However, there is a possibility we could potentially launch earlier, but we’re going to make sure that we get it right that obviously we have to do the scale up of the commercial infrastructure, scale up of our commercial supplies and then obviously gain approval of Durasert. So all those factors are depended on when we launch sometime in the first half of 2019.

Francois Brisebois

Is Deb Jorn still in charge of the effort there or?

Nancy Lurker

No, I don’t know if you saw, Francois, we made an announcement several weeks ago, Deb Jorn has resigned from the organization. She did a fantastic job and we wish her the very best. Obviously, to just to protect her privacy we’ve kept minimal purpose of the resignation but we wish her the very best. However, I want to say we also have already put in place a very talented VP of Marketing, Tom Hadley. Tom comes from Bausch & Lomb with a tremendous amount of experience. Tom actually was consulting for us for a fair number of months before he joined the organization and where we already have identified other people to bring in quite quickly the organization. So we are well situated on the commercial side as we start to ramp up that side of the organization.

Francois Brisebois

And then just lastly in terms of the -- there is a lot in this press release. But in terms of the placebo arm and the 20% ACC clearance, is that surprising for placebo or is that in line with expectations? And how does that work that there is so much clearance with placebo?

Dario Paggiarino

Well, I think, every patient reacts differently and also the surgeries are done recently. So there is some variability in some patients do better even with the placebo. So I don’t think it’s unexpected but nevertheless in a head-to-head comparison the product is compared.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Yi Chen with H.C. Wainwright. You may begin.

Yi Chen

Nancy, could you tell us the margin of DEXYCU or when it's priced around $450?

Nancy Lurker

Yi, we won't disclose our margins.

Yi Chen

So do you intend to change your pass through code right before your potential launch?

Nancy Lurker

That is the plan that we would obtain the pass through code we then -- usually it’s awarded at the end of the quarter then we would launch immediately thereafter.

Yi Chen

And then finally could you provide some update regarding the cash position and the shares outstanding after the acquisition?

Nancy Lurker

I'm going to turn that over to Len Ross, who is our Chief Accounting Officer.

Len Ross

So including the initial tranche of equity that came in from Essex Woodlands, we’re at approximately between 53 million and 54 million shares outstanding currently.

Yi Chen

And cash?

Gregg Beloff

With respect to cash on hand as well as the subject to shareholder approval, the second tranche being taken down with this transaction, obviously, the most important fact is that we partnered with world class institutional investors. And we do anticipate launching both DEXYCU and Durasert in the first half of ’19. And assuming a positive outcome on the shareholder vote approving the transaction and of course Essex exercising its warrant, the proceeds from the announced financing and our cash on hand will allow us to fund the launch of DEXYCU and pending favorable regulatory review potentially launch Durasert.

Yi Chen

And then how many shares will that warrant exercise to the existing share count?

Gregg Beloff

We don’t know now, because it's priced within a collared range. So we’ll need to know at the point in time. It is either lower or the 30% premium to the initial purchase price or a 20% discount to the trailing 20 day as we wrap up the common stock on NASDAQ immediately prior to the exercise of the warrants.

Yi Chen

Finally, the short duration versus Durasert is still being developed. Is that correct?

Nancy Lurker

That's correct, and we remain on track with that and continue to believe that that's a nice opportunity for us.

Thank you. I’m currently showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Nancy Lurker for any closing remarks.

Nancy Lurker

Thank you all for participating and listening today to our call and webcast. In closing, I would just like to say, we are very excited about our future. This is a tremendous transformation for the company, and we believe sets us on a very potentially successful path. I want to thank the many EyePoint Pharmaceutical employees who helped with this transaction over many months and who put in a tremendous amount of effort. I also want to thank Icon Biosciences for their partnership with us and for the tremendous advance that they have developed with DEXYCU. Finally, I want to thank our partnership going forward with Essex Woodlands and SWK Holdings and then of course our Board of Directors who have been very supportive as we’ve gone through this.

I look forward to keeping you updated as we begin to develop ourselves and make the transition to a specialty pharmaceutical company. Thank you very much.

