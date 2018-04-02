Animal Protein-Meats First Quarter Review And The Outlook For Second Quarter 2018

The animal protein or meat sector moved 11.78% lower in Q1 making it the worst performing sector of the commodities market. Meats finished 2017 with an 8.39% gain after falling 8.80% in 2016. Live cattle led the sector in Q1 while all three of the meat futures contracts posted losses. In Q1, animal proteins were the worst performing commodities sector as they look forward to the season of peak demand that begins at the end of Q2 on Memorial Day weekend.

Meats gave back all of 2017’s gains and more during the first three months of 2018. Carnivores of the world will be delighted that the price of meats are declining with the 2018 grilling season less than two months away.

Live Cattle Review

Live cattle futures moved 6.42% lower in Q1 after gaining 4.74% in 2017. In 2016, live cattle futures lost 15.17% of their value. Active month live cattle futures traded in a range between $1.1315 and $1.30525 per pound during the first quarter and closed at the bottom end of the trading band. Live cattle closed on March 30 at $1.13750 per pound basis the nearby April futures contract. The June futures contract settled at $1.02575 per pound at the end of Q1 posting a limit down move on the final trading day of the quarter.

The population of planet earth now stands at 7.463 billion people. In Asia, diets have changed as wealth has grown. A traditional rice-based diet now includes more complex proteins, which has increased demand for beef and pork in the region. In 2015 and early 2016, ample supplies of grains lowered the input costs for producing cattle. It takes six pounds of feed for cattle to add each pound of weight. The average weight at the time of slaughter is between 1,200 and 1,400 pounds. Therefore, lower grain or feed prices filtered through and caused the price of live cattle to drop over the course of 2015, and this continued into 2016.

Cattle and all animal protein prices are sensitive to price action in the grain sector as feed prices are a primary input in raising animal protein. Soybeans moved higher by 9.77% in Q1 while corn rallied 10.55% and CBOT wheat posted a gain of 5.62%. During the first three months of the year, grain prices moved higher on a rally in the energy sector, and drought conditions in Argentina. Last year, in Q3, dry conditions in the Dakotas and Montana caused prices to rally at the end of June and into July. However, weather conditions improved, and grain prices dropped. Weather issues in Argentina caused grains to rally in late February and early March putting pressure on the prices of meats.

There is lots of seasonality of this commodity, but it is highly sensitive to feed costs which are the critical input in raising cattle. Prices tend to peak before the grilling season in the U.S., which is the period between Memorial Day in late May, and Labor Day in early September. However, this year we are going into the peak season of demand on a bearish note. In October 2016 cattle fell to lows below $1 per pound and then recovered. There is some evidence that export demand for U.S. beef has increased because of the weakness in the U.S. dollar against other world currencies that makes the meat more competitive on global markets.

In the March World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, the USDA saw more downside for beef prices.

The weekly chart of live cattle futures shows that the market is in a downward trend. Tariffs and the potential for a trade war with China caused increasing volatility in the cattle market in March.

Feeder Cattle Review

While live cattle futures contracts have a physical delivery mechanism, feeder cattle contracts are cash-settled instruments. Feeder cattle futures tend to attract interest that is more speculative. Feeder cattle underperformed live cattle prices in Q1, following through in the same direction as during the final quarter of 2017. Feeder cattle gained 11.92% in 2017 after moving 21.84% lower in 2016. Feeder cattle posted a decline of 23.2% in 2015, but in 2014 they gained 29.65% on the year. Feeder cattle underperformed live cattle in Q1 falling 8.68% on the quarter. During the first three months of 2018, the range in nearby feeder cattle contracts was from a low of $1.3400 to a high of $1.5195 per pound. The same fundamentals affecting the live cattle futures are at play in the feeder cattle futures contract. At times the Feeder cattle contract leads the live cattle contract as speculators can push the price of the cash settled contract because of less liquidity when it comes to volume and open interest. April feeder cattle futures closed on March 30, 2018, at $1.33325 per pound at the bottom of the trading range for the first three months of this year. Feeder cattle futures fell the limit on the final trade day of Q1.

Lean Hogs Review

In 2017, lean hog prices moved 8.50% to the upside. Lean hogs moved 10.62% higher in 2016. In 2015, lean hogs shed 26.35% of value. In Q1 of 2018, the price of pork was the worst performing commodity posting a loss of 20.24% for the three-month period. Abundant supplies weighed on the price of pork in early 2018. The range in this market was a low of 56.75 to a high of 75.90 cents per pound over the ninety-day period. April lean hog futures settled on March 30 at 57.250 cents per pound.

Hog production is a year-by-year affair. In 2014, the outbreak of PED virus that killed 7 million suckling pigs was an example of the unexpected events that can influence pork prices.

China is the world’s largest pork producer, but at the same time, the nation is the world’s biggest consumer of the meat. China bought the United States’ largest hog producer and processor, Smithfield Foods, in 2013. The next time there is a pork shortage like seen in 2014, a lot of Smithfield’s production could potentially head to China. However, complicating matters will be the tariffs on U.S. exports as China retaliates. Given the current administration’s posture on trade with China and other nations around the world, we could see changes when it comes to food supplies raised, grown, and manufactured in the U.S. even when ownership is by foreign entities. Food supplies are a matter of national security. The March WASDE report was bearish for hogs, and the price of the futures dropped in the aftermath of the report.

Meanwhile, the technical position of the lean hog futures markets at the end of Q1 2018 highlights a bear market that has declined into oversold territory.

As the weekly chart highlights, lean hog prices have been falling since February when the continuous contract traded to a high of 75.90 cents per pound. Support is currently at the September post-grilling season lows of 54.925 cents per pound, but the price is close. Hogs are currently in a downtrend on the weekly chart. The weekly charts point to a downtrend as we head into Q2, but the daily pictorial had declined into deeply oversold territory and posted a bullish key reversal trading pattern on March 28 on higher than average volume.

The daily chart shows the bullish price action at the end of the quarter.

The monthly chart of lean hog futures shows that they are declining from neutral territory. The 2016 bottom at 40.70 cents per pound stands as critical support for the price of pork on a long-term basis.

The prospects for animal proteins in Q2

As we move into Q2, the price of cattle and hogs are close to their lows, which is good news for consumers heading into the 2018 grilling season. I expect that volatility in the meat markets will pick up in Q2 as grilling season approaches. Meat prices did not suffer the same bearish price action in October 2017 as they did the previous year and it was likely the declining dollar that fostered export demand and kept prices strong. The low level of the dollar is likely to provide support to prices as demand for exports should continue to be buoyant on price dips. However, tariffs and retaliation from China could increase U.S. domestic supplies and curb export demand. The tariffs issue could cause lots of volatility in the hog and other meat markets over the second quarter of this year. However, if the U.S. and China come to terms, hogs could become a significant beneficiary of new trade understandings, and we could see a relief rally in the price of pork which is sitting near the lowest level of the year as we head into Q2. The bullish reversal in June hogs on March 28 was a positive sign for the sector.

For those who do not venture into the futures markets, ETN vehicles such as the COW or MOO products tend to replicate price action in the animal protein markets. Barclays will delist COW in April and replace the product with another ETN, COWB. Make sure that liquidity gains critical mass before trading or investing in the new product.

