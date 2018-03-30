Real Estate Rallies, Still Ends Quarter Down Nearly 10%

Home price data has yet to reflect the effects of rising mortgage rates. The Case-Shiller National Home Price Index has risen at a 4%+ annualized rate for 64 consecutive months.

President Trump took aim at Amazon, highlighting the questionable practices and inequitable advantages of the e-commerce goliath. The Supreme Court will rule soon on the legality of online sales tax.

After the worst week in two years for US equities, fears of a “trade-war” faded amid progressing trade talks with China and South Korea. Stocks rallied more than 2%.

An otherwise brutal first quarter ended on a high-note for real estate. REITs rallied more than 3% on the week as interest rates retreated, but ended the quarter down 9%.

Real Estate Weekly Review

Continuing with the central theme of 2018, volatility in financial markets continued this week. After dipping nearly 6% last week - the worst week in more than two years - the S&P 500 (SPY) climbed 2% as fears of a "trade war" faded amid progressing trade talks with Asian trading partners.

REITs (VNQ and IYR) outperformed the broader market for the third consecutive week, climbing more than 3% in synchrony with other yield-sensitive equity sectors. This move was powered by the continued retreat of the 10-Year yield, which closed the week 20 bps below the recent highs of 2.94%. Modest inflation and economic data have seemingly relieved the pressure on the Fed to aggressively raise rates in 2018.

Brookfield Properties, which owns roughly one-third of GGP (GGP), announced a deal to purchase the remaining shares of the mall REIT, but the proposed valuation disappointed investors. Malls were the worst-performing real estate sector on the week. Separately, LaSalle (LHO) turned down a buyout from fellow hotel REIT Pebblebrook (PEB). Hotel REITs, on the other hand, were among the best performers of the week.

In other relevant real estate news, President Trump took aim at Amazon (AMZN), highlighting the questionable practices and inequitable advantages of the e-commerce goliath relative to brick and mortar retailers. After flying under the radar for many years, Amazon's (largely successful) efforts to avoid or minimize sales, corporate, and local taxes have come under increasing scrutiny from all sides of the political spectrum. Further, the role of the US Postal Service in facilitating (and arguably subsidizing) the Amazon Prime service has been questioned. Critics contend that, without the government-supported USPS, Amazon would not be able to offer the generous "free" delivery options that have been contributing to the "demise" of brick and mortar retailers. The Supreme Court will rule this summer on the legality of online sales tax.

In other areas of the real estate sector, homebuilders (XHB and ITB) climbed 1.3%, mortgage REITs (REM) shot higher by more than 4%, and international real estate (VNQI) rose nearly 3%. Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

LaSalle, Washington Prime (WPG), Sunstone (SHO), Cousins (CUZ), American Campus (ACC), and National Retail (NNN) were among the top performers this week. Malls and net lease REITs were among the laggards including GGP, Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Spirit (SRC), and VEREIT (VER).

REITs are now lower by 9% YTD, underperforming the 1% dip in the S&P 500. Homebuilders are off by nearly 10%. The 10-Year yield has climbed 34 basis points since the start of the year.

REITs ended 2017 with a total return of roughly 5%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%. Going forward, absent continued cap-rate compression, it is reasonable to expect REITs to return an average of 6-8% per year with an annual standard deviation averaging 5-15%. This risk/return profile is roughly in-line with large-cap US equities.

Real Estate Economic Data

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Home Prices Continue To Rise

The relative lack of new housing supply has been the driving force behind home price appreciation and rental growth. On the national level, home prices have regained most or all of the ground lost during the recession. On a nominal basis, home prices are now 7% above the pre-bubble peak from 2006. On a real basis, however, home prices are still 12% below peak levels after accounting for the effects of inflation.``

Home prices have risen at least 5% YoY in every month since late 2012. Median household income, on the other hand, has risen roughly 3.5% per year during this time and average hourly earnings have risen at a 2.5% rate. The Case-Shiller national index showed 6.2% YoY growth in January, down from 6.3% in the prior month while FHFA's purchase-only index showed 7.6% YoY growth in January, faster than the 6.7% rate in the prior month. Zillow's index saw home prices rising 7.3% YoY in January, accelerating from the 7.5% in October.

Despite the continued lack of significant supply growth, we think 2018 may finally be the year that home price appreciation moderates, sparked by declining high-end home values in high-tax coastal markets. The consensus economist projection calls for a 4.5% in home prices. We'd "bet the under" as we believe it's reasonable to expect home price appreciation to slow to 2-4% by the end of 2018, roughly in line with apartment rents. Considering the lag in home price data, we may not see these effects until late in the year or early 2019.

Pending Home Sales Continue Weak Trend

Last week, new and existing home sales data was released. Both new and existing home sales were strong in early 2017 but faded into year-end and continue to slump in the early part of 2018. This week, pending home sales data was released, which is a leading indicator of existing home sales. Pending home sales rose 3.1% over the prior month but remain -4.1% below the rate of February of 2017. The effects of rising mortgage rates, changes to the tax code, unaffordability issues, and tight supply will continue to be a drag on home sales throughout 2018.

Inflation Data In-Line With Expectations

After January inflation data was hotter-than-expected across the board, pushing inflation expectations up to the highest level since 2014, February data was slightly cooler than expected. This week, February PCE inflation data was released which showed a 1.6% rise in prices, in-line with expectations.

With Core CPI and Core PPI-Goods both at 1.9%, all three closely-watched metrics remain below the 2% threshold and have not shown any significant deviation from the multi-year trend that has been characterized by modest inflationary pressure and steady economic growth. Inflation expectations, which peaked on February 2 at 2.35% after the surprise jump in average hourly earnings, has retreated back down to 2.19%, relieving upward pressure on the 10-Year Treasury yield.

Real Estate Earnings Update

We recently published our Real Estate Earnings Review for 4Q17. Earnings season concluded last week in the real estate sector. Overall, 4Q17 results were slightly better than expected (80% beat or met estimates), but REITs raised caution heading into 2018. As supply growth has intensified, fundamentals continue to moderate across the real estate sector as rental markets approach supply/demand equilibrium after nearly a decade of above-trend rent growth. Same-store NOI grew 2.6% in 2017, the slowest rate of growth since 2011. Occupancy levels remain near record highs, however, as real estate demand growth continues to be robust.

Bottom Line

This week, we published our quarterly update on the healthcare sector: Healthcare REITs Are On Life Support. Healthcare REITs have been the weakest performing real estate sector over the past year. Weakening fundamentals and rising interest rates have knocked 25% of value off this historically steady sector. While fundamentals will remain challenged for several more years, valuations appear attractive for long-term investors willing to assume the interest rate and policy-related risks.

So far, we have updated our REIT Rankings for the following sectors: Healthcare, Industrial, Single Family Rental, Cell Tower, Apartment, Net Lease, Data Center, Mall, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, and Storage sectors. We will continue our updates over the coming weeks.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the real estate and income sectors.

