Concho Resources' (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Concho Resources Acquisition of RSP Permian (Transcript)

Megan Hays - VP, IR & PA

Tim Leach - Chairman, CEO

Jack Harper - President, CFO

Will Drove - EVP

Steve Gray - RSP Co-Founder and CEO

Analysts

Michael Hall - Heikkinen Energy

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets

Dave Kistler - Siemens, Piper Jaffrey

Harry Mateer - Barclays

David Deckelbaum - KeyBanc

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers

Charles Meade - Johnson Rice

John Freeman - Raymond James

Neal Dingmann - SunTrust

James Sullivan - Alembic Global

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial

Mike Kelly - Seaport Global

Paul Grigel - Macquarie Capital

Richard Tullis - Capital One Securities

Joe Allman - Baird

Bob Morris - Citi

Josh Silverstein - Wolfe Research

Nitin Kumar - Deutsche Bank

Megan Hays

Thank you. Good morning, we appreciate you joining us on such short notice today. This morning we announced the acquisition of RSP Permian. The press release is available on our website. In addition, we will be speaking to some slides today and those slides are also available on our website.

Joining me on Midland for today’s call are Tim Leach, Chairman and CEO of Concho; Jack Harper, Concho’s President and CFO; Will Drove, Concho’s Executive Vice President. We are also joined today by Steve Gray, RSP Co-Founder and CEO. Following our prepared remarks, we will be happy to take some questions.

Please note that we will make forward looking statements based on current expectations this morning. The risk associated with forward looking statements and other disclaimers are in the press release and beginning on Page 2 of the slide. We incorporate those by reference on today’s call.

Now, let me turn the call over to Tim.

Tim Leach

Thanks, Megan, and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us. I’m excited to announce that we’ve signed a definitive agreement to acquire RSP in all-stock transaction. This transaction is consistent with our track record of consolidated high quality acreage that fits well with our core position in the Permian Basin. And it brings together two companies with shared respect and a common vision for creating value.

Let me start off by discussing key elements of the transaction. We’ve agreed to acquire RSP in all-old stock transaction for $8 billion plus the assumption of $1.5 billion of net debt. RSP shareholders will receive 0.32 shares of Concho common stock for each RSP share. Upon closing the transaction, Concho shareholders will own about 75% of the combined company and RSP shareholders will own about 25%.

We expect the acquisition to close in the third quarter subject to approval by our shareholders and regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Together, our scale in the Permian Basin will be powerful. We will be the largest Permian producer from unconditional resource.

We will run the largest development program in the Permian and our combined position will be more than 640,000 net acres albeit an even stronger company better position for continued growth and more value creation. And the transaction brings opportunities that are consistent with our strategies as the way we go about our business. And I believe the combination of the two companies is powerful one that offers strong synergies.

Now let me turn it over to Steve for his perspective.

Steve Gray

Thanks, Tim, and good morning everyone. We’re very excited about the transaction, and like Tim, I believe the combination will be beneficial to all of our shareholders. We see a compelling strategic fit between the two companies and just as important this transactions combines two teams made up of people with common goals and a great deal of mutual respect. I’m incredibly proud of the RSP team and everything we have accomplished together. I firmly believe this transaction represents the beginning of the exciting new chapter.

The Concho team is building a unique company with a great combination of entrepreneurial drive, focused assets and a fortress balance sheet, drivers that will allow full potential of our assets to be realized. This transaction solidifies a leadership position in the core of the Permian Basin. In addition to the hand and glove fit of the assets the combined technical knowledge will only enhance large field development and resource recovery.

Concho has a proven track record of execution that shift the full field development will be a key component in creating more value associated with RSPs assets and that will ultimately result in strong returns to shareholders over the long-term. Tim?

Tim Leach

Thanks, Steve. We described the playbook for consolidation in the past, the keys are enhancing the best part of our portfolio our premium resource base, providing significant scale and operational synergies, unfolded into our machine; and it needs to be accretive to key metrics and additive to the strength of our balance sheet. Today’s transaction checks all of those boxes.

As I mentioned before, it’s consistent with our disciplined strategy and pursuing the right acquisition to build for the future and it provides both immediate and long-term value creation opportunities. I expect Concho to capture both operational synergies and corporate level savings. These synergies which are estimated to have a present value exceeding $2 billion derived from the highly complementary and blocking nature of these assets.

In addition to our size, scale and execution strength provide us with the unique ability to capitalize on these new complementary assets. This ability includes moving these assets into manufacturing mode, which generates cost savings and minimizes parent-child locations. It also includes developing these assets with long laterals and leveraging shared infrastructure systems.

We consistently describe how large contiguous blocks of acreage are strategic and deepen our Worcester premium locations. Directing capital to these locations will enhance our overall program economics. We also plan to leverage our land ground game on these assets, as our strategy for optimizing assets by coring up acreage these swaps and trades.

We did a record number of trades over the last several months and we expect this to continue as more operators focus on long lateral continues development. In addition to operational synergies, there are financial benefits we expect from corporate level savings and those come from the areas you would expect including overlapping public company cost and financing cost. In all, we estimate annual corporate cost savings of $60 million.

We said many times before we’re looking to add great assets to our portfolio, but not at the expenses of our financial performance or position. We expect the transaction to be immediately accretive to our per share metrics before counting operational synergies. These metrics include net asset value, earnings, cash flow, debt adjusted production and cash flow growth, all in the first year.

Following this transaction, we expect to maintain our strong balance sheet with the leverage ratio and our comfort range of 1 to 1.5 times. Importantly, this transaction does not change Concho’s strategy of capital discipline and reinvesting within cash flow rather this transaction enhances our outlook for grow production within cash flow and generate meaningful returns to our shareholders over the long-term.

Again, I want to congratulate the RSP team for building a great company. We all look forward to the accomplishments that the future will hold.

With that, I’m happy to take your questions.

Michael Hall

I guess jump in first with a question around inventory management in the context to these deals. As we see both RSP entities had some of the longest runways already in the Permian Basin and combining the two only furthers that. How should we think about kind of what moves to the back of the hopper, if you will? And in a pro forma entity and over what sort of timeframe should we expect maybe some culling of the long-dated inventory?

Tim Leach

Yes, I think that this set of assets really gives the Company a strong runway for better capital allocation. So, I think that these new assets will go right to the top of our development inventory and we really look forward to the future in 2019 and beyond on how this capital allocations strength will really enhance our returns and capital efficiency.

Michael Hall

And then within the -- I guess maybe as a follow-up to that, if I could just as I think about the portfolio then like some of the New Mexico assets to those come up as more likely Canada for sales down the road to be specific?

Tim Leach

Well, I kind of touched on that in the prepared comments that I think our active portfolio management through trades and blocking up bigger swaps of acreage, I think that’s going to be a key element of our strategy. So this gives us more chips to play with.

Michael Hall

And then I guess second, the synergies you’ve talked about and the advantage is to put manufacturing. Can you just give us a little bit of additional color detail around what exactly it is that allows to manufacturing note on these assets to drive those synergies?

Tim Leach

Yes. As Steve mentioned, I mean the balance sheet to be able to do this intense development instead of one or two well pads to go to eight well multi well pads is one of the big drivers. It is also long laterals and all the infrastructure that we’re going to be able to use together infrastructure such as salt water disposal systems, water handling systems that we’ve built overtime all those things will be very additive.

Scott Hanold

You obviously show that you guys are going to going to -- it seems like pro forma pace that's not too different than what the combined companies were at. Can you discuss, is there any change in allocation of where those rigs are going on a relative basis? So there is -- RSP is the next footprint in both the Delaware and in the Midland, and as you put these together will there be any kind of a change in terms of where would you'll likely focus your efforts on?

Tim Leach

Right, I mean we talked about these things likely to close in the third quarter. So, both companies will continue to operate the way they're operating through that time period. I think when you go beyond closing, no I think that the rigs that they have now and in the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin that balance will remain, I think that, it will just skit we’ll have a more efficient allocation to capital and how we move those rigs around.

Scott Hanold

Okay, okay. And just touch a little bit on the synergies. Obviously, that seems to be a key part of making this deal highly accretive. Can you just give a little bit more specific on the timeframe in which you start -- expect to start seeing some of these synergies. And you laid out on Page 10 your corporate deck 4, I guess, main buckets of where you see the synergies coming from. The corporate level savings is pretty clear in the amount, but could you quantify, how much you expect to see in the other buckets?

Steve Gray

Yes, we’ve said in total Scott that it’s in access of $2 billion in Tim really hit on the keys, it’s long lateral it’s large scale development, it’s a preventing the parent child relationship with larger scale development, it’s a shared infrastructure. So those are the key drivers, and there is good value in each of those.

Scott Hanold

So, does that imply that you’ll be seeing, you expect to see some of the synergies through the immediate upon closing?

Steve Gray

As Tim said, when we form our next budget we expect to use the same rationale that we used in the past which is the focus on rate of return and as he said, these assets will find their way to the top.

David Kistler

Quick question, as we kind of think about the consolidation of the two companies. Can you speak a little bit towards what that means in terms of relocation and staffing? And where you guys stand in terms of being able to aggregate that level of incremental staff into the organization?

Tim Leach

Yes, RSP has built a great company, they have a great team. So, we look forward to adding them into our team and blending the two teams together. So, and the good news is almost all the staff is in the same location.

David Kistler

And can you talk a little bit obviously scaling scope is a huge premium in the Permian right now which is labor constricted even a little bit service constructed. Can you talk a little bit about where you guys would spend as a combine entity on not just the rig side of the things, but on the frac, fleet and completion side of things?

Jack Harper

Yes, Dave, I mean I think we will -- we standalone towards the top of that list combine we’re both certainly on our rig count and I would presume on the frac spread as well. So, again the benefit is scale.

Tim Leach

And I think your question about scarcity of supply, we haven’t seen at the size we are and I think combine the power of scale. We’ll give us first call on the kind of the equipment labor that we need.

Harry Mateer

First question, can you just discuss your plan with respect to RSP's debt presumably or refinance the RBL in 22s or currently callable. But just wondering how you think you’ll approach the RSP 25s, you are going to guarantee those and leave them outstanding to a callable? Or would you look to refinance those sooner or after closing?

Tim Leach

Yes, first off, I would say, we view this deal as credit positive and we believe the rating agencies do as well. And their bonds have the customary change of control provisions. So we are going to let this close and go from there.

Harry Mateer

Okay. And then just a follow-up on the ratings. So you did mention you expect your investment range to be unchanged. Is there any reason to think that the BA1 rating and positive outlook in Moody’s will be majorly affected or do you think there’s still an upper trajectory there?

Tim Leach

We think the agencies are viewing this as credit positive.

David Deckelbaum

Historically, when you all have done deals, you’ve been pretty active. Shortly thereafter -- I mean this is an all-stock deal, but historically you guys have pursued divestitures a little bit more aggressively post-deal. Do you have a similar follow-up plan once this then closes in the third quarter to look to divest, what you would consider to be non-premium or is this is going to just be sort of an opportunistic pursue as opposed to a little bit more explicit?

Tim Leach

Yes, I would highlight that our portfolio management is a key to how we create value. So I expect that portfolio management to continue. I would also direct you to look at the map and the slide deck at how cored up and strategic all our assets are right now. And I know it’s early in the morning but if you can’t detect the excitement in my voice about this deal and the power of the assets on that map, it’s going to be really exciting and compelling proposition to have such great assets.

David Deckelbaum

I appreciate the excitement regardless of the time zone. I guess I am also curious just in the process of this deal. Is this first public corporate transaction that you all pursued? Historically as you’ve worked toward more private negotiated deals, can you just speak to -- I mean you’ve highlighted here why you see this as massively accretive? Was this logically like the most accretive opportunity for you or as you look at some of the private packages or asset packages, are you seeing less opportunity out there now versus the last few years?

Tim Leach

We’ve talked in the past about the how high the bar had been set for us in terms of acquisition and our relationship with Steve and with RSP goes way back, and we've admired what they were doing for a long time. So we all recognized the corporate transactions are more complicated and time consuming, but Steve mentioned the hand and glove kind of fit at this thing as -- so I don't read this means anything relative to private transactions versus public. This has been an acquisition. This has been a long time coming and it's a perfect fit for us.

David Deckelbaum

And just a last one for me, I guess, as you've modeled the $2 billion of sort of operational synergies. In what year does that become most impactful in your model now?

Jack Harper

Yes, David, I think we start seeing benefit immediately after closing and as I said when we form budgets in the future that will be focused on taking this higher margin cash flow and reinvesting it into higher rate of returning budgets.

Jeffrey Campbell

You mentioned the two-thirds of the acquired resource or premium locations. Is it fair to think that a significant portion of those locations are in the large contiguous state line position in the acreage adjacent to your maybe ranch area?

Tim Leach

Yes. That’s correct.

Jeffrey Campbell

Thinking about maybe the ranch area, you kind of had a doughnut hole in there that you showed us that you filled in the last quarter with the swap with Chevron. And now this acreage from RSPP even further is out. So, do you think of that entire portion and there Andreas and Mountain Candy is kind of one big organic project to develop with all the synergies that you’ve been talking about?

Tim Leach

Yes, that started a few years ago with the Reliance acquisition and we had a strategy that at the time looked daunting to try to build the bigger position up there. But if you look at what we’ve done over the last couple of years, it is an awesome asset position. And yes, we think about that as one development area.

Jeffrey Campbell

And if I can ask just one more, you talked about the infrastructure synergies. I was just wondering can you give a little color on where you think that you will take the most immediate advantage of the infrastructure centers to between you and RSPP?

Tim Leach

Well, as we’ve talked about number of things long laterals and the parent-child relationship. I think that the most immediate thing you’re going to see is the way we go about our capital budgeting, you’re going to see much larger development projects. So, I think that’s going to the efficiency that comes out of that and also the higher recoveries that come out of that will be the most immediate efficiency gains.

Charles Meade

You addressed the RSPP team I think a little bit in your prepared comments and how much you've admired the work they've done and you’ve been watching them. But is there anything more that you could care to share just wondering about who on RSP team -- RSPP team -- you’re going to try to keep long and recognizing that is early you might not have had accepted offers and all that?

Tim Leach

Yes, I’m sitting right next to Steve, so he clearly has been a key driver there. And we talked about their 180 employees and what a great fit they will be for our organization. Beyond that, I think it’s too early to making any statements about it.

Charles Meade

And then if I can go to some of the comments you made about scale and it make sense to me that and I think it make sense to most of the inventor community that there need to be consult some consolidation in that there are definitely efficiency and synergies available scale. I’m curious Tim, is there some point at which they’re diminishing return to scale or maybe said differently do you see some sweet spot for our, what’s the right size beyond which you don’t really need or maybe want to get there?

Tim Leach

Well, I mean it’s not getting bigger just for the sake of getting big. It’s the operational machine that you have and what’s the best for assets relative to what your team is capable of doing. And so I think that’s where we’re hitting the sweet spot. This is a large transaction and RSP has a large set of assets. So I think this -- right now I feel like it will be perfectly sized.

John Freeman

When we think about sort of the benefits of the scale and as you said, Tim, these much larger development projects we should expect going forward. Obviously Concho has already moved pretty aggressively in that direction already with about 65% of what you are doing this year on these large scale projects. Just sort of I guess how we should sort of just ballpark sort of think about that in 2019 of that 65% kind of a large part where that potentially could go?

Tim Leach

I think directionally that’s a good way to think about it. There may be areas where we have continued these development commitments and obligations that will affect it. But generally I think that’s -- their asset base looks a lot like our asset base. Put them together and you think about how we are developing, what we have, I think that’s a good template for what the future looks like.

John Freeman

And then if the much bigger scale here, does it change at all the way maybe you all think about certain things like potentially sand in terms of given your size now, does it make sense potentially looking having your own sand mine or is that still something you are going to continue to sort of outsource?

Tim Leach

We would continue to outsource that John, but again it’s an area where I think the scale will be beneficial. It’s not just the scale it’s also just how focused and blocky these upper areas are. So I mean you can get all that infrastructure into one place and it provides a lot more efficiency.

John Freeman

Great. And then if I could just slip one last one in, just quickly. Should we still assume that the long-term leverage target is still 1 to 1.5 times?

Tim Leach

Yes, that’s a good assumption and this keeps us well within that and even on the conservative end of that.

Neal Dingmann

Tim, a quick question on obviously after so big acquisition like this, I am just wondering, look forward you did mention about doing larger pads and just all the continued efficiencies. Does that mean you would continue to be on the lookout for more accretive acquisition opportunities like this?

Tim Leach

Well, this is going to fill our bucket for a quite while. I was mainly commenting on how focused we were going to be on trading and blocking up and how active we’ve been in the last several months on making trades, I think you will see that trading activity continue.

Neal Dingmann

Fair enough. And then just in the bullets, you got a bullet in there mentioning that the shared infrastructure. I’m just trying to if you could give a little more color on that, I mean is that I would assume now given that as you pointed out the great footprint especially there in the mid count in the Midland Basin. You certainly have just even synergies on that infrastructure side if you could talk you or Jack talk about.

Tim Leach

Yes. I mean we’ve talked in the past about how we’ve invested in the water delivery systems, we can -- we have share saw water disposals systems and then the delivery of infrastructure for things like sand and other things like that on these areas are going to be so focused.

Neal Dingmann

So, what that mean even more vertical integration Tim or just kind of continue what you’ve been doing?

Tim Leach

It is continue with what we’ve been doing.

James Sullivan

Just very quickly diving back into the synergies for a second, given that the operational efficiencies you guys have highlighted you’ve talked about long lateral and pack pad drilling. Is it fair to say that the prosecute those operational efficiency you guys really won’t need annual budgeting cycle to start going after -- just let me say I understand that obviously some of the other efficiencies like asset swaps corporate and scale there may be more immediate that really to get into the long lateral in the pads? Do you need get your arms around the assets a little bit more?

Jack Harper

Absolutely, we have a while before the deal closes. But as we’ve said, the constant appear taking higher margin cash flow and reinvesting that into ever increasing rate of returning budget and that’s what we’ve -- that’s one of the key benefits we see here. And you will it continue to plan way in advance even beyond the year needs budget, but yes.

James Sullivan

And then just slipping over here to the inventory you guys are getting from RSP as highlighted the 5,000 growth locations. Can you just talk a little bit about the stack paid as that – was there you guys are assuming in there for the respectively in Midland and Delaware?

Jack Harper

They like us focus in the Spraberry and Wolfcamp in the Midland Basin and in the Bone Spring and the Wolfcamp in the Delaware Basin. And so, we share similar views of those assets.

James Sullivan

So, pretty much three to four stacks per area?

Jack Harper

Yes, depending on the specific area.

Derrick Whitfield

Two, build on an earlier question, we all have been waiting for corporate M&A to some degree. Tim, in your view, what makes now the appropriate time to act on this opportunity?

Tim Leach

Well, I think we’ve talked in the past about how the industry is going through pre phases and we’re now in the getting more into the development phase, the intense development phase. So, I think as companies get to this point and look at their assets and their activity, the efficiency that you can gain by a bigger balance sheet and a bigger program really it’s what’s driving this transaction, I think.

Steve Gray

Yes, from RSP shareholders standpoint, I would say to that, I think the development in the field is one of the larger pad development programs, technically just looks like the right way to go with reservoirs and to do that and to do it right, takes a big balance sheet. So, from our perspective this makes perfect sense not from just from a financial situation but from a technical and logistical part of the businesses as well.

Derrick Whitfield

And then my follow-up question is, regarding the comment on parent-child infill locations, could you confirm that you guys are thinking about the basin from a large spacing perspective relatively consistent? And let me just build -- let me, I assume that the parent-child comment was based on fulfilled section development versus three to four well pads, is that accurate?

Tim Leach

That’s accurate. And yes, we do have similar views on spacing in the different core asset areas.

Mike Kelly

Steve, a question is for you. It’s obviously a great choice to get married up with Concho here. But I am curious if this was -- how this deal -- just kind of the back story on this merger here, and if this was a really kind of targeted negotiation with Concho or if this was part of the more widely marketed deal, kind of curious if the guys sitting across the street from you right now got a chance to get a look at your business, so just how this came about?

Steve Gray

Mike, I’ve been with Tim for a long time and we’ve always respected Concho and their people and the way they operate. But as far as the specifics it has as came out, we will putting a proxy out shortly and we’ll have all the detail in there. So I’d probably just refer you to that.

Mike Kelly

Okay, fair enough. And then, you guys did put in the press release that you think this will enhance your debt adjusted production growth profile going forward. And Tim maybe you or Jack could speak to that, I don’t know if you’re comfortable quantifying that or just kind of how you look at that, how much the impact you can see this transaction having on that really helping that growth rate?

Will Drove

Thank you, Mike. I would want to quantify and owing to say it is a key metric that we focused on and this is clearly accretive to that.

Paul Grigel

How should we view the strategy over time in regards to the accretion of free cash flow as the organization becomes larger and the production base becomes more significant? And to that end, what’s the impact on the pro forma corporate decline rate for the company moving forward?

Tim Leach

So we spoke how we were building a company, a unique company that has the ability to grow and create lots of free cash flow. So I think this combination enhances that and moves us forward rapidly on building that kind of company that can do something that’s very difficult to do, grow and drill off a lot of free cash flow. So I am excited about the progress we are making in that regard. As far as corporate decline rates and we’ve talked about ours are, I don’t think that changes overtime.

Paul Grigel

Okay. And then could you provide insights on learnings from prior transactions and bolt-ons, what are through look backs or previously conducted or in real time to this transaction and where you see the greatest potential challenge in the integration of these two businesses giving itself a corporate deal?

Tim Leach

I mean we’ve done a number of -- so we’ve built this company. Other than the complexity of a public company deal, this is just kind of a bolt-on side of a thing that I think will be as easy as anything remember that.

Richard Tullis

Tim, could you touch on oil and gas takeaway position for the combine and to see with the additional production base. If I remember correctly, I don’t believe RSP had a lot of firm transport in place. So, how do you look at that with the combine production base?

Jack Harper

Richard, this is Jack. Yes, we have very similar philosophies on selling at the well ahead; however, with the scale it will increase our options in our marketing arrangement, but we have -- neither company has taken firm at this point. And we are -- we feel comfortable with our ability to get the product right now.

Richard Tullis

And then just lastly, as you look out further beyond 2018. Tim, what do you think the potential impact on longer-term cost could be from the play an aggressive growth plan recently announced by some of the well hill very large companies out there in the Permian?

Tim Leach

It’s pretty complex, because there is increasing activity that by sell puts inflationary pressure on services. On the other hand, the service side is increasing rapidly and I guess are even talk up there right now of the deflationary pressure on cost. So, we just think that having size and scale will be beneficial to us as we look at the cost of our all goods and services. So, I think this will help us be efficient, see cost down.

Joseph Allman

So, for Tim and Jack just curious what it is that attracts you most about RSPP? And I’ve heard everything you said so far on the call and read the press release and presentation. But, is there particularly basin that you think offers the most upside? And also is there any part of RSPPs portfolio that is actually, you think is better than contracts and really kind of upgrades? And then on this part of question, are there any like operating techniques or any technologies that RSPP could deploy that Concho has not and you're intrigued about and then vice versa there. How do you think Concho has deployed that RSPP has not?

Tim Leach

Yes, that's a string of questions. I have the hard time remembering all of the questions. I think the most attractive thing of course when I start with the assets and they’ve developed one of the most attractive sets of assets in the Permian Basin. I don’t think there is a, I don’t have a preference over Midland Basin versus Delaware Basin. They’re both big blocky excellent assets that will fit right into our portfolio. They only thing as you compared Concho to RSP. I wish all my asset was blocky as what there are. So, I still think there’ll be a preference going forward for larger blockier sets of assets. And then I do think that we can they’ve made excellent wells in the areas where they operate. I think there will be things we can learn from their operational team.

Steve Gray

I think anytime you go into operational teams there is right what you’re going to get is the best practices from both teams. So, and I don’t think we can put a finger on what those are going to be, but I think when you put two focus technical teams together you’re going to learn something from each and other. There is only going to accrete your shareholders in the long run.

Tim Leach

And obvious example of that is fiber optics we front up there in the same areas as where RSP is active. So all that data now we can use for both sides of properties that would be a good example of how that works.

Joseph Allman

That’s helpful. And then when you are talking about the bigger pads, inherently I think that means at least somewhat longer cycle time. So do you actually use some learnings when you actually go to bigger pads?

Tim Leach

Well I think that’s why you need a bigger company with bigger balance sheet. So you are on bigger pads but you’ve got the company is big enough where you have a large number of those going all at one time. So it kind of smoothes everything out.

Steve Gray

That’s right and it’s very difficult for RSP standalone to do that because it just makes production and cash flow so choppy and lonely that it’s very difficult to do that. So when you put that combined with a bigger company it allows you do that. So one of those synergies that are probably built in the Concho’s models is being able to take our forecast with two well pads and turn it into a bigger machine that can do bigger pads. So I think that’s going to be a positive for everybody.

Bob Morris

Thank you. I was thinking the comments you just made when you talk about over $2 billion of synergies on a net present value basis, the acreage in RSP as you mentioned is large and blocky, there’s a little bit that it contiguous your existing acreage. So is it -- I think it’s right to conclude that those synergies are predominantly just a fact that you are going to develop RSP assets on acreage differently than what they would have been standalone and it really doesn’t change how you develop Concho’s acreage as it was planned before. Is that correct?

Steve Gray

That’s directionally correct. I think the areas where we overlap. We may get longer laterals out of that across the fence line from them. But generally it’s large scale development.

Bob Morris

Right, so just developing RSP is differently than they would have been on their own predominantly with all those …?

Steve Gray

Our average lateral length has grown dramatically, not only the pace but I think the lateral length is something that you have to watch in the future.

Josh Silverstein

Just follow-up on one of the questions from before, you mentioned potential for even greater free cash flow generations here. Does that bring forward the opportunities for you to additional asset sales as well from this, does that bring forward the opportunity for a dividend or share repurchases into 2019 and may have been pushed out a little bit further as a standalone company?

Tim Leach

Yes I don’t think on 2019 from the right aspect, but the answer is yes. This jumpstarts the development of a large high quality company, that is very efficient, has increasing efficiency. So our ability to generate free cash flow and then have a dialogue with our shareholders about what the best thing to do with their free cash flow, I think that moves that forward.

Josh Silverstein

Got it. And then just given the combined size of company, I know you had comments before. This 20% does kind of feel like the right kind of annual growth rate for the combined entity?

Tim Leach

I mean we’ve never focused on the targeted growth rate. We have always focused on trying to be as capital efficient as we can be and the growth was kind of a output of all that. So -- and last year we grew at 28%, it was output of increasing efficiency. It wasn’t targeted. It’s just what happened. So I do think that the assets that we’ll be combining with are very high quality and we’ll increase the efficiency of the overall company. And so I think that we will be a high growth company that throws up a lot of free cash flow, we’ll be spending within cash flow. So, I think that will be something that’s unique in our industry.

Nitin Kumar

Just Tim, from your perspective as you obviously there is maybe ranch asset on a contiguous to your position. I guess seeing anything and loving down to you it’s kind of exited that area earlier in 2016, obviously you’ll get some all those assets back here. So just trying to understand in terms of the total value that was placed was it skewed towards Midland or will be how was that allocated?

Tim Leach

Yes. This is a corporate transaction so it’s not really allocation of value, but RSP is very balance between the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin in terms of rigs and activity capital and things like that. So, that’s I think both of sets of assets are equally important to the combine organization.

Operator

Tim Leach

All right, well, thank you and as Megan said thank you, I know it was an early morning for you to dial in. This is an exciting transaction for both me and Steve. And we appreciate your interest in it and look forward to talking to you more in the future. Thank you very much.

