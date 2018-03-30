Heisenberg's Q2 Outlook

There are myriad lessons from Q1 and they should help to inform your strategy for the coming quarter.

Well, the first quarter of 2018 is in the books and as one bank recently put it, "we assume market complacency is no longer [investors'] biggest concern."

Let’s get out of this quarter and take a breather. We need some market stability at this point and hopefully we get to some calmer waters.

That's from PNC’s Rich Guerrini, who spoke to Bloomberg for a piece about what was most assuredly a "wild quarter" (to use their headline).

There's not enough time in the day to recap everything that went on in Q1, but if you had to pick one simple chart to kind of encapsulate things in the most straightforward manner possible, this would probably be a good candidate:

(Heisenberg)

The S&P moved up or down 1% or more on 23 separate occasions during the first quarter, a stunning break with the precedent set in 2017 and a testament to the notion that "we're not in Kansas anymore."

Q1 marked the first quarterly loss for the S&P since 2015:

(Heisenberg)

European shares suffered through a truly awful three-month stretch, falling 4.5% broadly speaking and one thing you should note is that the FX headwind across the pond doesn't look like it's prone to abating.

From where I'm sitting, the most important takeaway from Q1 was that markets are more fragile than a lot of folks thought. In the same vein, the inflation scare in February seemed to suggest that markets are particularly vulnerable to fears about the viability of the "Goldilocks" narrative that underpinned the low vol. regime for the entirety of 2017.

There are two pillars to that narrative. One is synchronized global growth and the other is well-anchored inflation. Markets are clearly more focused on the latter precisely because its viability can be thrown into question virtually overnight given where we are in the cycle and given the distinct possibility that late cycle fiscal stimulus could be the match that finally ignites the wage growth kindling.

Despite the fact that their mandates center around hitting inflation targets, central banks will do their best to play down the notion that a sudden acceleration in inflation is in the cards, precisely because the mere suggestion that such an outcome is possible would be enough to destabilize markets by raising the specter of a steeper near-term rate path. The backdrop here is critically important. An expansionary fiscal impulse this late in the cycle and the chance that trade tensions could end up being inflationary means that every data point is scrutinized for signs of incipient price pressures. In short, central banks' normalization efforts have been complicated by recent events both on the fiscal policy front and on the trade front. Fiscal stimulus would have been welcomed earlier in the cycle, but at this point, DM central banks would probably just rather everyone let them finish this job on their own without having to worry about whether something might come out of left field to create inflation where there was none. And yes, all of this is to a certain extent absurd because everything central banks have been doing since the crisis was designed to reflate the global economy but because those policies are in no small part responsible for the rally in risk assets, we're in a position now where we need to keep chasing the elusive target. Because once we catch what we're chasing (inflation), then the accommodative policies will lose their raison d'être. Consider this from Barclays' Q2 preview piece out late this week:

We were surprised that markets were as susceptible to an outbreak of anxiety about inflation and monetary policy as they proved to be in February. We understand why investors assign so much significance to the ultra-supportive monetary environment. But we were taken aback that many responded so strongly to what was, in fact, only a weak sign of rising inflation. For example, the US core CPI print of 1.8% in February that made investors nervous should be considered in light of the fact that US core CPI averaged well above 2% in 2016. Similarly, the average hourly earnings series only got to 2.9% nominal (real wage growth below 1%) in February, and the trend reversed in the March report. Given the recent history of disappointed forecasts and false alarms of higher inflation, we would have expected a more skeptical approach to individual data points than we saw in early February. Lesson number one for us is that the market may react more strongly and with less skepticism to future evidence of inflationary pressures than we had previously thought.

Exactly. Just to underscore how important this is for the risk asset bull thesis, consider the following from Goldman:

Low unemployment in the US (and other places like Japan, the UK and Germany) and strong growth momentum at such an advanced stage in the economic cycle would normally already be associated with higher wages and, consequently, higher inflation and tighter monetary policy (pushing all variables up together on their historical measures of risk). It is because of the lack of inflation that some of these variables can appear stretched without ringing alarm bells for equity investors. Put another way, it is very unlikely that without core inflation rising much, policy rates will rise sufficiently in the US or elsewhere to invert yield curves and/or force a recession in the near future.

The reference there is to the following table which shows you the sub-components of the bank's Bull/Bear indicator:

(Goldman)

What Goldman is (rather explicitly) saying is that the only reason the composite indicator at 71% isn't as worrying as it appears is because without a material uptick in core inflation, the Fed will not be prone to raising rates quickly enough to invert the curve on the way to pushing the economy into a recession. For reference, here's the composite indicator graphed with bear markets highlighted:

(Goldman)

As usual, I hesitate to use the word "predictive", but you can look at that and draw your own conclusions.

One thing you should note here is that it looks like equities are going to be on the front lines in terms of what gets hit first from ongoing geopolitical/trade war jitters. That notion was underscored two weeks ago when the tit-for-tat exchange between Washington and Beijing led directly to the worst week for U.S. stocks in more than two years. That risk-off move was accompanied by a bid for Treasurys which gathered momentum during Tuesday's tech rout when 10Y yields dove 8bps. Treasurys rallied further into Wednesday, with 10Y yields ultimately breaking through their 50-DMA for the first time since December.

(Heisenberg, Bloomberg)

This is pushing vol. away from rates. Here’s 3M10Y rates vol. against a model that incorporates IG credit spreads, curve risk premium, FX vol. and rate levels:

(Deutsche Bank)

As Deutsche Bank’s Aleksandar Kocic put it last week, this means that "rising geopolitical risk and trade tariffs [may] provide support for bonds which, when coupled with a more hawkish Fed, could add more flattening bias." The 2s10s tightened inside of 49bp this week.

(Heisenberg)

When you think about what's most at risk going forward, you should also note that investment grade credit seems to be paradoxically more risky than high yield. This is something else the above-mentioned Kocic has talked a lot about lately and what it boils down to is that high yield has effectively been subsidized by QE for years. What used to matter in speculative grade no longer matters because the central bank bid has driven everyone down the quality ladder in a relentless global hunt for yield leading directly to a situation where all but the dodgiest of credits are priced to perfection. Here's a stylized representation of that dynamic from Citi:

(Citi)

Needless to say, that raises questions about what happens to high yield now that both the "flow" and the overall "stock" of QE are declining. But the more immediate issue would appear to be the extent to which IG has become an expression of "macro-systemic risk" (to quote Kocic). Since the tights on February 1, IG spreads have widened out by 25bps:

(Heisenberg)

You should also note that short-term funding costs remain a source of consternation for markets. This is the "LIBOR's revenge" (to use a newly minted market meme) narrative. This is tied to T-bill supply and repatriation dynamics created by the tax bill in the U.S. and the pressure should abate going forward, contrary to what you might have read on your favorite doomsday blog. That said, you can't completely rule out this becoming a persistent problem. If you're interested in this, I would suggest reading a recent piece by my buddy Kevin Muir, a former Bay Street derivatives trader.

Getting back to the market fragility issue, what we saw in early February not only underscores the extent to which markets are highly susceptible to inflation/rate hike jitters, but also the contention that markets "themselves" pose a risk.

The realization of the levered and inverse VIX ETP rebalance risk and the subsequent forced de-risking by systematic strategies (some $200 billion in offloaded equity exposure by several estimates) was proof that modern market structure is fragile by its very nature. There are risks inherent in the proliferation of rules-based, programmatic strats and when the technical selloffs get going, it's hard to put the brakes on. The only saving grace is that barring a continual deterioration in the backdrop, the bleeding stops once the the de-risking has run its course. But as I noted earlier this week, CTAs don't seem to be re-risking, which suggests that the systematic offer has yet to reverse and manifest itself in a renewed bid, perhaps because momentum indicators turned negative again as of last week:

(JPMorgan)

When you throw in concerns about liquidity in the age of HFTs and MiFID II, you end up with a delicate situation. Goldman described this in detail in what turned out to be a popular note out earlier this month. I've excerpted it on this platform once before, but I wanted to highlight another passage here because it speaks to the market structure problem:

In particular, new regulations and new technologies have caused a dramatic evolution of the post-crisis ecosystem for providing trading liquidity. In this new market structure, machines have replaced humans, and speed has replaced capital. While such changes have greatly reduced the need for equity capital, and are thus efficiency-enhancing, the same was also true about leverage and structured products during the run-up to the financial crisis. While the new ecosystem for providing market liquidity has arguably freed up equity capital for more efficient uses, it has also depleted the pools of capital that will be available for liquidity when the cycle turns.

What February proved was that concerns about the macro outlook (i.e. concerns about the viability of the "Goldilocks" narrative) can collide with market structure issues with dramatic consequences.

Meanwhile, both the geopolitical backdrop and the domestic political environment are obviously fraught with peril. Even if you assume the most benign possible outcome with regard to the trade tensions, it's hard to see how this gets "resolved" in a way that doesn't foster a more contentious atmosphere than that which existed prior to 2018. To be clear, the protectionist bent was always a part of President Trump's agenda, so he is correct to suggest that this didn't come completely out of left field. On the other hand, saying something and doing it are two different things and if you follow U.S. politics, you are acutely aware that the going assumption was that Gary Cohn would ultimately prevail over Peter Navarro when it came to crafting the administration's trade policy. Well needless to say, that assumption was wrong. So here we are and everyone (China included) is struggling to figure out what comes next.



Additionally, the Trump administration's move to replace H.R. McMaster with foreign policy hawk John Bolton suggests that tensions with Iran could worsen in the near term (there are implications for oil there) and it also complicates efforts to come to some kind of amicable agreement with Kim Jong-Un, although that's obviously a long and winding debate.

What I think all of the above underscores is the notion that we're at a kind of crossroads. Either events will conspire to move markets back into the "lake placid" environment that characterized 2017 or we'll continue down the road to a sustainable reset higher in vol. and all that comes with that reset.

Do note that equity rallies need not be accompanied by low vol. As the above-mentioned Kevin Muir wrote a couple of days ago, during the blowoff phase of the late 90s rally, "the S&P more than doubled, but so did the realized volatility [as] 90-day historical volatility went from 8% to spiking above 25%, with the average firmly pushing 20%":

(Kevin Muir, Bloomberg)

And on that note, I'll leave you with a highly amusing passage from the foreword to the Barclays Q2 outlook quoted above:

In the last week of January, as equities went on yet another run, a client who had been waiting to buy the dip called us with an exasperated query. What, he asked, could possibly go wrong given strong global growth, non-existent inflation pressures, and a spanking new US tax cut? Sure, markets seemed too complacent, but there didn’t seem to be a plausible catalyst to shake that equanimity, especially given how calmly investors had reacted to event after event in recent years. How, he wondered, does one buy the dip if stocks only keep rising? We haven’t checked back with him, but we assume market complacency is no longer his biggest concern.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.