Cirrus Logic: What Does The Chart Say?

Over the many decades of owning this company, Cirrus Logic (CRUS), we continually learn and relearn that it has been, it is, and probably will continue to be the poster child for market dishonesty, volatility, and manipulation. Again, we remind shareholders; Cirrus is not for the faint of heart.

We published an article a few months ago, which included our belief that after the deceptive manipulation of disingenuous analyst's downgrades, we thought the price would settle in the high forties and low fifties. It would have except, iPhone sales generated not a super cycle, but rather a super-duper dud cycle. Cirrus missed revenue and earnings for the 3rd quarter and 4th quarter's guidance primarily because of the iPhone weakness. We, along with others including the analysts who downgraded Cirrus but not others also keenly associated with iPhone revenue, badly missed Apple's (AAPL) coming miss. After the February report, the stock price tanked, to put it mildly. Actually, we were expecting an even worse reaction. The chart patterns created with this third drop turned the chart from difficult to just plain ugly, or is it?

The Day Bar Chart

The self-created day bar chart for Cirrus included below speaks loudly to the negativism of the chart.

The flat trend up immediately after the earnings release displays a very bearish pattern predicting a continued downtrend ahead. But this time, other factors could mitigate some bearishness. A high volume up day associated with a news rumor that Cirrus could be a buyout target for Broadcom Ltd. (AVGO) interrupted the downtrend. With a volume of over 3 million shares, it seems that the market believes there is something more than just a rumor. Future similar occurrences could interrupt the downward pattern. The company is also buying, perhaps as many as several million shares. This will mitigate the downtrend.

The short interest has bounced up and down. After having continually fallen in each of the reporting periods after earnings, the short interest rebounded back to approximately the same level as just before the February earnings release in the last release. Cirrus' circumstances are confusing shorts.

Since February, volume dramatically increased, another sign that the price is working toward a bottom.

Of significance to us, the stochastic for the day bar chart is back to very underbought.

The Power of Three

The synergy affects when multiple oscillators from key time frames align will result in powerful and magnified reversing rebounds. In this case, we are referring to daily, weekly, and monthly stochastics aligning simultaneously, all underbought. A stochastic is a mathematical representation for measuring exhaustion for sellers (underbought) or overheating from buyers (overbought). When these three-time frames align at underbought, we pay attention. Future upside moves of meaningful value do present themselves especially if fundamentals are also aligned. For our charts, the cycle times for the stochastics are 12 for the day bar, 7 for the week bar, and 7 for the month bar.

The self-created weekly chart shows once again that the stochastic has become underbought. Of further interest to us, the weekly stochastic has failed three times consecutively to reach on overbought strength before retreating. The three in a row pattern reflects a high probability that sellers are becoming exhausted.

The self-created monthly bar chart shown below confirms the underbought nature for the monthly stochastic. The market price has been descending for nine months, a long time for a monthly decline.

All three stochastics, day, week, and month, are underbought. We are not sure when a reversal will occur, but when it happens, we expect it to be powerful and upward. Several events could trigger the reversal: completion of the March quarter, or more buyout rumors, or exhaustion, or an analyst upgrade based on price or someone digging up and announcing real design wins in the upcoming year.

Waiting for Resolution

Competing factors will mitigate this downtrend more than usual. Still, we expect the price of Cirrus to trend downward a measured amount especially in a volatile market. We are waiting for further price stability and evidence that a bottom is in place before adding to our position. One occurrence that would help us decide would be for the price to hit $38-40 and bounce significantly back up to the $45 region. Our biggest concern is market volatility. Cirrus would likely follow the market lower during periods of high volatility.

Upward for How Much, for How Long?

Markets tend to begin moves earlier than the actual event. We believe that Cirrus will begin a significant long-term revenue growth phase once again late this year and early next year at the latest. Apple getting its iPhone act together could move this date up four months. A major reversal could begin in May or June. It could last a long time. We also understand that the behavior of the market over the next few months will affect Cirrus' price.

Yes, the chart is ugly, but we also expect a likely lucrative turn sometime in the next few weeks or months.

For us, this was the most difficult of all the articles to write about Cirrus. It seems like we are lambs, driven by the market manipulators, to the slaughter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRUS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.