Chimera Investment: Still A Buy?

The dividend is easily covered by core earnings, even a dividend hike in 2018 is in the cards.

Chimera Investment Corp.'s shares have rebounded hard and fast since falling to new lows in February.

Chimera Investment Corp.'s (CIM) shares have enjoyed a massive rebound since falling to new 52-week lows last month. With confidence in equities returning after an upsetting February, Chimera Investment Corp. looks like a decent "Buy" with an attractive risk-reward combination. Though I think investors should be cautious when it comes to high-yield, high-risk mortgage REITs, adding a small position to a high-yield investment portfolio can make sense. An investment in Chimera Investment Corp. yields 11.5 percent.

Higher interest rates and surging bond yields have spooked income investors earlier this year and have led to a huge sell-off in high-yield income vehicles, including Chimera Investment Corp. That being said, though, Chimera Investment Corp.'s shares have rebounded as fast as they have sold off in February, indicating that investors are still taking advantage of market dips and are not afraid to hold mortgage REITs.

Year to date, Chimera Investment Corp.'s share price has dropped ~6 percent, but the mortgage REIT is no longer oversold.

Source: StockCharts

Chimera Investment Corp. is a high-yield income vehicle with an eleven-and-a-half percent dividend yield, so an investment in the mortgage REIT is pretty risky. Too often investors forget about the risk part of the equation and simply chase yield, which can end disastrously. High yield always implies high risk, and investors need to continuously monitor dividend coverage in order to detect risks to the dividend in advance.

A way to dial down investment risk, however, is to buy the mortgage REIT's preferred shares instead of the common shares. I have discussed Chimera Investment Corp.'s Series B preferred stock in my article titled "Chimera Investment Corp.: Why Not Buy The 7.9%-Yielding Series B Preferred Stock?"

That being said, though, Chimera Investment Corp. - at least for the time being - does not have any problems covering its common stock dividend payout. Things could change, of course, especially if there are unforeseen changes to interest rates on the part of the Fed, but for now, the dividend is covered by core earnings... and it has been for a while.

[Note the growing degree of excess dividend coverage in the last three quarters]

Source: Achilles Research

Given Chimera Investment Corp.'s shareholder-friendly management, I can see another dividend raise being handed to shareholders in 2018, under the condition that core earnings continue on their current trajectory and exceed the dividend payout.

10% Discount To Accounting Book Value, Cheap On A Run Rate Core Earnings Basis

Even after the rebound in February, Chimera Investment Corp.'s shares still sell for a 10 percent discount to accounting book value.

CIM Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Chimera Investment Corp. trades about in line with other mortgage REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book ratio.

CIM Price to Book Value data by YCharts

On a run rate core earnings basis, income investors pay ~7.0x Q4-2017 run rate core earnings for the mortgage REIT's dividend stream.

Your Takeaway

Chimera Investment Corp. is a high-yield income vehicle to consider at today's price point. Typically, I am looking for at least a 10 percent discount to accounting book value in a high-yield investment in order to improve my margin of safety. Chimera checks this box and also has very good dividend coverage stats for a high-yielding mortgage REIT. Another dividend hike in 2018 would be the icing on the cake. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.