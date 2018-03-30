Natural Gas Production Hits All-Time High

Lower 48 production averaged at another all-time high this week coming in at ~79.3 Bcf/d.

If the EIA does report a storage report of -25 Bcf, it will be compared with +2 Bcf last year and -28 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a -63 Bcf change yesterday, which was 5 Bcf lower than our forecast of -68 Bcf. Be sure to read our week of March 23 storage report here.

For the week of March 30, we expect a storage draw of 25 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

On the supply side, Lower 48 production averaged at another all-time high following last week's all-time high average of ~79.1 Bcf/d. This week was ~79.3 Bcf/d. But total gas supplies decreased thanks to Lower Canadian gas net imports of ~0.8 Bcf/d w-o-w. Total gas supplies on a week to week basis dropped by roughly ~0.6 Bcf/d.

On the demand side, LNG exports saw a minor increase of ~0.2 Bcf/d w-o-w as Cove Point demand remains spotty. LNG exports surged to ~3.8 Bcf/d mid-week but have since given back the gains. Heating demand led total demand lower due to weather moderating. Power burn and industrial demand were also lower w-o-w.

Overall, the implied balance weakened again this week due to a material decline in heating demand.

If the EIA does report a storage report of -25 Bcf, it will be compared with +2 Bcf last year and -28 Bcf for the five-year average.

HFI Research Natural Gas

Thank you for reading our NGD. If you have found our public natural gas articles useful, we know you will find more value in our exclusive natural gas dailies. The daily reports include discussions on:

What are the traders saying?

Daily natural gas fundamentals.

Weather analysis including our outlook.

And HFI Research natural gas trading positions.

Come and take a look for yourself why subscribers have rated us with nothing but 5-star reviews! See here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.