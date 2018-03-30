My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index: April 2018

The month of March was another tough one for equity investors. Two of the indices that I monitor declined in March, but one of the equity indices I monitor did move higher. The market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, closed 2.69% lower in March making back to back down months for the first time in quite some time. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) lost 2.74% for the month. As for my pension plan assets, I lost money in March. Consequently, my first investment objective, preservation of capital, was not achieved. On a positive note, for the month of March, I did beat the returns of the S&P 500 index as measured by SPY. Consequently, the second of my two investment objectives were met for the month of March. Table 1 below shows my return for the month and Table 2 below shows my returns for the past 12 months.

Table 1 – Investment Returns for March

Table 2 – Investment Returns Last 12 Months

To review the purpose of this series of articles, my retirement account only allows me to buy the following four ETFs: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( PY), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). I can also have my money in cash. The question is how to decide where and when to allocate money to these various ETFs.

I use my moving average crossover system combined with relative strength charts to determine how to allocate my pension plan assets. My moving average crossover system uses the 6 month and the 10 month exponential moving averages to identify which of the four ETFs are in a position to be bought. If the 6 month moving average is above the 10 month moving average then the ETF is a buy. I call this setup being in bullish alignment. When the 6 month moving average is below the 10 month moving average the setup is referred to as a bearish alignment. When a bearish alignment happens, I don’t want to hold that asset. See Chart 1 below for a long-term look at the S&P 500 index using my moving average crossover system.

Chart 1 – Monthly SP 500 Index with 6/10 Moving Averages

You can see that the moving average crossover system provided some excellent long term buy and sell signals that would have allowed investors to capture long duration moves in the index; while avoiding costly drawdowns. Avoiding these costly drawdowns allows me to meet the objective of capital preservation.

I employ this strategy because I do not want to experience a large drawdown with my pension assets. During the 2008 - 2009 market crash many people didn't even look at their retirement statements because they were afraid of what they would find. I submit that if those people would have used a market strategy similar to what I outline in this series of articles, they would have been able to avoid much of the decline during the bear market and consequently would have had less emotional stress during that time period.

The following charts show the current status of the ETFs that I am allowed to buy in my retirement account.

Chart 2 – Monthly SPY with 6/10 Moving Averages

SPY investors had another tough month in March, losing 2.74%. It was the first back to back monthly loss in over a year. Looking at Chart 2 you can see the strong uptrend that is in place since the last buy signal was given. The trend has been easy to follow since the buy signal was generated and that buy signal remains in place as the two moving averages remain in bullish alignment. Trend following is meant to be easy and profitable.

Chart 3 – Monthly IWM with 6/10 Moving Averages

Chart 3 shows that IWM was the only equity index that I track for my retirement funds that made money in March. IWM gained 1.22% and actually challenged its all-time highs earlier in the month. It was my allocation to IWM that allowed me to outperform SPY in March, thereby achieving one of my two investment objectives. IWM remains in bullish alignment, indicating a high probability that IWM moves higher from here.

Chart 4 – Monthly IWM:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 4 shows the relative strength of IWM compared to SPY. IWM strongly outperformed SPY in March by 4.07%. However, the longer term trend shows IWM has underperformed SPY since late 2016. If the ratio can close above the highs made in December 2016, then IWM may enter a period of sustained out performance compared to SPY. Until then I will continue to keep my allocation to IWM under 50%.

Chart 5 – Monthly EFA with 6/10 Moving Averages

Investors in EFA saw a decline for the second month in a row as EFA lost 0.84% in March. While not ideal, EFA remains in bullish alignment and EFA registered a doji candlestick for the month. A doji candlestick happens when the opening price and the closing price for the period are about the same. A doji candlestick represents indecision by investors. It will be interesting to see what happens in March, but probability favors a move higher because the monthly moving averages remain in bullish alignment.

Chart 6 – Monthly EFA:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 6 shows that EFA outperformed SPY by a strong 1.96% in March. Last month, I stated that this relative strength ratio maybe rolling over. Now I can see the possibility of the opposite happening. A bullish trend change would be in place if the EFA:SPY ratio rose above the highs it made in July, 2017. Until then, I will keep my allocation to EFA under 50%.

Chart 7 – Monthly EFA:IWM Relative Strength

In March, EFA again underperformed IWM, this time by 2.03%. Looking at Chart 7 you can see that the two moving averages have flattened out showing that there is no strong trend. I am still waiting for the EFA:IWM ratio to close above the highs made earlier in 2017. If that happens a trend change could be in place indicating sustained outperformance of EFA compared to IWM. If that takes place I would allocate more money to EFA compared to IWM.

Chart 8 – Monthly AGG with 6/10 Moving Averages

AGG investors made some money in March as AGG gained 0.67% as seen in Chart 8. While AGG made money in March, AGG lost its bullish alignment. The 6 and 10 month moving averages had a bearish crossover, by the slimmest of margins, but are now officially a sell. It will be interesting to see if this bearish crossover is a long duration move due to rising interest rates or if this results in a frustrating whipsaw for investors. Stay tuned.

Chart 9 – Monthly AGG:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 9 shows that AGG solidly outperformed SPY in March by 3.51%. However, it is clear that bonds have undoubtedly underperformed equities for several years. The bearish alignment identified in Chart 8 and the negative relative strength shown in Chart 9 will keep me out of AGG in April.

For the month of April I will maintain my allocation of 60% SPY, 20% IWM, and 20% EFA. Charts 2, 3, and 5 show that all three of those ETFs are in bullish alignment and that the current trends are strong. I am confident that my investment strategy has me in good position to take advantage of the current bull market that I expect to continue. Remember that following the moving average crossover system is designed to keep me trading with the major trend. I simply need to read the charts to determine what the consensus is of all market participants and then invest accordingly. Have a great month, everyone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, IWM, EFA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.