Buy This 7.7%-Yielding Healthcare REIT For Income And Growth

The dividend is covered by A/FFO, and it is growing.

The REIT has no major near-term debt maturities, but has large exposure to one of its operators.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is a high-yield income vehicle that offers investors a high-quality dividend that can be expected to grow in the next several years. Medical Properties Trust is a unique healthcare REIT in the sense that the company invests largely in international hospital assets, decreasing its reliance on the U.S. The company just raised its dividend ~4 percent. Shares are affordable, and an investment in Medical Properties Trust yields 7.7 percent.

Medical Properties Trust - Portfolio Overview

Medical Properties Trust has a diversified real estate portfolio comprising largely of hospital assets in the United States, the U.K., Germany, Italy, and Spain.

The REIT's real estate portfolio comprises of general acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, and long-term acute care hospitals. General acute care hospitals, by far, contribute the biggest slice of revenues for Medical Properties Trust, 69.4 percent.

Source: Medical Properties Trust Investor Presentation

The United States is the biggest market for Medical Properties Trust, accounting for 81.9 percent of the company's total revenues. Germany comes in second, representing 17.5 percent of revenues. The international exposure improves Medical Properties Trust's diversification profile and reduces the company's reliance on the United States.

Within the United States, Medical Properties Trust's real estate assets are concentrated in Massachusetts, Texas, Utah, California and Arizona, which combined represent about half (48.5 percent) of the REIT's revenue mix.

Here's a revenue breakdown by U.S. state and country.

Source: Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust leases its properties to a diverse group of operators. However, the REIT's largest operator, Steward, accounts for 27 percent of Medical Properties Trust's revenues. The higher the exposure to a single operator, like Steward, the bigger the cash flow risk for Medical Properties Trust and its shareholders.

Source: Medical Properties Trust

No Significant Near-Term Debt Maturities

Medical Properties Trust has no debt maturities until 2021. The majority of the REIT's debt matures only in 2027, giving the company plenty of time to work on its debt refinancings.

Source: Medical Properties Trust

Is The Dividend Safe?

The REIT's dividend is relatively safe, yes.

Medical Properties Trust covered its (rising) dividend with FFO and adjusted FFO in the last five quarters, and the REIT handed shareholders a ~4 percent dividend raise in February. The new quarterly dividend payout is going to be $0.25/share, implying a 7.7 percent entry yield at today's price point.

Here are Medical Properties Trust's major dividend metrics.

Source: Achilles Research

Guidance And Valuation

Medical Properties Trust has guided for its (normalized) funds from operations to clock in somewhere between $1.42 and $1.46/share in 2018.

Source: Medical Properties Trust

Based on this guidance, Medical Properties Trust's shares sell for ~9.0x 2018e FFO.

And, here's how MPW compares against other healthcare REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book ratio.

MPW Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Medical Properties Trust makes an appealing value proposition as shares sell for a low FFO multiple, and the REIT's dividend is easily covered with cash flow. Further, the REIT just handed shareholders a 4 percent raise, suggesting that the yield on cost is going to rise going forward. A negative, at least in my view, is the company's large exposure to Steward, which accounts for a disproportionate amount of the REIT's revenues. Nonetheless, I think the positives outweigh the negatives here, at least as long as investors closely monitor Medical Properties Trust's dividend coverage. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

