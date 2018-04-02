Base Metals First Quarter 2018 Review And Outlook For Q2 2018

Base metal prices fell by 23.43% in 2015, but in 2016, they appreciated by 26.77%. In 2017, the sector of nonferrous industrial metals was the best-performing commodities sector posting a 21.99% for the year. In Q1 2018, a corrective move from highs took the sector 0.96% lower.

Three of the six nonferrous metals in the sector posted losses in Q1 compared to their prices at the end of Q4. The best performing commodity in the base metals sector in Q1 was nickel, which rose by 7.97%. Tin moved 6.31% to the upside, while zinc posted a marginal 0.64% gain. The worst performer was aluminum which declined by 10.52% as the commodity was on the front lines of tariffs by the U.S. in March. COMEX copper futures declined by 8.33% while the LME three-month forward copper contract fell by 6.55% over the three-month period. LME lead declined 3.60% over the three-month period that ended last Friday.

Base metal prices moved to the downside even though the U.S. dollar index moved 2.19% lower in Q1. A myriad of factors contributed to weakness in the industrial metals during the first ninety days of 2018. Volatility in the stock market caused a risk-off environment in many markets. While the dollar continues to move to the downside in Q1, interest rates moved higher, and the new Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve has adopted a more hawkish tone when it comes to the potential for more interest rate increases in the future. Meanwhile, the industrial metals sector of the commodities market is ground zero when it comes to tariffs and trade disputes. During Q1, President Trump rolled out a 10% tariff on aluminum and a 25% tariff on foreign steel coming into the United States. While the move was the fulfillment of a campaign promise, the President handed out exemptions for “national security” reasons. Both Canada and Mexico received exemptions, but they are temporary and could disappear if NAFTA negotiations fall apart. When it comes to China, the President announced a $60 billion package of tariffs on over 1,300 products at the end of March. Trade disputes and the potential for retaliation and a trade war weighed on the prices of industrial commodities. Base metals moved lower, but time will tell if the move by the U.S. administration is posturing for negotiations or a policy that will remain in place for the long term.

Tariffs distort price activity, and a combination of worries about the stock market and trade disputes caused many of the commodities in this sector to pause when it comes to the upward trajectory that we witnessed throughout 2017.

Copper

The red metal posted a gain of just over 18% gain on the COMEX and 17.4% gain on the LME in 2016. In 2017, COMEX and LME copper gained 31.57% and 30.25%, respectively. Copper was trading at the highest price since 2014 at the end of 2017. COMEX copper closed Q1 at the $3.0255 per pound as the red metal declined by 8.33% during the first quarter of 2018. LME copper three-month forwards closed the first quarter at $6,719 per ton which translated to a 6.55% loss in Q1.

Copper rose to the highest level since January 2014 when COMEX futures traded $3.3220 per pound on December 28. COMEX copper traded in a range from lows of $2.9375 to highs of $3.3095 over the first three months of 2018 with the highs coming on the first trading session of the year.

As the weekly chart highlights, copper broke out to the upside in late July when it rallied above technical resistance at $2.8230 per pound on the continuous futures contract. In August 2017, copper traded above $3 per pound for the first time since 2014 on its way to the September 5 high at just under $3.16. The red metal corrected lower and then took off to the upside rising to the highs of the year during the final days of 2017. However, copper had been working its way lower throughout Q1 reaching a low of $2.9375 during the final week of March.

As the daily chart shows, May COMEX copper futures have made lower highs and lower lows throughout the quarter than came to an end last Friday.

As the monthly chart illustrates, copper had moved to a new and higher As the monthly chart illustrates, copper had moved to a new and higher trading range since breaking out to the upside in November 2016 when the red metal broke the $2.32 resistance level. From a technical perspective, the price of copper appreciated alongside rising volume and open interest which provided technical validation for the bullish breakout. However, the slow stochastic is a momentum indicator, and on the long-term chart, it is now crossing to the downside in overbought territory. During the final month of 2017, copper put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the monthly chart. The red metal moved lower than the previous month’s low and closed above its high. However, over the first three months of 2018, copper has not followed through on the upside, and the December 2017 high continues to stand as critical technical resistance.

A significant indicator for the short-term price direction of the base metal tends to be the level of LME stocks. Before the initial rally that took copper above resistance, stocks fell from 350,000 metric tons to under 250,000 tons. Over the past months, each time stocks fall copper tends to appreciate, and when inventories increase the, metal tends to correct lower. As of December 29, LME stocks stood at 201,725 tons. Stocks moved significantly higher during the last days of Q1 which is likely the reason for weak price action in the red metal. On March 29, LME inventories were at 383,075 tons, 181,350 metric tons higher or an increase or over 89.50% over the three-month period.

The U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee raised interest rates by 25 basis points three times in 2017. In March, the central bank acted once again and hiked the short-term rate by 25 basis points. However, U.S. rates remain historically low at 1.50-1.75% which is a positive fundamental factor for copper and all commodity prices. The Fed said that rates would likely rise by another quarter-of-one percent three times in 2018 before the beginning of the year, and they seem to be sticking to that level according to their statement at the conclusion of their March meeting. However, the new Chairman of the FOMC told markets that he would conduct monetary policy on a month-to-month basis, according to economic data. Given his view that economic growth has increased, it is possible that the Fed will act if the economy begins to heat up. Moreover, the central bank increased its rate projections for 2019 and 2020 at the March meeting adding 25 basis points of additional increases each year to previous estimates.

The central bank started reducing its swollen balance sheet, a result of QE, in October 2017 at a rate of $10 billion each month which will grow by $10 billion each quarter to a maximum of $50 per month. The Fed told markets at its September meeting that balance sheet normalization would be independent of market data, which means it will be a rote exercise. The reduction of the central bank’s balance sheet amounts to uncharted waters for the Fed and economy. As the commodity that is highly sensitive to economic conditions around the world. Last quarter, I wrote, “Doctor Copper could become highly volatile in coming months, but the price trend continues to make higher lows and higher highs since the January 2016 lows at $1.9355 per pound. Copper has not violated the bullish trading pattern once over the past two years.” While copper came close to violating a technical resistance level on Monday, March 26, when the price of nearby COMEX futures fell to a low of $2.9375 per pound, it remained above technical support at the early December 2017 low at $2.9205.

Copper traded to lows of under $1.25 in 2008 in the wake of the world financial crisis. In 2000, the price of the red metal was 85 cents per pound. Before the mid-2000s, copper never traded above $1.60 per pound. Copper traded to a low of $1.9355 in January 2016 and never looked back. After the recent rally, the technical resistance for the red metal is at $3.4445 on the continuous COMEX futures contract, the December 2013 high. Critical support remains at $2.8750, the mid-September low.

Copper was in a bear market from 2011 through the beginning of 2016. After a ten-month period of consolidation, the metal broke out to the upside, and the bear of past years had turned into a raging bull in 2017. The first quarter of 2018 was a corrective period for the copper market. Tariffs, economic growth, the path of least resistance of the dollar, and LME inventories will likely all contribute to set the path of least resistance for Doctor Copper in Q2.

Aluminum

The price of aluminum moved 12.43% higher in 2016 after falling 18.35 % in 2015. In 2017, aluminum moved 32.33% higher. Aluminum closed on March 30, 2017, at $2014 per ton on the LME, a decline of 10.53% for the first quarter of 2018 making it the worst performing base metal so far this year.

Aluminum is one of the commodities that are ground zero for tariffs which likely led to losses over the period. The Trump administration imposed a 10% duty on aluminum coming into the U.S. to prevent dumping and improve the economics for U.S. aluminum producers. Tariffs alter the economics of production and consumption in the commodities market and can cause price distortions and increase market volatility. Based on the price action in Q1, the aluminum market did not react favorably to the protectionist move of the U.S. administration. Meanwhile, adding to the bearish price action in Q1 was an increase in stockpiles of aluminum on the London Metals Exchange. Stocks rose from 1,101,925 tons at the end of Q4 to 1,286,300 tons on March 29, an increase of 184,375 tons over the first three months of 2018. While inventories increased by over 16.7%, since the end of 2016, aluminum metal in LME warehouses has still declined by over 910,000 tons.

Shares of Alcoa almost doubled in value in 2017. However, gravity hit the stock market in Q1, and the shares that were trading at $53.87 on the final day of 2017 were trading at $44.96 per share on March 29. AA declined by over 16.50% on a combination of losses in the stock market and a lower price for aluminum.

Nickel

The price of three-month LME nickel, a highly volatile metal, plunged by an astonishing 42.57% in 2015 and then rallied by 15.98% in 2016. In 2017, nickel posted a gain of 21.90%. In Q1, the buying continued, and the price of nickel rose by 7.97% making it the best performing metal on the LME for the first three months of 2018.

Russia is a major producer of the metal. Nickel had been looking for direction in a market where bullish and bearish factors were at play. The bullish market price action in nickel is the result of a widening of the supply-demand deficit which widened last summer as Chinese demand for nickel, and all raw materials supported the market. Economic growth around the world is bullish for the price of nickel, which is a critical ingredient in the production of stainless steel.

On the LME, nickel stocks stood at 320,586 tons at the end of Q1 down 47,190 tons since the end of 2017. The move of 12.8% lower in inventories was a significant reason for the price rise over the quarter. When it comes to nickel, keep an eye on iron ore and steel demand over the months ahead. Nickel is likely to be highly sensitive to changes in global economic conditions. Russia is a major producer of the metal, and sanctions against the Putin government could cause some dislocations in the nickel market in coming months. Nickel is a very volatile metal, and we could see a wide price range for the metal over the coming three months. Three-month nickel forwards closed Q1 at $13,280 per ton.

Lead

Lead, the worst performing nonferrous metal in 2014, falling by 17.65 %, and then, it was the best performing nonferrous metal in 2015, declining by only 3.36% in 2015. In 2016, lead gained 11.14%. Lead appreciated by an incredible 25.31% in 2017. In Q1, the price of lead corrected 3.60% lower. LME lead closed on March 30, 2017, at $2,410 per ton.

Lead is a thinly-traded metal, and it is always a possibility that there are both price and stockpile manipulation in the lead market. Lead stocks on the LME were at 129,275 tons, down 12,975 tons over the course of Q1. Increasing economic growth and battery demand around the world are supportive for the price of the toxic base metal. China is, by far, the world's largest producer and consumer of lead and the biggest player in the market, which lends the price of the metal to price manipulation. Lead had suffered from lower oil prices as demand for electric automobile car batteries decreased when oil moved lower in 2016, but the rally in oil to above the $60 per barrel level has provided support for the metal. Lead is a promising metal because of its consumption in batteries, a global market that continues to grow.

Zinc

The price of zinc dropped by 25.8% lower in 2015. Zinc was the best performing metal on the LME in 2016 gaining 59.53%. Zinc added to those gains as it rallied by 27.54% in 2017. In Q1, zinc posted a margin gain of 0.64%. Three-month zinc forwards on the LME closed at $3,309 per ton on March 29, 2017.

All throughout 2016 and 2017, I had been writing, “The chance for a continuation of price appreciation in zinc remains high.” The depletion of several large zinc mines has been supportive of the metal, and the price has responded to the supply and demand equation for zinc. Zinc fundamentals continue to be the best in the world of nonferrous metals considering mine depletion and falling inventories of the metal. At the end of Q2, I wrote, “Any pickup in the Chinese economy could launch the metal to the $3000 per ton level.” The supply side of the fundamental equation for zinc remains positive. LME stocks stood at 212,825 tons at the end of Q1, an increase of 30,775 tons. However, zinc inventories declined by 73,350 tons on a quarter-by-quarter basis in Q4, so they only rose by less than half the amount of the decline over the past three months. At the end of Q4 I wrote, “As the price of zinc continues to work its way higher, the risk of a correction to the downside increases.” The fundamentals for zinc continue to be compelling, and I would be a buyer on any significant selloffs during the second quarter of 2018.

Tin

Tin is most volatile and illiquid metal traded on the LME. Tin declined 25.13% in 2015. In 2016, tin was the second best performing base metal, rising by 44.10%. In 2017, tin was the only loser in the base metals sector posting a 5.4% loss last year. Perhaps that is the reason that tin was the second best performing base metal in Q1 posting a 6.31% gain over the three-month period. China is the world's largest producer and consumer of tin. The global tin market should move into a slight surplus based on current production and consumption levels. Indonesian output is on the decline, but in other areas of the world, it has risen. Above $20,000 per ton, things got dicey for tin throughout 2017, but economic growth in China provided stability and support for the price. Stocks on the LME were at the 2,060-ton level, down 160 tons over the course of Q1. Even though the tin market has likely moved into a small surplus, the illiquidity of the market always has the potential to make huge price moves happen. Investors and traders stay far away from the tin market because of the wide bid/offer spreads and penchant for price gaps in the tin market. Three-month tin forwards on the LME closed at $21,050 per ton on March 29.

The bottom line: Outlook for Q2

The U.S. dollar moved lower by 2.19% in Q1, but the weak U.S. currency did little to support most of the metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange. However, these industrial commodities had come a long way since most reached significant bottoms in late 2015 and early 2016. Rising U.S. interest rates increase the cost of carrying inventories and long positions which have weighed on prices.

The roller coaster stocks market in Q1 caused periods of risk-off in markets. Worries about the future of global economic conditions weighed on the prices of many of the base metals during the first three months of 2018. Moreover, U.S. tariffs that increase the chances of a trade war or retaliatory measures when it comes to global trade have not been a positive development for the prices of these industrial metals.

There are bullish and bearish factors at play in the base metals sector of the commodities market as we head into Q2 of 2018. We could see volatile price action. Keep a close eye on the price of copper as it is close to a significant technical level and could be a barometer for the price of other industrial metals as well as for the health and well-being of the global economy.

Each non-ferrous metal traded on the London Metal Exchange has different supply and demand fundamentals. Some of the metals are in deficit, and some have surplus inventories. On a macroeconomic basis, these strategic metals are all essential building blocks of infrastructure, and as such, China is the number one consumer across the board. Meanwhile, the prospects of infrastructure building in the United States, if the administration can ever garner support and votes in the legislature, would add a new demand vertical to the sector which will add to price strength in the months and years ahead.

The price of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel, moved 9.56% lower in the first quarter after a 10.02% loss in 2017. April iron ore futures finished Q1 at $64.89 per ton. Iron ore is the primary ingredient in the production of steel. Expect lots of price volatility in the steel market in Q2 as the commodity is ground zero for tariffs, which the administration set at 25% in March.

The Baltic Dry Index moved 42.14% higher in 2017. However, gravity hit the index in Q1 of 2018, and it posted a decline of 22.77% over the first three months of 2018. The index that represents the freight rates for shipping dry bulk commodities around the world is often a sign of demand for commodities. China is the most influential factor when it comes to moves in the BDI as it is the 800-pound gorilla when it comes to the demand side of the fundamental equation in the raw materials market. The BDI closed the Q1 at the 1,055 level.

When it comes to an overall macro view, the current path of least resistance continues to be lower for the dollar and higher for U.S. interest rates which do not provide lots of clarity for the sector. Stocks are highly volatile, and politics are creating uncertainty and in some cases fear. However, optimism and economic growth created a bull market in industrial commodities since early 2016, and that trend remains intact.

DBB is the ETF product that tracks the base metals sector.

