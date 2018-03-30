American Electric Technologies' (AETI) CEO Charles Dauber on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Electric Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AETI) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 30, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Charles Dauber - President and CEO

Bill Brod - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Bill Dezellem - Tieton Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, please standby. Good day and welcome to the AETI’s Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results Conference Call. Certain statements contained in this conference call are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements include risk and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to those discussed in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Many of the factors that will determine the company's future results are beyond the ability of management to control or predict. Listeners should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which reflects management's views only as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements or to make any other forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Charles Dauber. Please go-ahead sir.

Charles Dauber

Thank you. And good morning everyone. I'd like to welcome you all to the American Electric Technologies fourth quarter 2017 and fiscal year 2017 earnings call. Joining me today is our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bill Brod. For our call this morning, I'm going to start with a review of our fourth quarter results. Bill will walk with you through some additional financial details and then I'll come back and share my thoughts on where we are as we head into 2018. We'll then move to a question-and-answer session coordinated by the moderator.

As you saw from our earnings release this morning, AETI announced revenue for the quarter of 12.9 million, which is up 37% from the 9.4 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2016 and down 3% compared with the third quarter of 2017.

The growth in Q4 revenue came from primarily from our midstream and downstream oil and gas business and was also boosted by 1.7 million from our Brazilian operations which was a record quarter for them. For the year revenues were 47.1 million up 25% from 37.8 million in 2016. Gross margin for the quarter was 1.1 million, up 0.9 million from Q4 last year, and flat with Q3. Company reported the EBITDA improved by 1.3 million versus Q4 last year, and by 520,000 from Q3 of this year to adjust rate below breakeven EBITDA loss of $54,000 for the quarter.

With that I’m going to turn the call over to Bill Brod for more financial details and we’ll come back afterwards for more comments on our business.

Bill Brod

Thanks, Charles, good morning. The company reported net income of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter, $3.4 million increase versus Q3 of 2017, and an improvement of $4.1 million from the loss of 1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. As previously reported net income for the fourth quarter was favorably impacted by the one-time non-cash benefit of $2.8 million resulting from the utilization of fully reserved tax assets to offset tax liabilities related to the company’s non-U.S. subsidiary, and joint venture resulting from the recently passed Tax Cut and Jobs Act.

The company reported fully diluted earnings per share of $0.26 for the fourth quarter, an increase of $0.39 per share over the $0.13 per share loss in the third quarter of 2017 and an improvement of $0.47 per share from the fully diluted loss of $0.21 per share reported in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Consistent with last quarter our quarterly fixed costs continued to run in $3 million to $3.5 million range which suggests we still need to be in the 50 million to 60 million annualized run rate depending on revenue mix to be profitable.

Moving to the balance sheet we ended the quarter with a cash position of $2.3 million, up 1.1 million from what was reported at the end of Q3.

Total assets were down approximately $750,000 from Q3 due primarily to a combination of lower receivables and cost in excess of billings at year end.

Total debt at the end of the quarter was 6.1 million down 300,000 versus Q3. Total liabilities were reduced significantly to 3.7 million from Q3, as a result of the newly inactive federal tax legislation that allowed us to lower our differed tax liabilities by the 2.8 million in the fourth quarter.

Working capital at the end of the year was 1 million compared with 1.9 million at the end of Q3 primarily related to the decrease and cost and excess billings. As stated last quarter the company's operations were interrupted to approximately 12 days by Hurricane Harvey the company is in process of completing a claim under our business interruption insurance and has received and advance in January of the $116.

With that I'll turn it back over to Charles for some additional commentary and outlook on the business.

Charles Dauber

Thanks Bill. I'm going to begin with the sector reviews which is how I tend to like to go through the business overview and I'll start again with the oil and gas market sector. As we've discussed previously, the majority of our focus here is in the midstream and downstream portions of the oil and gas sector, but there have been some new developments in the upstream market which I'll discuss as well.

The overall oil and gas market remains very challenging with strong pricing pressure across the entire sector. As I've highlighted the total year our oil and gas business continue to drive the company's growth.

In Q4, our oil and gas sector revenues increased 200% versus the fourth quarter last year but were down 16% from Q3. These revenues came from a mix of midstream and downstream oil and gas projects and included revenue from turnkey solutions that incorporated our IntelliSafe medium voltage arc resistant switchgear product.

We continue to book orders in the midstream and downstream market that had some post Hurricane Harvey project award delays in the Houston area which resulted in quarter ending backlog for the oil and gas sector of 11 million versus 15.4 million at the end of Q3. We see good opportunities below in the midstream and downstream oil and gas market as there are many opportunities for our new EPC customers for 2018 as well.

Moving to the upstream part of the oil and gas sector in Q4, we began to see progress on old customers coming back online and meeting services to get their drilling rigs back to work. We've seen the increase in retrofit opportunities to exist in land drilling rigs and have also started to see new power and control system opportunities primarily for drilling rigs having for West Texas as well, which is positive as a positive side as we head into 2018.

I look forward to sharing more updates with you on our land and offshore drilling business in future calls.

Moving BOMAY our joint venture in China, that's a 100% focused on the oil and gas market. BOMAY reported Q4 revenues of 8.9 million which is up a 128% from the 3.9 million reported in Q4 of last year and up 47% compared with Q3 of this year. AETI recognized 40% of BOMAY's profits as equity income which is a 150,000 for the quarter. BOMAY had seen an uptick in orders, and we are balancing what looks like an increase demand for Chinese shale focus drilling rigs with an overall still down broader Chinese energy market environment.

I'll now move to our power generation and distribution sector, as a reminder this sector is broken down in two pieces, the global power generation OEMs or Original Equipment Manufacturers, those are companies that make reciprocating engines or natural gas turbines and then the projects that we do directly with EPC firms engineering and procurement and construction firms that are building power plants.

So, in Q4 power gen revenues were 0.9 million, which is up from the 0.5 million in Q3 but down 70% from Q4 last year due to the lumpiness of the EPC part of this sector. Backlog in this sector decrease by 5% in the quarter to 5.6 million. The revenue and backlog declines are based on this lumpiness that I mentioned in new natural gas power plant construction, which is impacting both the EPC and our OEM customers. However interestingly we are seeing an increase in the distributed power generation market that I discussed in our last earnings call, and our reported sharing progress in that part of the market with you soon.

Moving to the marine and other industrial sector, revenues in the quarter were 1.8 million, up 225% from Q3. The quarterly revenue increase in the sector is attributable to a large marine service project in the U.S. and an increase in the Brazil industrial projects our products business as well.

Let me get deeper in the M&I Electric Brazil. The M&I Electric Brazil's revenue split between the three sectors that we talked about oil and gas, power gen and mine and industrial.

In Q4 as I mentioned earlier revenues in Brazil were a record of 1.7 million up 18% versus Q3 up 18% versus Q4 last year. The M&I Electric Brazil team continues to execute on their strategy in all of the sectors that they are focusing on and have successfully augmented their services business and have begun delivering product-oriented projects specifically in the industrial energy markets in Brazil.

While the Brazilian macroeconomic environment remains challenging we are very positive about the progress the team is making and I look forward to sharing additional announcements with you in the future.

If I take a step back and look at where we are as a company heading into 2018, we have successfully executed our strategy to transition the company to a midstream and downstream oil and gas and power generation market focus as the upstream oil and market recovery occurs.

Our investments in new products, plant capacity in people have enabled us to break in and successfully execute projects in some of the biggest companies in our industry and again some of the largest electrical equipment companies in the world. We can also see that our investment in Brazil is really starting to grow and I believe their signs of and growth from our traditional drilling business in 2018 as well.

My summary of 2017 is that in a flat market that was impacted by major hurricane we drilled booking increase of over 100%, we had a 25% year-over-year revenue increase and improved EBITDA by 2.4 million.

So, before we proceed with the Q&A session I’d like to conclude the prepared portion of my comments by really thanking our employees for their hard work, I’d like to thank our customers and our suppliers and our shareholders for their support.

So, this concludes the prepared portion of my comments and I'll now turn the call over to Jake to manage the Q&A section of the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we do have our first caller the question will come from.

Bill Dezellem

This is Bill Dezellem, Tieton Capital. [Which research are] also talk a little bit about the power gen market and why you are feeling like that is nice pause? [technical difficulty] quite time where you have your own gas assets now but third power gen had been quite strong for you.

Charles Dauber

Bill, are you breaking a tiny bit can you ask the question again.

Bill Dezellem

So, I am hoping you can talk about the power gen market and why from your perspective it has softened whereas it had been showing a lot of strength earlier in the year?

Charles Dauber

So, I think the core of the power generation market is fundamentally sound, our strategy of leveraging low cost and high availability natural gas, the power generation plant in the United States is still there and still working. So, if I think about our power gen business, we actually are seeing nice opportunities in the OEM part of the business, and so that’s people that make the turbines or people that make the engine gen sets. So that part of the business is fine.

And based on the projects we see those are – so there are no challenges on that. I think we saw softening the last year in the power gen EPC side of the business and you know we have that very large combined cycle power plant project and that we worked on for we will call it a year, year and half. And we just not have project that replaced that last year. So, I still think there is projects out there. I think the market itself, it’s certainly having some overall challenges you see that people like GE in their power plants business at a layoff several months back, but we still see opportunities. I just think it's quite lumpy.

The part that we're trying to put out is the lumpiness of the PowerGen projects, I don't believe that's a long-term I think it's just where things and have been over the last quarter or so, but were also monitoring this what I call the distributed power generation part of the market which instead of people building 600 MW combined cycle power plants for a billion dollars, they may be moving or augmenting that to doing small little distributed power plants for 1 MW for $1 million.

And so, we started seeing a pickup in that side of the business, which is I'll call the third leg of our stool and so that we're looking forward to telling about some of the progress we made on that it seems we can make those announcements on that particular part of the market.

Bill Dezellem

Charles will you please help us understand why that shift is taking place to these distributed power plants and does it tend to be more rural locations or what are the dynamics behind that please?

Charles Dauber

So I think that there's a couple things going on one is I think in general the permitting process and the upfront capital and just the things that companies have to do to get these large combined cycle base load power plants are, it's a very, very, very big investment and multiple years and the whole thing and I, my view in talking to some of these companies is from a distributed power generation fighters there's a whole lot of new technologies and business models that are enabling the growth on these distributed power generation type projects so you can go into play ten different 1 MW little natural gas engines and you can use that power for backup purposes and when the grid needs that power you can turn around and sell that power back to the grid.

You tie ten of those little 1MW types together and that's a 10 megawatt mini power plan. So, it's sort of a virtual equivalent to that, so that seems to be a growing market because you can permit those in getting finance for those and execute those projects much smaller. I believe some of this comes from model that people have taken from the solar industry, we used to see a large bunch of very, very, very large utility scale solar projects and you still see those but now what you see is a whole variety of smaller companies that are doing, they're integrating a whole variety of roof tops solar panels together aggregating a thousand customers and that's the equivalent of a power plant.

So, I just think it's the emergence of this new distributive model and we're smack dab in the middle of that and helping people move volume power systems and the controls to basically be able to manage and link all these things together.

Bill Dezellem

And what would you anticipate that you would receive orders for us on the outside noticing the impact of that distributed power?

Charles Dauber

I think what I would say is we are seeing orders and are moving forward to announcing those orders as soon as I'm able to.

Bill Dezellem

And then my last question for now is what hurricane hangover you had in the fourth quarter here from a business operation perspective or from an order perspective.

Charles Dauber

I think well, so two things, so Harvey was in Q3, I think it was the end of Q3 entering Q4, so our business was interrupted for 12 days, we couldn't get to the plant, there was no water in Beaumont but that the recovery after that was instantaneous we didn't have any damage to the plant we just had a business interruption and so from operations perspective that was basically making sure all of our employees were back to work and we had about a 10% of our employees who were impacted by Harvey in some significant way, they moved out of their houses or significant damage in Houston and Beaumont.

So operationally they were following. I would say in the region the real issue wasn't that this sort of made a whole bunch of companies focus energies on recovering their plants or fixing their operations or helping their employees and certainly saw some projects being delayed that were expected to be closed in Q4 and that didn't close in Q4 and moved into 2018.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And we do have a couple of more questions. The next caller go ahead please.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is George Berman [ph] from IFS, Raymond James in Orlando. Congratulations it looks like we’re making the right moves and on the right track. Quick question on your international operation, in terms of size, there seems to be for us -- a company of your small size, you have some nice operations now in Brazil and you’ve had your big operations in China, what are your plans for growing these further and can you maybe go into a little bit more detail on the tremendous increase and you mentioned revenues in BOMAY, China, as well as the good results from Brazil, where do you see these two going and what kind of contributions can we look forward during the future?

Charles Dauber

I think u wrote all that down, if I didn’t, come back and ask me if I don’t answer everything there. So, I’ll just come at them one at a time. So, let’s start in China, so I think the big things for China is that they’re starting to feel more positive about the future, the overall Chinese energy market is still pretty down, the Chinese economy is still relatively down, for the areas that we focus in, but what’s happening as the Chinese are on finally starting to recognize that the pollution in China, a lot impacted by the amount of coal fired power plants is just not sustainable. So, they’re trying to move towards natural gas based, however generation just like we talked about a minute ago in the United States, China has very-very large shale deposits in Western China, that have the slightly different topology than the U.S. shale does, but, what China is trying to do is invest in more rigs and more technologies to get that shale oil for their oil requirements, and shale gas for the power generation in the market.

So, we expect that that’s going to be a growing focus for BOMAY, the joint venture and we feel positive about that in the future. We did actually extend the BOMAY joint venture, we’re waiting for the Chinese authorities approval but we did extend that, we’ve all signed the Chinese joint venture approval for another 12 years and so our view is that we’ve got two things we’re working on, one is taking advantage of this growing shale drilling opportunity with them in China, and then second is looking at what other opportunities we can do that are related to those markets, and they’re similar to what the M&I Electric U.S. business is, which is midstream, for example pipelines, downstream if there was opportunities for that in China and those were at the early stages of exploration. So, we’re – I am cautiously optimistic although I am trying to be cognizant of both of the general Chinese energy markets and certainly where they’ve been in the last couple of years as it relates to China, but we think that this is a new dynamic and we’re certainly helping them on all that, so we’re positive about that.

For Brazil, Brazil is doing great, the team has got a strong growth plan, they’re executing the growth plan for the year. If you remember when we started Brazil, the original focus was offshore drilling and the oil and gas markets and we have a strong market presence there, but the good news is we are starting to see drilling rigs coming back to Brazil, so we have our technicians on drilling rigs that are heading from wherever they’ve been stored, we are turning everything back on, testing everything and those things are coming back to Brazil for the first time in several years, so that’s a very positive development for the core of their market, and that’s all services.

The team made great progress in the power generation market and has orders for doing power plant service which is the second leg of their market, just like we’ve done in the U.S., and if you remember it’s been a year -- well it’s been a year, I think last -- we’ll call it a year ago, we hired an executive in Brazil to run our industrial and energy, that’s what they call it, so our industrial business and that’s the guy that led the team in Belo Horizonte to break into major accounts like Wally and other major Brazilian industrial companies and the important part about that is we're doing not only services but we're also doing products and we have partners in Brazil that we work with so we are starting to deliver projects that are a combination of services and hardware in Brazil so we're in a market that's still crazy, the Brazilian macro environment is still very up in the air with the political situation, our team is executing very well and as the market grows we are in a great position to take advantage of that growth.

Unidentified Analyst

The late increase in the crude oil prices obviously should help your offshore drilling market which in turn should help you because you've got lots of expertise there. The very low natural gas prices we see reports show for example the biggest shale drilling area in the Permian basin here in Southwest Texas into New Mexico, lots of pipeline work to be done, pipelines connecting in Mexico which is importing more and more natural gas. Where do you see the opportunities there? I know that you've done in the past some of the pipeline work as it pertains to fractionation and weak processing and pressure pumping etcetera?

Charles Dauber

Yes, so on the offshore drilling that's part of why we hired back Dough Williams nine months ago to pursue the global drilling in marine vessel markets so he

is driving our increased services business in the Gulf of Mexico and West Texas where we've got people basically stationed working on the drilling rig services there, so that's in the upstream part of the oil and gas market which has started to see a recovery as we talked about and then look the maturity of our business in the last couple of years is all been in the pipeline market and so that's exactly what we do that's exactly all of our customers are but the EPC and work with all of the major pipeline companies and so yes we that's the majority of the business is making switchgear that goes into the PDCs that we do turnkey solutions and ship to these pipeline that are in West Texas that are in allover basically. And so that's a sort of the single largest part of our business with those pipelines.

Operator

And will now move to next caller go ahead please.

Bill Dezellem

Would you please discuss pricing that you are seeing in the market and how that compares today versus the rest of maybe [Sylvester say] one year ago and how the pricing [Indiscernible] business that you have booked appears?

Charles Dauber

Okay, so pricing in the market versus the year-ago and what was the question -- just say the last part of that pricing in the backlog.

Bill Dezellem

Yes, just how those reprising of the backlog up here versus how the backlog pricing has been throughout 2017.

Charles Dauber

So, my view is that the markets are basically the same and the pricing pressure from a year ago is about the same as it was, the market has the same number of competitors, the projects are still tightly competed for. We have differentiation and certainly with the repeat customers we understand the value preposition of what we do. I would tell you the pricing, we try to eek our pricing up every opportunity that we can and when we can and when we can't we have customers especially in some of the markets like the pipeline market that's you were asking about are very price sensitive and price competitive.

So I would tell you the booked margins are probably similar as they were a year ago, are down versus where they were two years ago and so I think that sort of the dynamic is adjusted to another year of a very-very tight competitive market, and I think the backlog would be the same, and the margins and other things in the backlog are equivalent to where they were. I'm trying to decide if I think they are up a point or so or down a point let's just assume they are consistent with where they were over the last 12 months.

The part that's interesting about this Bill is that we talk about getting the profitability right. And getting the profitability right run rates and we need to be at sort of the 50 million to 60 million annual run rate but that has a lot to do with not only volume but mix. So the things that are interesting to me about the mix discussion is that the backlog today is primarily felt with midstream and some PowerGen but as the backlog on the product side starts to be more drilling oriented but margins of those products are traditionally significantly higher and the more we drive on the services part of the business which is at quite a bit higher margin than the data they parsed [ph], that all product mix and product versus services mix is also a critical thing for us.

Bill Dezellem

And then how would you characterize backlog opportunity today versus one year ago?

Charles Dauber

You mean like our sales funnel?

Bill Dezellem

Yes.

Charles Dauber

Actually, our sales pipeline is good. Our sales pipeline is high. So, the sales team, there is lots of opportunities coming in. The number of opportunities we have got is good. We just need to close and so it's been interesting because the midstream and downstream and PowerGen -- the PowerGen is lumpy as we talked about, midstream and downstream are good. The projects need to close. But what’s in our pipeline now [indiscernible] within our sales forecast now is for the first time in many years drilling projects, new drilling rigs, and marine vessel projects literally for every year and we remember last time we did one. So, the market has not been that but those are things that are in our forecast and we will find out how to make those things happen. And again, those markets as it is not only from the revenue perspective but from the margin perspective as well.

Bill Dezellem

Would you say the opportunities are larger today in aggregate, than they were one year ago?

Charles Dauber

Yes, let me just articulate that. What’s happening is as we break into the large EPC customers and then we win them and then we successfully deliver the project, let's say that our first project with an EPC firm as we get $4 million. We successfully execute that, then the next level of opportunities the $10 million to $15 million project opportunities. So that's where I see the size of the opportunities not on the overall funnel going up but the size -- there is a growing number of opportunities in the funnel which are a significant portion of what any one of our quarters revenues would be, on any one single project. So, I would absolutely yes to your question.

Bill Dezellem

So, we are now most of the way through the March quarter. Talk a little bit about bookings that you have had this quarter if you would please. And the degree to which the delayed projects from Q4 that they did close in Q1.

Charles Dauber

Unfortunately, I can’t really talk about Q1 numbers or results or anything, we are couple of days away from closing the quarter. So, I have a little bit of a hard time with that. I would just tell you that in general we have good opportunities, we are closing orders and that’s probably as much as I can really say at this point in time.

Bill Dezellem

Alright, I’ll try one more time on this one. So, I’m going to take advantage of this being a public conference call and maybe ask you to give some qualitative view on the bookings this quarter, not numbers but qualitatively or directionally some color that you think would be useful?

Charles Dauber

Look in general what I am in comfortable in sharing is the status of the markets and what I’d say is that the markets, the market that we serve which is the pipeline market on the downstream market are still buying, there is still projects. The power generation market is I think continues to show some of the dynamic that we talked about earlier. I think most of the stuff that I shared with you about the market are still directionally correct for where things are in Q1 and I think that's probably as much as I'm comfortable in sharing in our earnings call.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you and then how about competition, where have you seen similar of different term competitors today versus the last several months?

Charles Dauber

That's an interesting question, I don't think that that's changed dramatically. I think there's no new market entrants. I think that the competitors sort of know each other, they understand where each other are. IntelliSafe continues to make waves with customers and nobody has had any competitive answer for IntelliSafe so we have got strong differentiation on IntelliSafe and on the fact that we're one of two companies in our space that has the arc resistant switch gear that they make and they make their PDCs. So, I think that's still there, other than that I just tally the market so competitive.

That's the midstream and downstream in PowerGen I will talk about the upstream market so there is some dynamics on the upstream market which I don't talk about too much but I will. So on the upstream which is the drilling power and control systems, of course we still see national LL Barkel as a client competitor but one of our other biggest competitors was a division of Arm One that made power and control systems for the drilling industry, and what's happened with that is, they were acquired by Slumber J about a year ago and so that means Slumber J is also doing -- has a drilling business and so there's some unhappiness in the industry that somebody who's been selling drilling power and control system is now part of a competitor to our customers, people that are basic drilling, registered selling drilling sealing drilling rigs. So, we think there's a dynamic there, we are trying to figure out how to exploit that in the market but other than that the competitive dynamics are similar sort of across our businesses.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you and Charles I'm going to ask one more question if you will allow. Your EPC customers or partners, however I should term it, talk a little bit about how those relationships evolved over the last year if you would, and what the implications are for this year. I know you alluded to the fact that smaller projects may be moving to larger products, but any more information on a perspective that you could share will be appreciated.

Charles Dauber

Look let's talk about the larger EPC firms so we've been doing work with the mid-tier EPC from years and that's all fine when they have projects we are on the approved supplier list and we work with them and that's why I can't really talk about the large top tier EPC firms and if you think what we have been over the last several years, it wasn't until we had in the PVC business which is about three years ago, and IntelliSafe which is sort of like a year and a half two years ago, that we could even start calling on these guys otherwise we didn’t have anything that they were buying.

So we started that path of calling on them, our sales people, we brought them to the plant, we did demos we got a made for suppliers list which are bidding projects we started winning projects so for the last year what we've been doing is basically getting our first orders with these guys and then delivering our first orders, and our job is to make sure that the first orders goes well and the first orders for these customers have gone well. So the dynamic and where we are as a relationship is that, we've now proven ourselves and these people want us to quote real projects and they're helping us to quote more projects and they're bringing us into more of the projects do they actually know that what we said two years ago, year and a half ago, we actually can do, and when we say we're going to deliver a project on time we do, that we're going to have the right quality we do, and that sort of thing. So, I think the relationship has changed from a we're -- first they have to qualify us and the next step is that they actually give us an order then they have to trust us, now they trust us, now we're really working together more as a partner to how do we go and help them on more projects for the rest of the year and in the future. So, I think the implications are positive. we have considered a trusted partner for them that and we’ve done the first project with them.

Unidentified Analyst

And then I thought I had my last question, but another one has kind of popped up here, IntelliSafe, is that something that the drilling market or the upstream market is interested in or is that not really relevant impact in that market segment?

Charles Dauber

So, historically no. They’ve not been interested, because I would say they didn’t worry about safety very well, but obviously in the last 10 years, there’s been a significant improvement in the safety orientation certainly in the offshore drilling side, I am not going to go through how they got there, but they are there.

So, as we’re talking to people about offshore drilling, there’s certainly an increased interest in arc resistant or increased safety functionality like IntelliSafe has. We’ve actually done some work to articulate how we would add arc resistance capabilities to drilling rigs but land drilling rigs are typically low voltage and IntelliSafe is a medium voltage product. So, it’s really for the medium voltage applications, that’s where we could see some opportunities, including by the way in marine vessels as marine vessels that are operating at medium voltage, they want safety -- the same safety that the market -- the requirements for the downstream market has and so we’re talking to people about that as well.

Of course, in land drilling, it has to be low voltage and there’s some other things that come into play which we’ve been thinking about and sort of doing some work on investigating but nothing specific on the low voltage side for the land drilling at this point.

Operator

And at this time there’s no additional questions in the queue. I will give one final reminder. [Operator Instructions] And with no additional questions in the queue, I’ll turn the call back to your host for closing remarks.

Charles Dauber

Thank you all very much. And look forward to talking to you again soon.

Operator

And with that ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude your call for today. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.