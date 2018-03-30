EIA 914 - U.S. Oil Production Stalls Due To Weather-Related Issues

By Q4 2018, even with stellar US oil production growth, the global oil market deficit will increase to ~1 million b/d and dumbfounding those that thought US shale would push the market into oversupply.

This EIA 914 report changes nothing in our global oil fundamental analysis as our base case already assumes US oil production exiting 2018 at 11.25 million b/d.

For February, we show US oil production to come in at ~10.2 million b/d.

The slower-than-expected growth was due to weather-related issues that saw Texas and New Mexico oil production decline.

January US oil production comes in at 9.964 million b/d or 6k b/d higher month over month.

EIA 914 is out today with US oil production up 6k b/d month over month. December monthly oil production was revised up from 9.949 million b/d to 9.958 million b/d, while January production came in at 9.964 million b/d.

In our February coverage of EIA 914, we gave this prediction for January US monthly oil production:

For those of you now wondering what January US oil production looks like, we are showing US oil production to be ~9.969 million b/d.

Since the end of 2017, we have started including what we called a "trued-up US oil production" in our weekly EIA oil storage articles. Trued-up US oil production is calculated by taking EIA's weekly US oil production figure and adding or subtracting the "adjustment factor" or also known at the unaccounted for crude oil.

For January, adjustment factor came in at +111k b/d, and the weekly US oil production figure averaged 9.858 million b/d. Combining the two, we got ~9.969 million b/d forecast for January.

What does this mean for February US oil production?

For February, we have a preliminary US oil production figure of ~10.195 million b/d according to the trued-up US oil production method. Our internal forecast shows US oil production to have likely averaged ~10.2 million b/d, so the weekly + adjustment factor is very much aligned.

By our account, if February US oil production comes in around ~10.2 million b/d, it will represent a growth of ~100k b/d per month since the start of 2018. This is in line with our estimate for US oil production to exit 2018 at ~11.25 million b/d.

January EIA 914 - Weather-Related Issues

If we look at the latest EIA 914 report, the big production losses came from:

Texas: -56k b/d

New Mexico: -17k b/d

Louisiana: -10k b/d

Kentucky: -8k b/d

The production gains came from:

Gulf of Mexico: +79k b/d (note it declined 127k b/d in December)

Oklahoma: +27k b/d

The bulk of the production losses were centered in the South region and likely due to cold weather-related issues in January. At the start of 2018, natural gas storage saw the largest storage draw ever recorded coming in at 359 Bcf. This is what that week looked like:

Source: Commodity Wx Group

And the extremely cold weather persisted throughout the first half of January:

Source: Commodity Wx Group

As a result, the colder-than-normal weather resulted in at least ~250k b/d shut-in for 2 weeks, which goes to explain the decline in Texas and New Mexico oil production in January.

What does this mean for global oil balances?

For close followers of the oil markets, this report changes nothing in our global oil supply/demand assumptions. This is why it's important to follow the high-frequency data like the weekly EIA oil storage reports to get a gauge on the actual changes in storage versus the estimates being put out by EIA.

The thing is that even with US oil production rebounding following the weather-related issues in January, US oil storage along with the rest of the world continues to show a balance deficit for the first 3 months of 2018:

US Total Liquids Stockpile

Global OECD Storage

Source: IEA OMR

This was also recently illustrated in IEA's March oil market report when the energy agency revised higher global oil storage deficits for the rest of 2018. You can read our analysis of IEA's OMR here.

In our assessment of the oil market fundamentals for the rest of 2018, we come to two key conclusions:

US shale oil production will grow on average ~100k b/d per month, but...

Global oil storage will fall at a pace of -500k b/d+ for 2018 pushing storage to a deficit to the five-year average.

For the consensus, US shale oil production growth is the base case, which we could make arguments like Permian's takeaway capacity for both gas and oil is starting to slow down producers' ability to increase production. But even when we assume US oil production exits 2018 at 11.25 million b/d, we have global oil market deficit at almost 1 million b/d in Q4 2018. This, in our opinion, will send shockwaves across the marketplace as market participants that previously thought US shale would push the global oil markets into surplus will be dumbfounded.

This will be one of those "turning points" we highlighted in our 2018 oil market outlook, and if our analysis of 1) global oil market fundamentals, 2) US shale growth, and 3) OPEC incentives are right, then oil prices will move above our upside target for 2018 ($80/bbl).

Overall, readers should expect US oil production to rebound in February following the weather-related issues that stalled US oil production growth in January. Our base case is that US oil production will exit 2018 at 11.25 million b/d, but even in this scenario, our global oil market analysis shows a deficit of ~1 million b/d by Q4 2018. As a result, market participants that believed US shale will send the global oil markets into surplus will be sorely disappointed.

