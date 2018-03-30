Prometic: Still A Buy Despite The Delay In Plasminogen's BLA

Given that the reason for the delay is due to FDA requesting more CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control) data, and not concerning plasminogen's efficacy, Prometic remains a BUY!

The stock price has dropped nearly 30% as investors reacted strongly to the disappointing news of the delay in Prometic's first BLA.

For the lead small molecule candidate PBI-4050, Prometic reports positive data in their Alström Syndrome study. Prometic has received FDA Investigational New Drug approval to begin pivotal trials in IPF.

Prometic provided updates in their Q4, 2017 report, which include a delay in plasminogen's BLA, and a write-off of $20.5M with SRAM, a former licensing deal with a Chinese firm.

The Delay

Prometic (OTCQX:PFSCF) investors had a rough day, with a dramatic sell-off triggered by the Q4/2017 report, which announced a delay in Prometic's first BLA for congenital plasminogen deficiency. The delay results from the FDA requesting more Chemistry, Manufacturing, Controls (CMC) information. This update is provided in the report:

The FDA’s review of the BLA raised no issues regarding the clinical data for the accelerated approval. The FDA has, however, identified the need for Prometic to make a number of changes in the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) section of its BLA. These changes require the implementation and validation of additional analytical assays and “in-process controls” in the manufacturing process of RYPLAZIM™ (plasminogen). While Prometic is expecting to complete said implementation and validation in April 2018, it will be necessary to manufacture additional RYPLAZIM™ (plasminogen) lots to support the implementation and validation of these process changes. Prometic expects to complete the manufacturing of the additional validation lots in the summer of 2018 and anticipates being able to provide the FDA with such new CMC data for its review in the fourth quarter of 2018, which is beyond the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of April 14, 2018. The FDA requested that such CMC data be submitted as an amendment to the current BLA and has invited Prometic to also submit the long-term (48-week) clinical data at the same time instead of through the originally agreed upon supplemental BLA process. This process will allow the FDA to consider granting full-licensure under the current BLA. If granted, this is expected to allow a faster sales ramp-up from launch than could have been achieved had provisional licensure been obtained by the current PDUFA date. The Company continues to interact with the FDA and will provide a further update when it is in a position to disclose a new PDUFA date. The FDA indicated that the submission of the new CMC data will not impact the previously granted designations, including the Priority Review Status, the Orphan Drug Designation and the Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for RYPLAZIM™ (plasminogen) for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency.

While the news of this delay due to FDA's CMC requirements is definitely not welcomed or liked by the investors, it is not totally unheard of.

For example, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, a US company, recently announced that the FDA has notified them that the agency will extend its review of their NDA by three months. The extension is the result of the submission of additional CMC information by Progenics, which will require additional time for FDA review.

Opinion: A nearly 30% drop in share price with a volume of over 30M shares was an overreaction by investors to this very disappointing news. The expectations have been high, and the waiting has been long and difficult for many Prometic longs.

While a delay due to the FDA requiring more CMC data is understandable, I question the wisdom of reporting this lengthy delay in the Q4 report, and at this late a stage, with the approaching PDUFA date only 10 trading days away. Would it not have been possible to communicate to the investors through PR earlier, for example when the FDA first communicated their request for more CMC data, so that the news of the delay did not come as a total shock?

The Bad Debt

Prometic also reported that they have exercised their right to terminate the agreement with SRAM, after Shenzhen failed to make licensing and milestone payments. They have therefore had to write off $20.5M receivables from the Q4 report.

However, the company maintains that all is not lost, as they now retain the full rights to its small molecules drug candidates in this important market.

Opinion: Again, it is very unfortunate that Prometic has had to terminate an agreement made in good faith with SRAM , which has now gone bad. However, I have two criticisms: 1. Given how fast things have gone south, Prometic's due diligence on SRAM would seem to have been inadequate. 2. Similarly to my earlier comment about the disclosure of the BLA delay, why was this bad news lumped together with other items in the Q4 report, instead of being reported in a separate PR as soon as the decision was taken to terminate the deal?

The Positive developments of PBI-4050

In the midst of the bad news, there is significant good news on the development of their lead small molecule drug candidate, PBI-4050.

1. PBI-4050 for Alström

The company reported, in a separate release, the positive data in the ongoing Alström study. The average treatment duration for the 12 patients in the trial has reached 52 weeks. The clinical benefits of PBI-4050 in Alström patients have been sustained, and additional clinical benefits in the heart and liver were observed with longer treatment exposure.

Dr John Moran, Chief Medical Officer of Prometic commented: [emphasis mine]

“Progressive cardiac fibrosis is the most serious feature of Alström syndrome, and the resultant heart failure is the most common cause of death, therefore, the results observed with the cardiac MRI are very promising and exceeded our expectations. Going into the study, we had been hoping to see a slowing of the rate of progression, but in fact, we have observed a regression in cardiac fibrosis. Additionally, the liver MRI further supports the FibroScan scores and the reduction of fibrosis observed in these patients. Importantly, PBI-4050’s clinical activity and tolerability have been confirmed over this extended period, with no drug-related serious adverse events."

2. PBI-4050 for IPF

Prometic received IND approval from the FDA to commence its PBI-4050 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients suffering from IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis).

Based on feedback from the FDA, Prometic's IPF trial protocol will be greatly simplified so that the study will enroll patients with mild-to-moderate IPF, regardless of whether they are on background standard of care with nintedanib or not.

The study will provide efficacy data on both PBI-4050 as a stand-alone agent, and as an add-on to nintedanib, and will support a simple, all-inclusive indication “for the treatment of IPF”.

Patients will be randomized to receive placebo, or one of two doses of PBI-4050 (800 mg or 1,200 mg) for a total of 52 weeks. An interim analysis will be conducted at 26 weeks. The primary endpoint is the annual rate of decline in forced vital capacity (FVC), the total amount of air exhaled during a forced breath, (expressed in mL) and measured over 52 weeks (mL/year). Patients taking pirfenidone will be excluded because of a known drug-drug interaction between pirfenidone and PBI-4050.

Opinion: In the midst of bad news, these positive developments of PBI-4050 in Alström and IPF have been totally overshadowed and overlooked. However, both of these are very significant unmet medical needs, and in the case of IPF, also a huge market potential, estimated to grow to $3.2B by 2025.

The Analysts' Reports

At least four reports were published on Prometic following their Q4 report.

Organization Rating Target Price (12 month) Source Cantor Fitzgerald Overweight C$4.00 here RBC Capital Outperform Speculative Risk C$3.50 here Paradigm Capital Buy C$1.75 here Bloom Burton & Co Hold C$1.00 here

It is notable that the report by Bloom Burton & Co, continues their tradition of baseless negativity. I have rebutted a previous report (see my blog) and here are some of my rebuttals to this current update.

On plasminogen

There is a body of scientific literature on the wound-healing ability of plasminogen treatment (e.g. here, here); whereas two recent reviews (2015, 2017) on wound care make no mention of the significance of treatment with whole blood plasma mentioned in the BB report as a current standard.

On liver toxicity

The report appears to try to link GPR40 activity to liver toxicity, whereas in fact potential liver toxicity is a general problem with any new drug candidate, as explained in an FDA guideline:

DILI [Drug-Induced Liver Injury] has been the most frequent single cause of safety-related drug marketing withdrawals for the past 50 years.

Furthermore, for their specific example, TAK-875, the liver toxicity was not related to the drug’s GPR40 activity (here, here). Therefore, implying liver toxicity as a specific issue for GPR40 agonists is simply unjustified (i.e. baseless).

PBI-4050 has not reported liver toxicity, for the simple reason that none has been observed (or any other serious adverse effects for that matter).

Finally, their statement that 'an early anti-inflammatory benefit could mask longer term problems' is broad, vague and shows no basic understanding that PBI-4050 is an anti-fibrotic, not an anti-inflammatory, drug candidate.

On the Alström's trial

BB's criticisms of the trial size and lack of placebo control don't seem to realize that Alström's is an ultra-rare orphan disease, and there are not enough patients to run a traditional randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.

Their criticism of the absence of biopsy data also seem to have difficulties in understanding that, while biopsy has indeed long been the gold standard for initial diagnosis of fibrosis, it is unsuitable for routine monitoring, due to the high cost, invasiveness, and accompanying morbidity associated with the procedure.





2017 Year-End Financial Results

Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2017 were C$39.1 million, with a net loss of C$120.0 million, and remaining cash of C$23.2M.

For 2018, the company anticipates $29M in revenue which combined with the C$75M remaining line of credit from Thomvest provides C$127.2M pro-forma cash. The annual burn rate is approximately C$100M (subtracting the one-time $20M write-off). This would suggest that cash available can fund the operations until early 2019.

Risks include but are not limited to further delays caused by Prometic's inability to provide required CMC information to the FDA to support a timely review of the BLA; regulatory risks of a CRL; future trial results of PBI-4050 not as positive as the previous trials; dilution risk through equity offer if no partnership deal is secured in the near term.

Prometic remains a BUY

For investors who have done their due diligence on this company and are not totally averse to the volatility and risks associated with a clinical stage biotech company, and a penny stock, Prometic remains a Buy in spite of the significant set back caused by the delay in the BLA decision.

It is a delay that could have been handled much better in my opinion, if the company has been able to disclose, at an earlier date, rather than at the last possible moment, the feedback from the FDA regarding the CMC part of the BLA.

Similarly, the news of the termination of a licensing deal could have been disclosed as soon as it was decided, instead of waiting for the last possible moment, at a time when all the investors were eagerly anticipating the good news of the approval and the launch of Prometic's first plasma protein in 2018.

However, what is done is done. There's very little value in looking backward.

The delay is caused by the additional CMC information, and not by any efficacy data of plasminogen, therefore it remains highly probable that once the required improvements are achieved by the company, and validating data submitted in Q4 2018, the BLA will be approved, and with the approval, a Priority Review voucher, valued at over $100M USD is also very likely to be granted.

The positive developments of PBI-4050 in both Alström and IPF continue to be positive and significant, and the unmet needs and huge IPF market potential remains unchanged.

Prometic's story that has taken decades to come this far, and another 9 to 12 months delay is certainly disappointing and painful. However, it is a delay, not a denial, nor a failure, and it calls for patient endurance from the existing share holders, while for new investors, this represent a buy opportunity.

Disclaimer: not investment advice. I'm not an investment adviser. Investors must conduct their own independent DD before making any investment decision. Investing in biotech (penny) stocks are highly risky and can result in a partial or complete loss of investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSTIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/We have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PFSCF over the next 6-12 months.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.