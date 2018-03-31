What Does Q2 Have In Store? - Today's Editors' Picks

Good morning! I'm your curator, Jason Kirsch

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: Bull/Bear indicator

Comment of the day, by contributor Sacking

Always appreciate your insights, information, and clarity of message. Yes, what a quarter. And the chaos out of Washington and Trump administration not only continues but will continue to throw wrenches into whatever narrative commentators try to convey about how things are just going to keep getting better. One thing is evident is that Trump will spoil whatever party is going on just cause. Remember him crowing about how great the market was doing and taking credit for it. Then throws the Tariff tantrum at his great tax cut and the money going into your pocket from the tax cut leaves from the higher prices caused by his tariffs.

Then the revolving door of his cabinet and administration posts to the mix and there's a sense of maybe people are going to get tired of the constant chaos and start to pull in as consumers.

This unintended consequence could have dire consequences if consumer spending slows as people get the sense of they just don't know what's next. It certainly isn't calm and steady onward into the future. And it may be a good idea to pull in and prepare for rough seas ahead.

Thanks again for your insights.