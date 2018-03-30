S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Search For A Market Low Is Confusing, Painful And Is Causing Plenty Of Fear

No reason to leave the Technology trade, that is where the earnings growth will be the strongest.

Patience, a word, an attribute that many investors don’t use or possess in their investment strategy. That can be a grave mistake.

"Investors have been unwilling to embrace this bull market, and now they want to know when it's going to end. The fact that so many people think it's about to end tells me it's going to keep going for a while yet. …..Joe Zidle, Investment Strategist for Blackstone Group.

I couldn't agree more. The first quarter comes to a close. January saw the S&P gain 5.6%, and that followed a torrid November-December upswing. Now, the bulls are happy to see March come to an end, as the S&P lost 6.8%% since February 1st. Year to date, the S&P is now in negative territory with a loss of 1.2%. Listening to the pundits one would think the losses would be in double-digit territory.

Losing money, even if it is on paper, is very disturbing. However, before we act, let's think. Investors have watched the value of their portfolio shrink in the last two months. It's all about what have you done for me lately, a mindset that can get any investor into big trouble. A simple change in the calendar has ushered in quite a difference in the equity market. In the 60 trading days leading up to the S&P 500's peak, there was not a single daily move of 1%. In the 40 trading days since then, there have been 17. That fact alone has made the average investor very uncomfortable. That just adds to the stress.

When I mention that it's time to think, let me clarify. The thinking has to be void of any preconceived notions on politics, headline issues, emotions, etc. That's hard to do BUT it will only get in the way. When an investor is faced with difficult times, it is far better to evolve into a cold, calculating individual.

First step, go back and review where the longer-term trend stands. Watching the day-to-day action will only add more fear to the equation. Reinforce that long-term view in your mind, because until that shows a decided change, making major portfolio changes now is premature. Of course, my reference is to those that are investors, or at the very least looking out 9 months to a year. Traders have their own set of worries to contend with.

Looking at the S&P 500, the current streak of days above the 200-day moving average stands at 438 for the S&P 500. Bespoke Investment Group tells us;

"Going back to 1928, there have only been six prior streaks of 400 trading days or longer, and there have been 14 prior streaks of 300 trading days.

Despite all of the volatility, the S&P tested that support level and held. For the moment, the streak is still in play. While it is something to watch, breaking below and ending the streak does not spell doom. The 200-day moving average has been violated during this bull market, and each time, it did not end the long-term trend. No need to obsess over it.

It's always better to look at ALL of the data and the ENTIRE situation around us. It is never black and white in the equity market. No one can accurately predict the future. Instead, what we all need to do is accumulate the data and assemble it in an attempt put the odds in our favor. There are plenty of pieces to form the picture, then put together a strategy. Look at the probabilities of certain events and situations, then proceed armed with information to move forward. So, many get wrapped up with ONE piece of the puzzle that they become blind to everything else.

Investors can be like a pit bull, once they latch on to something they just never let go. That's fine, but you'd better be right. Wading thru the investment world with a closed mind will spell serious trouble for your financial future.

No doubt the recent volatility has made for a confused market situation. When confused, it may be best to do nothing. We are witnessing stocks start at point "A", go through a period of volatility, and wind up back at Point "A". Sitting and watching that price action too closely will lead to overreactions and mistakes. Step back, let the headlines simmer down. This three-day weekend is a perfect time to do just that.

Economy

Ryan Detrick reports;

"It takes 20 months from the start of an inverted yield curve until a recession starts. It takes 32 months to go from 0.5% until a recession starts. A flattening yield curve is a worry, but by no means does it mean a recession is around the corner."

This is an issue that bears watching, but lets' not dismiss other facts like record profits and revenues for the S&P 500 in 2018. Add in multi-year highs in manufacturing and services, and the probability of falling into recession in the next year would appear to be low.

Dallas Fed Manufacturing index fell back 15.8 points to 21.4 in March following the 3.8 point gain to 37.2 in February as activity in the area slowed. This breaks a string of 3 straight monthly gains to February's 12-year high. It's also below the 28.1 6-month average.

Richmond Fed Manufacturing index fell 13 points to 15 in March, giving back the 14-point jump to 28 in February. The index has essentially zig-zagged between 12 and 30 over the past 12 months.

Chicago PMI dropped another 4.5 points to 57.4 in March after falling 3.8 points to 61.9 in February. This is a third consecutive decline for the index which is down from December's 67.8 (which was the highest since March 2011 at 68.8)

Consumer confidence declined to 127.7 in March but remains near highs. February's result was a 17-year high at 130.

Final read on Michigan Consumer sentiment is 101.4, highest level since 2004.

Urban Carmel reminds everyone concerned about a slowdown to relax. Personal consumption, which is 70% of GDP is holding steady at 2.8% real growth in the first two months of the year.

Source: Federal Reserve Economic Database

Initial jobless claims drop to a 45-year low of 215k in the last week of March.



February Pending Home Sales Index up 3.1% vs. consensus of 3.0% for the month. Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist;

"The housing market has gotten off to an uneven start so far in 2018. Contract signings rebounded in most areas in February, but the gains were not large enough to keep up with last February's level, which was the second highest in over a decade The expanding economy and healthy job market are generating sizable home buyer demand, but the minuscule number of listings on the market and its adverse effect on affordability are squeezing buyers and suppressing overall activity."

Earnings Observations

FactSet Research weekly report;

Earnings Growth: For Q1 2018, the estimated earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 17.3%. If 17.3% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the highest earnings growth since Q1 2011 (19.5%).

Earnings Revisions: On December 31, the estimated earnings growth rate for Q1 2018 was 11.4%. Ten sectors have higher growth rates today (compared to December 31) due to upward revisions to estimates, led by the Energy sector.

Valuation: The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.1. This P/E ratio is equal to the 5-year average (16.1), but above the 10-year average (14.3).

During the first quarter, analysts increased earnings estimates for companies in the S&P 500 for the quarter. The Q1 bottom-up EPS estimate (which is an aggregation of the median EPS estimates for all the companies in the index) has increased by 5.4% (to $36.24 from $34.37) during this period.

The first quarter of 2018 marked the largest increase in the bottom-up EPS estimate during a quarter since FactSet began tracking the quarterly bottom-up EPS estimate in Q2 2002. The previous record for the largest increase in the bottom-up EPS estimate was 4.8%, which occurred in Q2 2004.

At this point in time, 105 companies in the index have issued EPS guidance for Q1 2018. Of these 105 companies, 52 have issued negative EPS guidance and 53 have issued positive EPS guidance. The percentage of companies issuing negative EPS guidance is 50% (52 out of 105), which is well below the 5-year average of 74%.

If 52 is the final number of companies issuing positive EPS guidance for the first quarter, it will mark the highest number of S&P 500 companies issuing positive EPS guidance for a quarter since FactSet began tracking EPS guidance in Q2 2006.

The Political Scene

I maybe wrong, but reading this headline out of China regarding the semiconductor industry doesn't sound like a trade war is on our doorstep.

Jeremy Zirin, head of investment strategy at UBS Wealth Management Research ;

"President Trump's announcement Thursday on tariffs on up to $60 billion in Chinese imports didn't seem that bad. The economic impact of [the tariffs] is less than one-tenth of 1 percent. It's actually pretty bullish what we heard yesterday. If you look at the steel and aluminum tariffs as a template, things got watered down and then scaled back. So, if you look at the whole economic backdrop, still a very good profit momentum."

Finally, the estimated impact of tariffs in 2018 is $36.5 billion. Compare this to the $800 billion in fiscal policy (tax cuts/spending/repatriation) expected.

Please draw your own conclusions and proceed accordingly. I voiced an opinion on this issue last week. This solidifies that view.

The Fed, Interest Rates, and Inflation

Core PCE, the favorite measure of inflation for the FED continues to come in well below the target of 2%. It rolled in at 1.6% this past week.

The broader story is that neither the Fed nor central bankers elsewhere appear in any rush to ramp up tightening and quantitative tapering, not with inflation showing signs of rolling over Both the overseas and U.S. data remain below 2%. If anything, the lack of enthusiasm among Fed policymakers for squishing inflation down as soon as it hits 2% is a recognition that many think some allowance should be made for the fact that inflation has been below 2% for many years. This is bullish

Sentiment

Investor sentiment spiked higher a while ago and many jumped to the conclusion that euphoria was settling in. Pessimism hit a seven-month high. Bullish sentiment, declined 1.3 percentage points to 31.9%. The decline keeps optimism below its historical average of 38.5% for the sixth time in eight weeks.

Bearish sentiment, jumped 6.8 percentage points to 35.3%. Pessimism was last higher on September 7, 2017. The rise puts bearish sentiment above its historical average of 30.5% for just the second time in the last 16 weeks.

Urban Carmel posted this graphic on the CNN Fear & Greed index which stands at 9. It is now lower than February 2016, lowest since September 2015.

Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel

A simple connect the dots moment. Both of those time periods marked S&P turning points, and corporate earnings were not improving as they are today.

Crude Oil

Crude Oil inventories increased this past week by 1.6 million barrels. Gasoline inventories also dropped 3.5 million barrels for the week. The price of WTI has remained resilient. More consolidation before a run back to $70 may be in the cards. WTI closed out the week at $64.91, down $1.03.

The Technical Picture

When the largest sectors are having the most difficulty, it spells trouble. Technology and Financials have moved lower, Health Care, the third largest sector, is right behind them. Unlike other pundits that are calling this the downfall for the entire market, I believe it may be quite the opposite. First, let's apply some common sense. These sectors have outperformed. It's perfectly normal for them to now give back some of those gains.

If they didn't take this well-deserved break, the same pundits calling for a crash would be telling us these sectors are in a bubble and ready to crash! So, prices go down, and it is the prelude to a crash, but if they continue to rise unabated, it's the same conclusion, stocks are set to crash. Convoluted logic at work. It's also a sign that far too many have no patience to let any story or issue play out.

One way to measure overall long-term strength of the market is to watch the 200-day moving average, A rising trend line indicates resilience, trouble starts to appear when these longer term trends start to first flatten, then roll over. We have seen a dent in the overall long-term look as the percentage of Industry Groups with rising 200 DMAs has declined to 70.8%.

That's down from the mid-90 percentage range earlier in the year. That said, the percentage has been pretty resilient of late holding above 70%

Take a look at where this datapoint stood at the lows in February 2016.

The daily chart of the S&P illustrates the "bottoming" process that is taking place.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

A February low, then a retest, which to date has been successful. Once we start to see stabilization, ANY advance that pushes higher, will encounter significant overhead resistance. Basically, a continuation of the process to build a base. Volatility continued this week. It seemed every rally was sold, every selloff bought. This is common until the issue is resolved one way or the other. I have observed buying and selling that has that "programmed" look. It would not be surprising to see more sideways action ahead. Overhead resistance can be found at S&P 2,693. Support at 2,590, then 2,533.

The tech world isn't coming to an end. Despite the recent weakness and all of the commentary on how bad the tech sector looks, the Nasdaq posted its seventh straight quarter of positive results. Listening to the pundits would have one believing the Technology sector is in a bear market.

Market Skeptics

Urban Carmel posted the graphic below.

Chat courtesy of Urban Carmel

The illustration shows why I continue to believe owning gold won't do much for me over time. I was never a believer that one has to have 5-10% of gold in their holdings.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

"Amazon (AMZN) is selling off, Facebook (FB)has no end of issues now, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) may be next with data problems, the semiconductors are selling off because of what? Trade talk. The entire Nasdaq is weak. Market leadership is gone and surely the entire market will now start to roll over. So what group will pick up the baton and carry the market forward.?"

Ahh, the daily rhetoric. Forget it, run as far away as you can from it. It is complete nonsense. The FACT is the individual stocks mentioned and the Nasdaq itself have had major runs. It's far better that they do sell off now. Do we want to see a bubble forming? Of course not, THAT would be a REAL issue. What is quoted above is media, naysayer talk to justify what is in reality, quite normal price action after huge gains. Problem is, most of them can't see that for what it is, a positive.

At times, it's laughable, Amazon is up 60% since November 2017. That isn't a typo. If I go back further, Amazon is up about 80% in the last 12 months. When I hear the stock is off 5% on the day, and it is extrapolated to be a precursor for a market decline, it is absurd. Honestly, I cannot use any other words to describe what we are hearing today. I'll add, there is precedent to indicate the end of a correction is near, when the market leaders come under pressure.

Many are saying to lighten up, unload tech now. I disagree. The bulk of earnings growth will occur in this sector. It is time to pick and choose solid fundamental stories that continue to get better as time goes on. Old Technology stalwarts like Intel (INTC), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Microsoft (MSFT) are re-inventing themselves. Their stocks have broken out of multi-year trading ranges, and their recent runs may just be getting started.

One market clue that became obvious during the recent selloff. The relationship between the Consumer Discretionary sector versus the Consumer Staples. Institutions that are running for the hills and becoming more defensive will bid up the Staples and shed the Discretionary. In 2007, that was the case before the S&P fell apart and rolled over. So far, we haven't seen that at all.

Source: Bespoke

The graphic above shows the sector view as of March 22nd. Consumer Discretionary is holding up very well, given the market weakness. Not so for the Consumer Staples. There is no rush to the safety of that group. In summary, there doesn't seem to be any rush to get overly defensive in preparation for a recession or the onset of a bear market.

IF this was a situation that looked like a complete breakdown of the indices, institutions would NOT be adding Consumer Discretionary. Instead, they would be adding Consumer Staples, a riskoff move. The individual sector charts show how the Staples are being sold off and underperforming. While Discretionary is outperforming the S&P, YTD. A very good tell that this market weakness should NOT morph not anything severe.

The string of positive quarters for the S&P ended this week. Prior to that, the index forged nine consecutive quarters of positive results that went back to Q3 '15. A show of strength that, in my view, isn't going to dissipate so easily. Yet the general sentiment now is very cautious, if not outright bearish.

There is no playbook for stock market corrections. Every correction doesn't have to turn into a crash. However, that's a tough sell to investors watching the violent swings we have seen in the equity markets lately. You could make the case that we are in a different market environment now where the bears have control. Every single trading day seems like we see extreme selling going on in the final hours of trading that takes the major indices out at the lows for the day.

As investors see their portfolio values falling, that adds panic, panic adds to more volatility, and the cycle keeps repeating itself. Until that changes, the churning activity will continue. Any optimism that is around now is being drowned out, making investors hesitant to step in here and commit to long-term positions. Uncertainty surrounding tariffs, Fed policy, White House shake-ups, etc. are all culprits that are coming in loud and clear now to investors ears. This noise will surely influence your decisions, ONLY if YOU allow that to happen.

This environment will make it tough for rallies in individual sectors, industries, and even stocks to really get going. It is evident to anyone that is watching the charts of their individual positions. They see a very neutral picture on most. Many stocks have decided to regroup and take a breather just like the indices. This isn't a negative, and no cause to abandon a trend.

Remaining in a trading range isn't the worst thing now. Earnings season is on tap, economic data is choppy. That doesn't mean there is a recession on the horizon. The latter has been the case in every other Q1 for the last couple of years. That is not earth-shattering news, and it shouldn't portend slowing growth. The earnings picture is the brightest we have seen in a few years.

Of course, it is best to keep all options on the table and proceed with an open mind. No one can predict the future, believe it or not, that includes the naysayers. The game to play is simple. Ask yourself WHAT is the PROBABILITY of an event, or issue that is troubling you actually occurring ? Hanging your hat on pure speculation, supposition, or a hypothetical, isn't the way to manage money.

History has shown us how patience is rewarded. Therefore, as frustrating as it may be, all we can really do is wait for clearer evidence that the market has made up its mind regarding where it will go next. In my view, the preponderance of evidence favors the upside.

The long-term underlying trend is still in control. Strong corporate earnings, and at the moment, low investor expectations, add to the positive outlook. While we wait for more clues, we have to assume a trading range will continue until a definitive move is shown making the situation clear to investors. I see no reason to abandon the trend and the Bull market, stay the course.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, INTC, MSFT, FB, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article contain my views of the equity market and what positioning is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control. The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.