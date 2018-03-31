Progress Software: A Modest Turnaround

The company has also seen choppy trading in March since Praesidium Investment Management, one of its largest shareholders, exited its stake.

Profit comps look elevated in the quarter, but that's due to the fact that Progress incurred restructuring expenses in the same quarter of last year.

Despite the beat, the company didn't raise its guidance - which calls for FY18 to be essentially flat to FY17.

Progress Software (PRGS), the mid-cap PaaS company that focuses on platforms to deploy business applications, has just reported a much better than expected first quarter. For a company that has essentially tapered down to negative or zero growth, investors breathed a sigh of relief in seeing the company's 3% revenue lift this quarter - no matter how small.

Despite initially rising in the post-market reaction to the earnings results, Progress Software has largely traded sideways on the news. Year to date, shares have lost 10%. And though the broader markets themselves have just posted their first quarterly loss since 2015, Progress Software's losses are bigger.

PRGS data by YCharts

Typically when a company beats earnings and the stock slides as a result, there's an opportunity to buy and make a profit on the reversal of sentiment. But in Progress Software's case, as it has been all of last year - the company isn't making enough progress (no pun intended) to become competitive.

PaaS is certainly a hot space to be in right now. But what does it say about the quality of Progress Software's offering when it's only showing meager 3% revenue growth when much smaller, much more agile startups are racing ahead to ~$100 million run rates while Progress gets left behind?

More so in PaaS than in SaaS, the biggest advantage to growth is scalability. It's true that Progress Software does count some large companies among its client base - its website showcases the likes of IBM (NYSE:IBM), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Sony (NYSE:SNE) as customers. If cloud companies like Adobe and Microsoft embrace Progress Software's offerings, is that not a validation of its technology?

Perhaps - but the real question is how long Progress can retain these customers. PaaS inherently requires a large ecosystem that applications can be connected to. The fact that Progress Software is essentially flat year over year indicates that it doesn't have much more room to scale up. Competition, too, is heating up. Salesforce (CRM) this month announced its intention to buy MuleSoft (MULE) for $6.5 billion for 15.8x forward revenues, one of the most expensive transactions in software to date - an indicator of how serious Salesforce is at expanding its footprint in PaaS. Other heavyweights in the space include the likes of Amazon (AMZN) AWS, Microsoft, and Red Hat (RHT) - the latter of which, by the way, just reported earnings which showed a ~40% growth rate in its PaaS business.

I have trouble believing Progress Software can stand tall in an arena of giants with much more developed product offerings and much greater resources to finance R&D. And for the little growth and potential you're getting with Progress Software, it trades at quite an expensive multiple.

Progress Software's recent close at $38.45 puts the stock at a $1.78 billion market cap. Netting out the company's $167.5 million of cash and $120.4 million of debt (a large amount of debt for a software company of its size, relatively speaking), we arrive at an enterprise value of $1.73 billion. Against Progress Software's FY18 revenue guidance of $399-404 million (+1% y/y at the midpoint), the company trades at 4.3x forward revenues.

That's certainly not a crazy multiple, but for the same price, you can buy a growth stock like Box (BOX), which is growing in the mid-20s and starting to churn out positive free cash flow. Box, too, has a growing Box Platform offering that has seen great adoption with its Fortune 500 clients.

PRGS EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

There's a reason that Praesidium Investment Management, one of Progress Software's largest investors, has dumped the shares - as covered in a prior article on this site. For its zero-growth situation, Progress Software doesn't look attractively priced.

The bottom line on Progress Software: avoid at all costs. The stock will likely continue to trade sideways as its low-growth results eventually lead to churn and a return to y/y declines.

Here's a look at the company's first-quarter results:

Source: Progress Software investor relations

As seen in the chart above, revenues in the third quarter grew 3% y/y to $94.0 million. This was a modest, one-point beat to analyst consensus of $92.6 million (+2% y/y), but nothing to write home about. The company's return to growth is certainly mollifying after FY17 saw a 2% decline in full-year revenues - but in what part is this quarter's "growth" due to the easy comps from last year? All that Progress has essentially done is return to its run rate from two years back - hardly where we want a technology stock to be at.

Progress Software's flagship platform offering, OpenEdge, saw 3% revenue growth as well to $66.4 million. Its Data Connectivity and Services business did achieve 11% revenue growth to $7.6 million in the quarter, but with that segment representing less than a tenth of Progress' revenues, it's unlikely to contribute a meaningful bump to its total results.

On the profitability front, Progress didn't achieve too much either. Gross margins on a GAAP basis actually fell one point to 82% from 83% in 1Q17 (though we do note that in the 80s, Progress already has a very high gross margin relative to other companies in the software industry). On paper, it looks like Progress Software achieved huge operating margin expansion, with GAAP operating profits of $17.8 million, more than 10x 1Q17's operating profit of just $1.2 million. Note, however, that last year's comp included $17.1 million of restructuring expenses that have vastly tapered down this quarter.

Pro forma EPS was $0.54 in the quarter, a 7-cent beat to analyst consensus of $0.44. Both operating and free cash flows, however, took a dip in the quarter. Most investors likely lean toward a cash flow valuation for Progress Software, so the dip is especially meaningful.

As seen in the chart above, operating cash flows fell 15% y/y to $31.6 million, while free cash flows fell 18% y/y to $30.2 million.

Unlike most companies, Progress Software issues free cash flow guidance, pointing to $115-120 million of FCF for FY18. This puts the company's current trading valuation at a 14.7x EV/FY18 FCF multiple - which isn't terrible, but factoring in the company's FCF declines, I'm still inclined to stay away.

How should investors react?

Despite a modest beat to Wall Street's expectations in its first-quarter results, Progress Software still looks like it has a rocky future ahead of it. Low single-digit top-line growth and a mild EPS beat are balanced by a double-digit decline in OCF and FCF. On top of that, Progress Software is playing in an increasingly heated arena with plenty of formidable competitors - especially Salesforce, whose play for MuleSoft gives it a ton of attention in the space.

Though Progress Software looks like a value stock in an otherwise expensive tech sector, its lack of growth and good prospects more than likely makes it a value trap. Continue to stay away from this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.