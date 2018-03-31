Here's The Biggest Threat To The Economy And The Bull Market

The good news is that even with an inversion, any possible recession is likely still 18 to 24 months away. Investors still have plenty of time to build their bunker portfolios to ride out any potential coming storm.

The Federal Reserve's current plan for hiking short-term rates seven times through 2020 would almost certainly invert the curve, likely triggering a recession and bear market.

The inverting of the yield curve is the single best economic metric ever discovered, which seems to predict recessions with near perfect accuracy.

While fears of trade wars, ballooning deficits, and spiking interest rates are indeed a valid concern, there is one particular threat that deserves the closest scrutiny.

It's been an eventful start to the year, with numerous risks popping up that many fear could trigger a recession and bear market.

I've become known as one of the most optimistic writers on Seeking Alpha, thanks to articles exploring: why fears of a trade war are likely overblown, why the next recession might be many years away, and how this bull market might become the greatest of all time.

Some commenters have accused me of burying my head in the sand and ignoring numerous risks to the economy and stock market (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ) including: huge federal deficits, political, and geopolitical risks, and soaring long-term interest rates.

In my responses, I explained that all these concerns were valid, with each possessing the capability of ending the good times, at least for a while. But as I've been outlined in my weekly portfolio updates, I'm not some blindly optimistic fool who gambles his money on boom times lasting forever.

Rather my own dividend growth retirement portfolio is becoming increasingly more conservative over time. That's because I live by the motto "hope for the best but plan for the worst." In this case that means constructing a bunker portfolio while the sun is still shining and the vast majority of economic indicators are still pointing to clear skies ahead.

But there is one risk in particular that I am most concerned about. One that history teaches is by far the most likely to cause a recession and a bear market. Let's take a look at this risk and why this threat is worth watching closely.

Meet The Yield Curve, The Most Accurate Economic Indicator Ever Discovered

The global economy runs on credit provided by the financial systems and, ultimately, the bond market. That means that the spread or difference between short-term and long-term interest rates is incredibly important.

This is because financial institutions, such as banks, borrow at short-term rates and lend at higher long-term rates. The profit such loans generate is dependent on the spread between these two rates.

If lending isn't profitable, then the amount of loans made to businesses and consumers falls, the effective money supply shrinks, spending falls, investment declines, and a recession occurs.

Another way to think about the curve is as the signal the bond market is sending about the future of the economy. If bond investors believe strong growth, and thus inflation, are likely in the future, then there are two reasons that long-term rates should rise faster than short-term ones and steepen the curve.

The first is that bonds have no hedge against inflation. If inflation rises in the future, as it would be expected to during a strong economy, then investors buying new 10-, 20-, or 30-year bonds need to demand a higher interest rate to compensate.

Second, if the economy is expected to be strong, then "risk free" investments become relatively less attractive. After all why tie up your money in assets that will barely pay you inflation adjusted returns if you think that strong economic growth is going to drive good corporate EPS growth and thus a booming stock market?

This is why the best predictor of recessions ever discovered has been a yield curve inversion, in which short-term rates become greater than long-term rates.

In fact Jay Hatfield, CEO of hedge fund Infrastructure Capital Advisors, calls the yield curve "probably the most reliable economic indicator in the history of economics."

That's because the last five recessions have all been preceded (on average by 14.4 months) by a yield curve inversion.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts Aug 1978 Jan 1980 18 Sep 1980 June 1981 10 Jan 1989 Jul 1990 17 Feb 2000 Mar 2001 11 Aug 2006 Dec 2007 16 Average 14.4

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Usually when the 2 Year/10 Year curve falls below 50 basis points or 0.5%, that's considered the danger zone.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Well, we're now officially in the danger zone. And the results of the last Fed meeting indicate that our Central Bank is considering taking us over the edge and into interest rate oblivion.

The Good News: The Fed Has The Power To Both Cause And Prevent An Inversion

History teaches us three important facts about the yield curve and how it pertains to recessions.

First, the Fed Funds Rate, or FFR, which is the thing the Federal Reserve hiked by 25 basis points last week, only has an effect on short-term rates. A study by the St. Louis Federal Reserve found no statistically significant connection between long-term and the FFR.

This is because long-term rates are set by the bond market that is far more concerned with future growth and inflation than with what the Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, plans to do next.

The second crucial fact is that, at least from analyzing the last five recessions, the steepness of the curve itself doesn't seem to be important. As long as the curve is positive, a recession isn't imminent.

Which brings us to the most important fact of all, an inversion isn't an automatic death knell for an economic expansion. In fact in the 1990s, there were two close calls in which the Fed managed to reverse course and stave off a downturn.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

In 1994 the Fed was hiking rates. However, when the curve came perilously close to inverting, it pulled back. The curve recovered and what proceeded was the best period of economic growth in the last quarter century.

Then, during the Russian/Asian Financial crisis of mid 1998, the curve actually did invert. The Fed's 0.75% rate cut, as well as the bailout of Long-Term Capital Management, helped alleviate the bond market's terror and the curve steepened back out of the danger zone. The economy then enjoyed another 18 months of strong economic growth.

However, then the Fed did something incredibly foolish. It ignored the bond market's warnings and hiked rates four times. In February of 2000, the curve inverted again. The Fed, potentially out of fear of the stock market bubble and "irrational exuberance", hiked rates another three times. By the time it decided to lower them again, it was too late to head off a recession. Of course, the 50% crash in the stock market, the largest since the Great Depression, might have also made it impossible to avoid a relatively mild economic downturn.

But then in 2005, Ben Bernanke, the Fed chairman at the time, once more ignored the warnings of an inversion. He cited a global savings glut, especially in Asia, as the reason that this time was different. The idea was that in Asia savings rates were so high (over 50% in some countries) that global investors were desperate for anywhere safe to put their money.

In other words, a search for yield was driving tons of foreign cash into long duration US Treasuries and thus resulting in the yield curve inversion no longer signaling a recession was imminent. But, of course, that time wasn't different, and the bursting of the housing bubble resulted in the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.

Now some might argue that all bubbles must necessarily lead to crashes, and indeed bubbles often lead to devastating declines that can even cripple an economy for a decade. This is why asset bubbles are my biggest fear, because they are likely to end very badly, and ruin millions of lives.

The Fed is actually trying to avoid such a fate by engineering a soft landing in which the US economy avoids any excesses that might cause dangerous bubbles to form. However, I worry that there is a critical flaw in the Fed's plan that might end up the equivalent of "burning the village to save it from communism".

The Bad News: Fed's Models May Be Fatally Flawed

The Federal Reserve has a dual mandate from Congress: price stability (low inflation) and helping maintain full employment. That second mandate as defined by the FOMC means "the lowest sustainable level of unemployment in the U.S."

Currently the Fed estimates this natural rate of unemployment is 4.5%. In other words, according to the Fed's models, any unemployment rate below this is economic "overheating", and will likely induce inflation and end badly.

The Fed currently expects unemployment to fall to 3.6% by the end of 2019 and remain there through 2020. This means that effectively the Fed is on a mission to increase unemployment by 0.9%, all while avoiding a recession.

However, as Greg Ip of the Wall Street Journal explains, "since records began in 1948, unemployment has never risen by 0.9 points, except in a recession."

The fear I have with the Fed's current plans to increase rates seven more times by the end of 2020 is that this would almost certainly invert the yield curve.

In fact with the curve at 0.49% right now, two more rate hikes by the end of 2018 could potentially see the curve invert by December 2018. If history holds true to form, then a recession would begin in February 2020. The stock market usually peaks and begins a bear market four months after a recession, which would mean the next bear market could start in June 2020.

But of course the Fed doesn't have to blindly hike us into economic oblivion. As famed economist Friedrich Hayek said: "The curious task of economics is to demonstrate to men how little they really know about what they imagine they can design."

Or to put another way, who says that 4.5% is truly the natural rate of unemployment? It's likely true that if unemployment does fall too low, inflation will result. However, per the Fed's own favorite inflation metric, the core Personal Consumer Expenditures Index, or core PCE, we're not anywhere near dangerous levels of inflation.

(Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis)

In fact, the Fed has a stated policy of wanting core PCE to be at 2%. We're currently at 1.6%, and other than a brief spike above that level in 2012, haven't been anywhere close to that level for nearly a decade.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

And just in case you think that a 0.1% increase in core PCE is now a sign that inflation is finally heating up consider these two facts. First inflation has been higher than 1.6%:

All of 2012,

early 2014,

all of 2016, and

the first half of 2017.

Second, if inflation was actually accelerating, then we would expect long-term bonds to keep rising, but they haven't. Rather the bond market has been signaling a decrease in its previous long-term inflation expectations of 2.1%.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

That's because after January's stronger-than-expected wage growth (which was later revised down from 2.9% to 2.8%), February's wage growth came in at just 2.6%. And for non managerial positions (80% of jobs), it was just 2.5%. For context, in 2017, wage growth averaged 2.5%.

In other words, the wage growth that everyone feared due to unnaturally low unemployment is not actually happening. The inflation that this was supposed to stoke is similarly not happening.

The real world data, as best as we can know it, says that we are not at full employment. The new Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, even said as much at his latest press conference. In fact, by the Fed's own definition, we can't be below the natural rate of unemployment, nor in an overheating economy.

"There is no sense in the data that we are on the cusp of an acceleration of inflation. We have seen moderate increases in wages and price inflation, and we seem to be seeing more of that... The theory would be if you get below the sustainable rate of unemployment for a sustained period, you would see an acceleration of inflation. We are very alert to it. But it's not something we observe at the present... We will know that the labor market is getting tight when we see a more meaningful upward move in wages... Wages should reflect inflation plus productivity increases ... so these low wage increases do make sense in a certain sense." - Jerome Powell, Chairman of the FOMC

Now, last week, I outlined why I actually like Powell, because he's not an economist. He's a highly successful investment banker who knows that in the real world models must fit the data. Otherwise they are useless, and worst of all, lose you money and do a lot of damage. Thus I'm still reasonably confident that the Fed won't be so stupid as to hike us into oblivion and cause a recession in late 2019 or early 2020.

However, there are no certainties in life, and Powell has both indicated that he's aware of the curve's predictive power, but also given himself an out for potentially ignoring it.

"It's true that yield curves have tended to predict recessions ... a lot of that was when inflation was allowed to get out of control." -Jerome Powell

Let's take another look at the last time the yield curve inverted to see how "out of control" core PCE really was.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Core PCE Aug 1978 7.2% Sep 1980 9.2% Jan 1989 4.6% June 1998 (recession averted by rate cuts) 1.2% Feb 2000 1.5% Aug 2006 2.0%

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Investing.com)

Indeed in the 1970s and 1980s, inflation was high. However, high inflation doesn't have anything to do with the yield curve's predictive power. After all if inflation were to get out of control, then both short-term and long-term rates would be expected to rise. That's because bond investors would demand high yields to compensate for high inflation, while the Fed would be driving up short-term rates to try to kill it off.

Or to put another way, there is no reason that high inflation should make the yield curve obsolete. Meanwhile in the last three inversions, inflation was far below what the Fed considers desirable. In fact 1.2% inflation would be considered dangerous by some economists and even potentially a reason to lower interest rates.

The good news is that Powell is someone who both has a background in the real world and has said that he won't be a slave to the Phillips Curve or other economic models that tell him that rampant inflation is just around the corner.

The bad news? Some of his actions and words to date indicate that he might cave into institutional pressure from Fed hawks and drive our economy over the proverbial cliff.

Bottom Line: Hope For The Best But Plan For The Worst

Don't get me wrong, when it comes to the fundamentals of both the economy and the stock market, I'm still a rational optimist. The labor market is the strongest it's been in two decades, economic growth continues to accelerate, and the S&P 500's forward PE is 16.6, right at the 16.4 average since 2000.

In other words, there is no dangerous stock market bubble, or any fundamental reason that this economic expansion and bull market can't continue for years. We just need to leave it alone and let the power of technological progress and economic growth works its magic.

However, we live in a world in which even smart people can do truly stupid things. My biggest fear is that the Fed will continue to claim that it's "data driven," but in reality continues swatting at an imaginary inflation bogeyman that doesn't exist.

Does this mean that it's time to panic? Time to sell everything, stock up on guns, ammo, and canned goods and then flee to your bunker in the hills? Of course not. But it does mean that you need to carefully watch the yield curve and know its significance. More importantly prepare your portfolio for what might happen if the curve inverts.

That means investing in such a way that you, based on your individual risk tolerances, time horizon, and long-term goals, will feel comfortable riding out a potential recession and bear market. One that's likely totally preventable and unnecessary, but purely caused by the Fed's folly and a refusal to actually follow where the data leads.

Basically my advice is to keep saving, remain optimistic, and hope for the best. But for the sake of your financial future, always include recessions and bear markets in your long-term financial strategy.

