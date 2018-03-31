Market Volatility Bulletin: Tumultuous First Quarter Wraps Up On A Positive Note

Correlation indexes are higher, and this makes it more difficult for VIX to fall.

Various sectors of the stock market were all over the map last week with a wide dispersion of performance; 10-yr back to Feb 5 lows.

Market Intro

CNBC: Thursday Close

Stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) took a bounce throughout the Thursday session, climbing higher until abruptly cutting a good portion of the gains into the close.

Sector SPDRs

The week was highly volatile (see 10-day realized vol reading in the Term Structure section below), with winners and losers among the US sectors. The defensives (Staples (XLP), Utilities (XLU), and interest-rate sensitive Real Estate (XLRE)) performed best, as US Treasury yields (IEF) at the lowest prints of going back to just before the Feb 5 volatility explosion. Tech (XLK) and Financials (XLF) finished the shortened week with modest losses, but the path to that outcome (see right panel above) was a frightful one.

IB: Ten-Year Treasury Yield

Overall global equities (ACWI) are mounting a recovery, but threats of a trade war have global stock implied volatility more than double where it was in mid January.

IB: ACWI Implied Volatility

Thoughts on Volatility

Overall, the story of the last six months or so has been rising yields for most sovereign debt. How much monetary tightening the long end can take before reversing course is an important topic to consider.

Remember that the whole reason for tightening is to bring inflation and economic growth down, not up. This relaxing of the long end of the yield curve (call it 10+ years) may be positive for stocks, which in truth compete more against these instruments than, say, T-Bills.

FedWatch Tool

The single largest scenario priced into Fed Funds futures is two hikes by September. The economy is growing, jobless claims are basically at all-time lows, and more fiscal stimulus is potentially on the way (just after tax cuts): I'd argue that short rates are still too low.

There are some difficult trade-offs in the air. It makes sense that equity vol has kicked into higher gear given how good news seems inevitably tethered to bad news of late. We've had a lot of monetary accommodation with extremely low inflation. We're now reaching the point where risks become far more two-sided, and rates (not so much the dollar) are taking notice.

Funny… in mid 2016 the yield curve was very flat because of how low the 10-Yr yield was. Now it's even lower, but on account of how the 2-Yr has picked up steam. It will be interesting when the yield curve finally does invert what region the 2/10s will be (2%... 3%...).

Term Structure

VixCentral has a new "Wide" button feature that helps put the current flatness of the term structure into perspective.

Both spot and the term structure appear to "believe" 30-day realized vol more than 10-day. The last two weeks had a great deal of choppiness to them.

The Heisenberg

IB: Spot VIX

The VIX was trying to settle down into the mid-teens, but the last two weeks put a stop to that. That said, neither the index nor the futures has had "panic" moments. The general movement, as seen above, has been jerky but never extreme.

Markets are looking to find their center amidst a flurry of news and have turned out to be the repeated failure of "Buy the Dip".

With all this underway, implied correlations between individual S&P 500 stocks have climbed meaningfully. In fact, implied correlations are part of what generates the VIX to begin with; it is a multiplicative factor in the calculation. Higher implied correlation mathematically means higher VIX (though this index does not speak to 30 days forward as true spot does). The current levels look as though they are trying to settle down, but they still have a great deal of room to rise (100 is the highest possible value) if necessary.

Last year's correlation index (KCJ) hit a shockingly low level of 16.28 before expiring in December:

This was a major reason behind why the VIX was able to achieve such low levels in 2017, and why 2018 has played out differently.

Conclusion

