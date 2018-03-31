What To Do With AMZA And Other MLP Funds/ETFs?

Or is there something more fundamentally wrong with the sector and/or its business model so the "irrational" pricing is not really irrational at all?

So the question now is whether MLP prices have been irrationally beaten down, despite cash flows solid enough that the sector is worth holding, clipping coupons and waiting it out?

We faced this in 2008 with many investments that were paying healthy distributions and seemed to have solid cash flows, but were selling at 55-60 cents on the dollar.

Many of us face the question regarding our MLP investments: "How low can they go?"

A recent article (MLPs: Value Trap Or Unnecessarily Cheap?) seemed to suggest that long-term income investors might find value in the MLP space, despite all the black eyes that investors in that industry have suffered lately.

It was a good article and prompted me to leave the following comment:

"Very helpful article, especially for many of us income investors who bought MLP funds over the past year or so, thinking they were a good long-term value at their (then) low prices, only to see them drop even further. The question for many of us now is, do we continue clipping the coupons and reinvesting the income (not necessarily back into MLPs, which many of us probably feel we own enough of already) and essentially forget about the huge paper losses we've suffered? We'd be doing that "secure" (as "secure" as you can ever be in investing) in the knowledge that the cash flows of a professionally managed diversified MLP portfolio (like the MLP CEFs that many of us own) are reasonably strong and the MLP business model is intact, and therefore there is no particular reason to sell out at what by any logic should be the "ultimate" bottom. In other words, selling MLPs now might be like selling many fixed income securities (like senior loans, HY bonds, CLOs, etc.) in 2008, when lots of healthy, performing assets were selling at 55-60 cents on the dollar. Those of us who held on collected great yields while we watched price levels slowly return to normal over the next couple years. Are MLPs and the funds that hold them in a similar situation now? I am not enough of an expert on MLPs to know the answer for certain. but that's where I'm leaning, especially after reading articles like this one."

I wish I had the answer to this, and may have a chance to discuss it more fully in my quarterly "Income Factory" report in a week or two. But I wanted to raise it now because I know many Seeking Alpha readers are asking this question about the InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) and the other MLP funds and ETFs.

As I said in the comment, I am leaning toward holding on to my current MLP exposure, including AMZA, and riding it out; in the hope and expectation that the unpopularity of the asset class reflects more sentiment and confusion than it does legitimate concern about the ability to maintain cash flows.

Regarding AMZA in particular, I note that Stanford Chemist has written a fine article about AMZA and the management actions that have contributed to it being down so much more than the rest of the MLP industry. He has promised us a second article looking ahead with his take on the future outlook, which we are all looking forward to.

In the meantime, the question - for me - is not so much whether if I were a "newbie" in the MLP space I would buy AMZA, but whether, as one who already holds it, is it worth keeping and riding the eventual (one hopes) MLP recovery back up even faster in a leveraged vehicle (i.e. AMZA), or whether to trade out of it into a more conventional MLP investment (like CEFs Kayne Anderson MLP Investment (KYN), Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund (DSE), Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund (FMO), etc.). Or even to sell some or all of it and take the money out of the MLP space.

The latter option is not attractive to me because it seems too much like selling a healthy asset class (in terms of its cash generation capacity) at or close to its market "bottom" just because investors have taken a somewhat irrational dislike or fear of it.

Personally, I don't know for sure, despite Stanford Chemist's fine article, exactly how much of AMZA's additional drop in price (beyond its unlevered benchmark) is due to poor management and how much is due merely to its being leveraged. If the latter, then I might expect its run up in price (when the MLP sector eventually recovers) to be all that much faster than the industry as a whole. If that is the case, I'm inclined to hold on and collect the distributions, fully aware that, even after the recent cut, they could still be cut even more. After all, I believe they are priced for a further drop and, if it occurs, the distribution yield will probably still be attractive.

Anyway, that's where I am in my thinking. I look forward to readers' comments and suggestions.

P.S. Since writing and submitting this article on Thursday, I have seen a number of articles and some private commentary suggesting that my somewhat optimistic view of the likelihood of the MLP sector emerging positively from its current doldrums seems to be shared by other commentators and analysts. Below are a couple links to articles of interest. (Thanks to fellow reader and commenter "10 Point" for bringing some of this to my attention.)

"Midstream Energy Moats at a Discount"

"Market Overly Punishing... Midstream Energy Firms"

