Utilities Week In Review For March 26-29

This week's sector rotation was defensive, which is positive for utilities.

Utilities are gaining in strength relative to the SPYs.

The utility sector was one of the top-performing sectors last week.

There's some very good news in this week's report:

Utilities were one of the best performing sectors last week, gaining 1.55%. And they're moving into a better relative strength position relative to the SPYs:

As a result, utilities are gaining in strength relative to the SPYs:

The above chart plots the XLUs relative to the SPYs. After their latest sell-off, the utilities were at a three-year low. But this week they bounced back.

So why is this happening now? There are a number of reasons:

The Treasury market has stabilized and even come in a touch over the last few weeks. The Treasury market sold-off during the first quarter, as traders forecasted higher growth and increased inflation. But the recent spike in volatility has created a flight to safety, leaving traders seeking out the safer havens of the bond market. Last week there was a general flight to safety in the stock market. Consumer staples and utilities were the top performers, indicating traders were rotating into safer pastures. This is part and parcel of a later-stage bull market. A number of utility stocks offer good yields relative to bonds. And with the utility sector oversold, there is the added benefit of capital appreciation, increasing gains.

Let's take a look at the underlying trend in the utility sector:

The chart strips out price candles only showing the 10-, 20-, 50-, and 200-day EMAs. This allows us to see the underlying trend without the added distraction of price bars. The shorter EMAs are bullish. The 10-day EMA (blue) is rising and is above the 20-day EMA (red), which is also rising. The 10-day is about to cross the 50-day EMA; all things being equal, the 20-day will follow suit in the next few weeks. And momentum is rising. All of this adds up to a continued bullish picture.

Let's next move to the largest members of the XLUs:

Everybody rose except Dominion (NYSE:D). There was no extreme negative news on the company. However, I have a feeling that the SCANA (NYSE:SCG) deal is still haunting investors. Its chart is very weak technically:

Prices continue to plumb new depths; momentum is weak and the EMAs are bearish.

On the plus side, Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), which had been underperforming, was a top gainer last week (see my review here). It has a very attractive chart:

Prices consolidated between early February and early March. Now they're moving higher. They've printed solid candles over the last few days with rising momentum.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) was the second best performer last week. It also has a bullish chart:

Here, we simply have a solid, upward sloping rally. The shorter EMAs are moving higher, as is the MACD.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) (which I profiled earlier this week) is also in a bullish uptrend:

Going into next week, things seem to be lining up for utilities.

