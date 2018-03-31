International ETF Week In Review: March 26-29

This was a good week for most international ETFs:

Note that gains are still weighted towards developing ETFs - Brazil, India, and Latin America were the top performers. There are two dynamics at work here. First, global growth is picking up. Second, despite the fears of a trade war, we're not seeing a full-blown confrontation yet. Instead, that impact is limited to China and to a lesser extent Australia (which is dependent on China). That explains their underperformance last week.

The developing regions are still outperforming the SPY on a relative basis, which we also see on the relative strength graph:

The entire developing complex is still firmly in the green. However, pay particular attention to China, Australia, and Europe which are gaining strength. Regarding China and Australia, their rising strength indicates traders believe the trade situation will be short-lived, or less damaging than some are predicting. That means there may be a trading opportunity. Here's one of the largest China ETFs, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI):

Prices are consolidating right about the 200-day EMA. Momentum is indecisive. But prices are between the shorter EMAs and 200-day EMA. However, topline Chinese growth is still strong:

As for Australia, the chart is uninviting right now:

Prices consolidated in a triangle pattern between late January and mid-March. They then broke down decisively in sympathy with Chinese equity market weakness. However, Australia is in decent shape economically:

GDP is growing at a modest pace:

Manufacturing is expanding at its strongest level since the GFC.

The European ETF is very similar to the Chinese ETF



Prices are consolidating in a triangle pattern. They recently bounced off the 200-day EMA. Overall, the EU region is in good shape economically.

The above table from the latest ECB Economic Bulletin shows GDP growth has picked up over the last few quarters, largely on the back of expanding exports.

For those interested in expanding their international exposure, the iShares Europe ETF (IEV) and FXI may be worth watching.

