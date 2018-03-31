Bayer/Monsanto Probably Further Delayed

Considerable further negotiation, and probably more horse-trading, are going to be necessary to get the deal done.

In a long career commenting on stock markets, I have never previously referenced the New York Post. Soon I may be finding stock ideas in the National Enquirer! Well, maybe Elon Musk really is a space alien’s love-child. So color me surprised that the Post has published one of the more useful recent commentaries on Bayer’s (OTCPK: OTCPK:BAYRY) proposed acquisition of Monsanto (NYSE: MON). Career staffers within the Department of Justice are apparently still bitter about the Obama administration’s controversial decision to drop its anti-trust investigation of Monsanto in 2012. They are now, apparently, seeking to get their own back.

As SA reports, the DOJ is concerned that the assets that Bayer/Monsanto have agreed to sell to BASF (OTCPK: OTCQX:BASFY) are not sufficient to answer its objections about the effect of the merger on competition in the seeds business. Staffers apparently profess to be of the opinion that BASF cannot manage these assets, and that without purchasing a “business unit” (by which they presumably mean an autonomous going concern), BASF would be incapable of competing in the seeds business.

It is astonishing – even dumb-founding − that DOJ staffers (few of whom have managed so much as a secretary) believe that they can second-guess what was, prior to the Dow/DuPont (NYSE: DWDP) merger, the world’s largest chemical company. Apparently, they think that BASF – one of the world’s leading and most globally diversified producers of agrochemicals – is so hapless that it would spend €5.9 billion to purchase assets that it is incapable of managing in a business that it obviously understands very, very thoroughly.

Granted, BASF previously tried to carve itself a place in the seeds business and failed. If anything, this should give DOJ staffers all the more reason to believe that the company has thought through its proposed asset purchases. BASF knows that without a seeds business, its long-term prospects in crop protection (2017 revenue €5.7 billion, 10% of EBITDA) are in doubt. The future of crop protection is seeds tailored to resist proprietary pesticides. BASF is quite aware that the assets it is purchasing from Bayer are the only way it can, in the long term, retain a place in the forefront of the agrochemical business. Having failed to build such a business from scratch, it really has little choice but to buy it.

Of course, it is aware that it will have to build upon what it has bought. Consequently, it is the most likely bidder for any additional assets that the DOJ requires Bayer to sell. And the investment required to build the seeds business into a strong player is probably one of the motivations for the formation of Wintershall DEA with the intention of selling all or part of it. As I have argued previously, BASF is almost as much a forced buyer as Bayer, under the gentle ministrations of various competition authorities, is a forced seller.

The problem with the DOJ’s apparent preference that Bayer/Monsanto dispose of going concerns is that neither of them is structured in such a way that this is possible. Their cottonseed businesses, for instance, are not autonomous operating units. And it is not at all clear that BASF or a similarly plausible buyer for these assets would be attracted to them if they were structured in that way.

Unless the DOJ has completely abandoned any pretense that its concerns over the transaction relate to competition, DowDuPont and ChemChina (purchaser of Syngenta; no U.S. listing) must obviously be excluded as possible bidders for parts of either company. But the only possible purchasers who have a chance of competing in the market are already (like BASF) major producers of crop protection chemicals. Their goal in bidding for these businesses must be to integrate the seeds and especially traits business with their existing agrochemical activities. Autonomous units and their bureaucracies would have no attractions for them. Assuming that BASF is able to purchase the Bayer assets, then the 1,800 employees who will accompany them are the ones it wants.

So far, as the Post suggests, Bayer is playing nice with the DOJ, and negotiations continue. There are other seed activities that it can sell, and BASF will almost certainly be interested. I think Bayer would, if it were forced to, be willing to sell its digital agriculture activities to BASF, rather than just offer BASF a license, and these would probably be sold as a going concern. While this is an important development area for agrochemical companies, it is at an early enough stage that Bayer/Monsanto could redevelop such an activity without insurmountable loss of competitiveness.

But should things turn nasty with the FTC, I believe Bayer/Monsanto have a fairly strong case. An amicus brief from BASF would probably bolster it. Bayer has been careful to cultivate the Trump administration, and the predictable howls of outrage from the usual suspects have had little effect in Congress. Frankly, I find the DOJ’s suggestion that it knows better than BASF how to invest €5.9 billion very odd, not to say extraordinarily presumptuous.

Transaction Update

I wrote last summer that I thought the deal might not close until the end of Q2 this year, and that, consequently, I thought the transaction spread was already too narrow at that time, and that it would not begin to close further until the Autumn.

That is more or less what happened, but as might be expected, signs of regulatory opposition have not been taken well by arbitrageurs.

Note that the U.S. is not the only potential roadblock. The deal has gained E.U. approval subject to the agreed asset sales to BASF, but Bayer has lost patience with Russia. It threatens to take it before the WTO’s Appellate Body over its insistence (in a transparent violation of WTO strictures) that to gain anti-trust approval, the merged Bayer/Monsanto must share technology with Russian entities.

Both this and any significant further contretemps with the DOJ could delay the transaction further. I suspect that, if necessary, Bayer/Monsanto might go ahead with the merger and Russia be damned until the WTO’s woefully dilatory processes force Russian acquiescence. This would be a sacrifice, but it is conceivable that Bayer/Monsanto might ultimately even receive compensation. But the U.S. is a different matter. Even if matters do not go before the courts, delay of the closing past June 30 is looking increasingly likely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DWDP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.