President Trump Considers Suing Opioid Manufacturers

President Trump

President Donald Trump stepped up criticism of opioid drug manufacturers. He recently intimated he was considering suing drugmakers for their role in fueling the opioid crisis:

A number of cities, counties and states have already sued opioid manufacturers. Last month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he was creating a task force to examine companies' role in the epidemic and was ordering it "to examine existing state and local government lawsuits against opioid manufacturers to determine if we can be of assistance." "Our Department of Justice is looking very seriously at bringing major litigation against some of these drug companies," Trump said Monday. "We'll bring it at a federal level. Some states are already bringing it, but we're thinking about bringing it at a very high federal level and we'll do a job."

The president made the critical remarks at a speech in New Hampshire. Trump declared that companies responsible for the epidemic must be held accountable. I believe Mallinckrodt (MNK), Endo (OTCPK:ENDO) and Insys (INSY) are particularly vulnerable to potential fines, penalties or litigation.

The Situation

Drug overdoses represent the largest cause of accidental deaths in the United States; they recently surpassed car accidents. Many believe the rise in drug overdoses has been driven by the use of prescription opioids. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2016 the number of drug overdoses were 64,000, up 23% Y/Y and more than twice the 23,518 reported in 2002. In 2002 opioid prescription drug overdoses were 32% of total drug overdoses. That figure increased to 43% in 2015, and 59% in 2016. Opioid prescription overdoses continue to hit record highs even after the government's concerted efforts to reduce them.

The rise in prescription opioids has also drawn the attention of lawmakers. Opioid prescriptions were 219 million in 2011; this was nearly triple the number reported 20 years earlier despite the fact the level of pain felt by Americans may not have increased proportionately. Others believe opioid manufacturers might have aggressively marketed these drugs to doctors without properly describing the risks. Earlier this month five doctors were charged with writing fentanyl prescriptions in exchange for kickbacks from Insys. One admitted to taking kickbacks and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Which Drug Makers Are Most At Risk?

Below is a description of Mallinckrodt, Insys and Endo and why I believe they are most vulnerable due to their high debt load or the amount of opioids they sold.

Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt is known for its its top-selling drug, Acthar, which treats infantile spasms. Acthar represents over 35% of Mallinckrodt's total revenue. As early as Q3 2015 its Specialty Generics segment, which houses opioids like Hydrochodone and Oxycodone, generated $297 million in revenue and represented 38% of the company's total revenue. At Q4 2017 the segment generated $196 million in revenue and was only 25% of the company's total. Mallinckrodt put the segment up for sale in the first half of 2017, but received no takers.

It also agreed to pay a $35 million settlement last year for failure to report suspicious orders of pharmaceuticals and for violating certain provisions of the Controlled Substances Act ("CSA"). After its acquisition of Sucampo its debt/EBITDA could exceed 5x. The company is highly indebted and currently lacks the liquidity to fund a large legal settlement. At Q4 2017 Mallinckrodt had about $1.3 billion in cash on hand. I expect nearly $1.2 billion will eventually to go to pay for the Sucampo deal. Another $300 million is needed to make a principal payment in the next few months. I doubt it has any excess liquidity to fund a major legal pay out related to opioid sales.

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Endo's sales consist of generics and branded drugs, which includes pain-related drugs like Opana, Percocet, Voltaren and Lidoderm. Its revenue is currently in free fall - Q4 revenue fell 38% Y/Y. Generics revenue was hurt due to disappointing launches of new drugs and a diminution of pricing power in North America. Branded revenue was off 28% Y/Y and currently represents nearly 30% of Endo's total revenue. The Branded segment has been hurt by lawmakers' tamping down on opioid prescriptions.

Last year the FDA [i] alerted Endo that risks of Opana outweighed its benefits and [ii] asked the company to remove the opioid from the market due to its public health consequences of abuse. The company has $1.3 billion of cash on hand, but its debt load is at 7.5x run-rate EBITDA. A legal pay out would hurt its cash flow needed to service its $8 billion debt load.

Insys

Over 95% of Insys's $33 million in quarterly revenue is derived from subsys, which delivers fentanyl; fentanyl is an opioid analgesic used for the treatment of breakthrough pain caused by cancer ("BTCP") in opioid-tolerant patients. It is considered one of the strongest opioids on the market. Fenanyl and fenantyl analogs (synthetic opioids) accounted for over 20,000 of drug overdose deaths in 2016 - over 30% of total drug overdoses that year.

For full-year 2015 subsys generated $329 million in revenue; it fell to $129 million in 2017, a decline of over 55%. The company believes subsys is the leading branded transmucosal immediate release fentanyl ("TIRF") product. However, past subsys sales may have been driven by prescriptions for indications other than for critical care cancer patients. The reduction of prescriptions for non-cancer patients could stymie subsys sales for some time.

Insys has cash of only $163 million. It is already under a Department of Justice ("DOJ") investigation pursuant to its role in the opioid crisis. Insys has reserved $150 million for potential DOJ claims. Given its paltry liquidity it might not be able to cover additional legal claims proposed by President Trump.

Conclusion

MNK, INSY and ENDP are particularly vulnerable to potential opioid-related lawsuits proposed by the president. Avoid all three stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MNK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.