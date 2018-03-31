Why Statoil Could Be The Cheapest And Best Positioned Oil Major To Profit From Rising Oil Prices

Brent currently trades 30% higher than its average price of last year. As a result, Statoil is likely to markedly grow its earnings this year.

Among the oil majors, it is the one with the greatest leverage on the price of oil. Therefore, it is the oil major that benefits the most from the rising.

By Aristofanis Papadatos

Numerous investors include oil majors in their portfolios for their attractive dividend yields. However, the vast majority of investors has not even heard of Statoil (STO). This is a paradox, as Statoil is a European oil major, with a market cap of $77 B and an attractive dividend yield, which currently stands at 3.8%.

This article will discuss Statoil's business model and growth prospects.

Business Overview

While most American investors know the Gulf of Mexico as one of the richest areas in oil on earth, many do not know that the North Sea is another rich area. In fact, the most widely used benchmark for the price of oil, Brent, is priced based on the trades in this area. Statoil is a Norwegian oil company, which is 67% owned by the Norwegian State.

Like the other well-known oil companies, Statoil has an upstream and a downstream (refining and marketing) segment. However, it differs from the others, as its upstream segment is by far the most important determinant of its overall performance. To be sure, this segment generated 86% of its total earnings last year. In addition, Statoil has operations in more than 30 countries. However, the vast majority of its earnings come from the Norwegian continental shelf. More precisely, this region generated 89% of its upstream earnings last year.

Statoil produced 2.1 M barrels/day of oil equivalent and earned $4.6 B last year. To provide a perspective, Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP (BP) and Total (TOT) produced 4.0, 3.6 and 2.6 M barrels/day, and earned $19.7 B, $3.9 B and $8.6 B, respectively, last year. Therefore, Statoil exhibited production that was comparable to Total’s output and earnings that were comparable to BP’s earnings last year.

Growth Prospects

Due to its overweight exposure to the price of oil, Statoil was severely hit by the downturn of the oil market, which began almost four years ago. Consequently, its management did its best to improve the performance of the company and hence the latter will greatly benefit from its recent corrective measures in the long run.

First of all, the company has radically improved its portfolio of reserves and thus it now has 3.2 B barrels with a breakeven point of $21 per barrel. It is remarkable that the Johan Sverdrup project has a breakeven point below $15 per barrel in its first phase and below $20 per barrel throughout its lifetime.

Overall, the company has become free cash flow positive even at an average oil price of $50 while it continues to lower its breakeven point even further. Therefore, it is evident that the company has taken its measures in order to suffer as little as possible whenever the next downturn of the oil market shows up.

Moreover, Statoil has drastically reduced its operating expenses. More precisely, it has reduced its operating costs per well by 10% and intends to maintain its current production cost until at least 2020. The lower cost base will help the company increase its earnings compared to its pre-crisis performance at a given oil price.

Furthermore, the company has remarkably improved its performance in its major operating area, namely the Norwegian continental shelf. During the last four years, it has grown its output by 10% even though it has reduced its capital expenses by 50% in the area during the same period.

On the one hand, this impressive divergence has resulted from the time lag between the capital expenses and their resultant output, as it usually takes 3-5 years for investment projects to start bearing fruit in the oil industry. On the other hand, this enviable performance has resulted from the impressive increase of oil recovery from the existing wells. In other words, while Statoil initially expected to recover 30% of the existing oil from its fields in the area, it has now increased its recovery rate to 50%. Even better, it will try to raise its recovery rate to 60% in the upcoming years. Thanks to this improvement in its operating performance, Statoil has managed to grow its output in the area despite its reduced capital expenses.

Overall, Statoil posted a record production level last year, which was 6% higher than the output of 2016 thanks to higher gas production, increased US onshore output and ramp-up of new oil fields. The management expects 1%-2% production growth this year and an average growth rate of 3%-4% for the next two years. In addition, Brent currently stands at $70, which is 30% higher than its average price of $54 last year. Therefore, Statoil is poised to enjoy a double boost this year; higher output and a much higher price of oil.

As a result, the analysts expect the company to grow its earnings per share [EPS] by 9% this year, from $1.39 to $1.52. However, given the high leverage of the company to the price of oil, the analysts’ estimates are likely to prove conservative if the price of oil remains around its current level for the rest of the year. It is also remarkable that the company has beaten the analysts’ EPS estimates for four consecutive quarters, at an average 16% beating rate. All in all, thanks to its overweight upstream exposure, Statoil is the best positioned oil major to benefit from the rising oil prices.

Oil & Gas Reserves

Statoil increased its proved oil and gas reserves by 7% last year, from 5.01 to 5.367 B barrels of oil equivalent. Approximately 91% of its reserves are located in OECD countries and hence these reserves do not bear any geopolitical risk. However, at the current production rate of the company, these reserves suffice only for 7.1 years. This duration is much shorter than the duration of the reserves of Exxon Mobil and BP, which currently suffice for 14.5 and 13.7 years, respectively. Therefore, Statoil should intensify its efforts to replenish its reserves and prolong their duration. As a side note, these are only the proved reserves of Statoil so the actual reserves are higher. Nevertheless, Statoil is behind its peers in this metric.

Recession Performance

As mentioned above, Statoil is mostly an upstream company. As a result, it was severely beaten by the downturn in the oil market, which began almost four years ago. As the price of oil plunged, Statoil saw its profits evaporate and incurred losses of $5.2 B in 2015 and $2.9 B in 2016. While all the other oil majors saw their profits plunge, most of them remained profitable thanks to their strong downstream segments. On the contrary, the downstream segment of Statoil proved too small to make a huge impact. Therefore, Statoil greatly depends on the price of oil to remain profitable during downturns and is much more exposed to it than its peers.

On the other hand, the high exposure of Statoil to the price of oil is a two-edged sword. Therefore, as long as the price of oil remains in an uptrend, Statoil is the most properly positioned oil producer to benefit from such a favorable trend.

Dividend Analysis



During the downturn of the oil market, Chevron (CVX) and BP froze their dividends whereas Exxon Mobil and Total continued to raise them, albeit at a very low rate. Statoil froze its dividend and thus paid the same dividend for 15 consecutive quarters, from Q1-2014 to Q3-2017. However, it raised its quarterly dividend by 4.5% in Q4-2017, from $0.22 to $0.23. As a result, the stock now yields 3.8%. While this yield is attractive, it is somewhat lower than the 4.2% yield of Exxon Mobil and the 4.0% yield of Chevron and much lower than the 6.1% yield of BP and the 5.4% yield of Total.

Another important consideration for U.S. investors is dividend withholding tax. Statoil is based in Norway, which means U.S. investors are subject to a 25% dividend withholding tax. As a result, the tax-effective dividend yield for Statoil is closer to 2.9%.

Nevertheless, Statoil has a healthy payout ratio of 66% and hence it has room to keep growing its dividend. On the other hand, the company has a weak balance sheet, with its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) standing at $48.3 B. As this debt load is about 14 times the free cash flows of the last 12 months, it is certainly burdensome. As a result, the management has stated that it will try to reduce the debt load in the upcoming quarters. Therefore, the upcoming dividend hikes are likely to be somewhat limited by this factor for the foreseeable future.

Valuation Analysis



Statoil is currently trading at a trailing P/E=16.8 and a forward P/E=14.7. Both ratios are much lower than the ratios of Exxon Mobil, Chevron and BP. To be sure, the three oil majors are trading at trailing P/E ratios of 20.9, 31.6 and 21.5 and forward P/E ratios of 16.0, 18.8 and 14.5, respectively. This means that Statoil is attractively valued compared to its peers, particularly if its growth prospects materialize. Its relatively cheap valuation may be partly attributed to the short duration of its oil and gas reserves when compared to the duration of the reserves of its peers. However, it is also likely that its cheap valuation has partly resulted from its low profile compared to its peers. Therefore, as Statoil is the most cheaply valued oil major and the most leveraged to the price of oil, it can greatly reward its shareholders in the upcoming quarters.

Final Thoughts

While the 3.8% dividend of Statoil is lower than that of its peers, the company is the oil major with the greatest leverage to the price of oil. Therefore, as Brent is trading 30% above its last year’s average, Statoil is the most properly positioned oil major to profit from this trend. As it is also much more cheaply valued than its peers, it is likely to greatly reward its shareholders in the upcoming quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.