Is General Mills Dividend Sustainable? Dividend History And Cash Flow Trends Give Us A Good Picture

As an income investor, I am always on the lookout for reliable dividend paying stocks that have, for some reason, found themselves in the woodshed. Does the market have a clear and rational reason for such an exile or is the market being overreactive in a climate of uncertainty and general nervousness. Measuring past dividend performance, current trends in company cash flows and understanding the major obstacles the company’s industry may be facing in the years ahead, are methods I use to try to distinguish if the dividend is sustainable or if these are the initial symptoms of a stock enroute to an inexorable headlong dive into the River Styx.

Dividend History

General Mills (GIS) has, according to Yahoo Finance, paid a dividend since 1983, although the company website claims it has paid an uninterrupted dividend for 119 years! But as far back as I can find data (GIS website only goes back to 1994), GIS has never cut its dividend, although it did not raise the dividend between January 1999 to July 2004 (22 quarters). GIS has grown its dividend annually since 2004 through 2017, or 14 years, qualifying it as a ‘Dividend Contender’ on David Fish's CCC Spread Sheet.

Dividend History Source: Yahoo Finance

This and the following graphic show that dividend growth does not seem to correlate very well with recessions. Over the past 6 years, the dividend growth rate for GIS has been slowing, but so has the S&P 500 dividend growth rate

The 15-year compound annual dividend growth rate for GIS calculates to 8.8%, which the S&P 500 dividend CAGR calculates to 4.9%, thanks to the -23.2% growth rate for 2009 over 2008.

This chart shows the long-term trends in current yields of GIS and the S&P 500. GIS has spent most of its yield history in the 2.5% to 3.5% range and since the mid-1990s has tracked the S&P 500. However, the past month has seen a jump up in yield for GIS while the S&P 500 has declined slightly. Note there have been other periods where yield has jumped up, so this recent trend is not unique. But clearly the market is showing concern.

Cash Flow Trends

The best measure of a company’s ability to sustain its dividend and whether it can grow its dividend are the trends in cash flows. (All of the following CF data are from Mergent On-Line)

I usually combine revenue per share along with Consolidated Funds From Operating Activities (CFFO) per share and dividends paid per share. But I’m separating them in this article for clarity. Here, revenues have definitely seen a sharp decline and recent recovery. The chart of nominal revenues (not shown) shows similar trending

CFFO per share has followed a similar rolling 4Q pattern, although with less variance. What is important in this chart is that dividend growth is not outpacing CFFO growth, despite the fluctuations. A trend of per share dividend growth outpacing per share CFFO growth would be a major concern.

The CFFO, after subtracting out distributions to non-controlling interests (NCI), divided into the common dividend shows the payout ratio. This has also, as would be expected, shown a historic sine-wave pattern, and at 40% over the past 4 quarters, is about right for a large foods manufacturer. However, this trend has been gradually increasing over the long term, which is of concern to the income investor.

Net interest expense, as a percentage of CFFO before interest is subtracted, has consistently been between 10 and 12% and is currently at 9.6% over the trailing 4Q. The trend here is favorable and this level of interest expense is typical of a food manufacturer. Also note that GIS elects to report net interest expense which is the interest expense minus any interest income. I normally try to show only the interest expense, although GIS does not report this. However, the interest income, which is reported annually, has been less than 2% of the annual interest expense each year over the past several years, and so is negligible.

Another useful CF metric is how much of a company's Cash Flow used For Investing activities, or CFFI, the company can cover with its CFFO after paying any distributions to NCI, preferred shareholders and paying the common dividend. The financially healthiest companies are able to fully fund investments in most years, and such seems to be the case with GIS.

(Note: 2016 shows 0% as the company had a net positive CFFI for that year, meaning net cash generated by the sale of investments exceeded the net cash spent on new investments... an unusual situation for most large companies). In order for a company to have sufficient cash to buy back stock and pay down debt, as needed, the company must generate sufficient net operational cash and have dividends and other distributions that do not consume a large part of this available operational cash. GIS, over the past 10 years, has generated (in $Billions) $22.6 in CFFO, has paid $8.4 in distributions and $8.3 in CFFI. This has provided about $6 to be used towards share buybacks and debt retirement. A graphic that better shows this is the total cumulative CFFO and the cumulative Cash Flow from Financing Activities, or CFFA, with distributions added back.

Note this is cumulative CFFA net of distributions (added back) and any quarterly changes in Cash & Cash Equivalents (C&CE) added/(subtracted) back. But this clearly shows that GIS has been able to generate sufficient discretionary cash to be able to net-reduce its capital structure obligations (debt and equity) over this period WITHOUT reducing the growth in CFFO. This is a strong indicator of the capabilities of management to generate discretionary cash from operations.

Forward industry risks

As a manufacturer of consumer foods, this industry is constantly under pressure to be responsive to the evolution of consumer demands. High volume, packaged and pre-prepared food products, the core of GIS production, is gradually shifting to fresh, organic and quality-focused product demand. Historic niche-food production and retailing, as provided by the likes of WhiteWave Foods (NYSE:WWAV), Whole Foods and Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), are gradually increasing their market share at the expense of traditional prepared food manufacturers. Fortunately, GIS has been making progress in the acquisition of organic-based companies such as Muir Glen and Cascadian Farms, although this segment still make up a small percent of annual sales for GIS. The recent addition of Blue Buffalo (natural pet food) is part of this evolution for GIS. But as the baby-boom generation decreases consumption and generation Y and millennials raise families and increase consumption, their demands will continue to shift to ‘fresh’, ‘organic’, ‘healthy’ and ‘Socially Responsible’. In its long history, GIS management has had to deal with a succession of seemingly crippling problems, such as commodity problems, labor problems, foreign problems, supply chain problems, competition problems and regulatory problems, all of which have always, and will always, create a steady stream of management challenges. In reading through GIS management’s shareholder report on risks and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis, I don’t see anything here suggesting the obstacles ahead are any different than they have been in the past.

Conclusion

GIS has definitely shown a slowing in sales and a less pronounced yet still evident slowing in CFFO over the 4-quarter periods between 3Q15 to 2Q17, although the past three 4-quarter periods have shown a definite improvement in cash flow trending. Looking back to the beginning of 2013, we can see much the same pattern… almost like a cash flow roller coaster. Other cash flow metrics, such as dividend payout ratios and the trend in interest expense have shown recent quarterly improvement.

The dividend history of GIS has shown it to be a non-cyclical stock, as unlike the dividend of the S&P 500, one could not even tell there was a recession in 2007-2009. Dividend growth and historic current yields have been remarkably constant… at least up until a couple of weeks ago when earnings projections went from an estimated 3-4% growth to 0% to 1%, with much of this due to favorable foreign exchange rates. This caused a sudden spike in current yield due to declining share price. I just see nothing in GIS that makes this significantly different than at any other period in its long history nor do I see any significant industry change nor any negative cash flow trends suggesting the Board of GIS will alter the dividend policy.

For those who invest for a long-term reliable dividend, at today’s current yield of 4.35%, GIS seems a good candidate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.