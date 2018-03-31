Another Option To Play The Small-Cap Value Game

Today, I take a closer look at the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and present it as an alternative to Vanguard's comparable fund.

Earlier this month, I discussed how small cap stocks tend to, on average, produce better absolute returns than a large-cap approach. I then compared my small cap ETF of choice, the Vanguard Small Cap (VB), to its close cousin Vanguard Small Cap Value fund (VBR), concluding that the former still seemed like a better deal overall.

In order to give value-biased investors another ETF choice in the small cap arena, I turned to one of Vanguard's key competitors, BlackRock's (BLK) iShares. Today, I take a closer look at the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS).

Comparing the two value ETFs

The table below displays the key characteristics of all three small cap ETFs. But I will focus the discussion only on the IJS and VBR funds.

The first key difference between IJS and VBR are the benchmarks that each tracks. The former follows the performance of the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index, while the latter mirrors the CRSP US Small Cap Value index. Here's how each benchmark is described by the Dow Jones and the Center for Research in Security Prices, respectively:

S&P SmallCap 600 Value : "S&P Style Indices divide the complete market capitalization of each parent index into growth and value indices. Constituents are drawn from the S&P SmallCap 600®. We measure value stocks using three factors: the ratios of book value, earnings, and sales to price."

: "S&P Style Indices divide the complete market capitalization of each parent index into growth and value indices. Constituents are drawn from the S&P SmallCap 600®. We measure value stocks using three factors: the ratios of book value, earnings, and sales to price." CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index: "Once securities are assigned to a size-based market cap index, they are made eligible for assignment to a growth or value index using CRSP’s multifactor model. CRSP classifies value securities using the following factors: book to price, forward earnings to price, historic earnings to price, dividend-to-price ratio and sales-to-price ratio."

In theory, there aren't too many obvious differences between the two. But in practice, the different composition of the benchmarks is reflected in how each ETF is constructed. For example, and counting as a very positive factor in my view, IJS is much better diversified across the sectors of the economy. I have written about how cap-weighted funds tend to make a portfolio unbalanced, and that allocating funds more evenly across the different industries seem to be a "passive way to outperform the market".

IJS holds only 19.4% of its total asset value in the largest sector, financials. By comparison, VBR invests 30.2% in the same industry. In terms of the three largest sectors, IJS distributes 54.3% to financials, industrials and consumer discretionary combined. Meanwhile, VBR concentrates 61.9% in its own top three.

When it comes to individual stock allocation, IJS is more concentrated into 450 names vs. VBR's 846 -- which also helps to explain IJS's 7.6% allocation to the top 10 stocks, compared to VBR's 4.8%. Yet, I do not believe this should be much of a concern, since both ETFs stretch across enough stocks to nearly eliminate unsystematic risks from their portfolios.

The charts above (the first on a five-year basis and the second since the turn of the century) illustrate, interestingly, that IJS has handily beaten VBR over a multi-year period. I hypothesize that the superior results have been a function of IJS' better diversification, which would be consistent with my findings on the out-performance of equal-weight and lower volatility strategies.

Another possibility is that IJS' better performance could be associated with a more aggressive growth investment approach. The average market cap of IJS' holdings is only $1.4 billion against VBR's $2.3 billion, with long-term earnings growth expectations of 13.2% vs. 10.8%, respectively. The volatility of the daily returns over the past couple of decades, however, do not seem to support this hypothesis very strongly.

Playing against IJS are two key factors: management fees and, to a lesser extent, size. On the former, IJS charges 0.25% that looks a bit too rich for my taste in the context of low cost ETFs. By comparison, VBR's 0.07% management fee looks much more enticing. Over a period of several years or a few decades, the 18-bp difference could add up to a few hundred thousand dollars of returns, even in a sub-$1 million portfolio.

Regarding size, VBR is nearly six times larger than IJS, and trades more than twice as often. I consider liquidity more important of a factor in an ETF than, for example, recent past returns (i.e. three-month, one-year or even three-year performance). However, I believe both funds clear my minimum requirements on this subject.

Final words

In the end, I see both IJS and VBR as great options for value-biased, retail investors that want to get exposed to small-cap stocks -- and, possibly, passively beat the broad market over time.

Although I do not appreciate IJS' richer management fee, I have a slight preference for the BlackRock product over its Vanguard counterpart and would be willing to pay the extra price for it primarily due to the more balanced sector allocation. In the end, I believe this factor alone should cause IJS to outperform VBR over the long term.

