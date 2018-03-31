IHS Markit: Compelling Value Play

The company has more than two-thirds of its business built on recurring revenues.

Another quarter, another beat for IHS Markit (INFO), the global provider of business data and benchmarking services. Despite being little-known in the stock market, IHS Markit continues to build a huge subscription business that's deeply rooted in the operations of its clients. With a huge mass of proprietary data in a business environment that increasingly extols the virtue of data-driven decision-making, IHS is well-positioned to continue its widespread dominance.

Particularly encouraging this quarter is the fact that IHS Markit delivered double-digit revenue growth - after growing just 8% last quarter and guiding to only single-digit growth for the full year. Add that to the fact that the company has almost entirely recurring revenues, and IHS Markit looks like a formula for long-term success.

One other reason to like IHS Markit for 2018 is the fact that the stock hasn't moved much year to date - though the broader market is also flat to slightly down. Since reporting earnings last quarter, shares of IHS Markit are back to the $48 level, still putting the company at a reasonable multiple of its projected earnings.

Valuation check against refreshed guidance

At IHS Markits' recent closing price of $48.24, the company carries a market cap of $19.19 billion. Being that the company does carry a substantial amount of debt, its enterprise value gives a more realistic picture of its valuation. Netting out IHS Markits' $156 million of cash against its $4.28 billion of debt, the company has a current enterprise value of $23.31 billion.

Here's where IHS Markits is guiding FY18 after its most recent quarter:

Figure 1. IHS Markits FY18 guidance

Source: IHS Markits investor relations

Some additional context on IHS Markits' robust guidance for the year from CEO Lance Uggla's remarks on the earnings call:

We are confident in our low single-digit organic revenue growth outlook for 2018 and mid-single-digit organic growth rate for our annual contract value. This view is in part supported by an increasing CapEx spend environment for our customers as we forecast the price of oil to average in the 60s in 2018."

The recovery of oil prices, which has led to a revival in the energy sector, lends huge support to one of IHS Markits' largest client verticals, which saw a revenue decline last year as energy companies pulled back on spending. With the energy outlook more supportive this year, IHS Markits is likely to see tailwinds against much easier y/y comps.

Against the midpoint of its FY18 revenue of $3.85 billion (in line with analyst consensus of $3.85 billion), IHS Markits has an EV/FY18 revenue multiple of 6.0x.

Against adjusted EBITDA, which may be the more appropriate valuation multiple as IHS Markits is a stable, cash-flowing business, the company has an EV/FY18 EBITDA multiple of 15.4x.

While neither multiple screams deep value, it must be noted that the majority of high-quality subscription businesses, typically within SaaS, tend to trade at 7-8x revenues and at much higher multiples of earnings, if any exist. While IHS Markits isn't exactly a growth champion, the fact that it has a huge recurring business that can still post solid organic growth, atop the potential for margin expansion and cash flow, the company can rightly be considered a value play.

As shown in the price chart above, the stock hasn't moved much yet year to date, allowing investors a reasonable entry point.

Double-digit growth underlines strong results

Underlying the bullish thesis for IHS Markits is the strength of its earnings. Despite the fact that the company has achieved a massive ~$4 billion revenue scale, it managed to see revenue acceleration this quarter and bump its growth up to double digits. See the company's full results below:

Figure 2. IHS Markits Q1 results

Source: IHS Markits investor relations

Total revenues grew 10.4% y/y to $932.1 million, hugely surpassing analyst estimates of $907.0 million (+7.4% y/y). Note that a three-point beat might be a small upside margin for a growth stock, but for a company that's typically growing only in the high single digits or low double digits, it's a spectacular showing. Of this growth, 6% was organic (due to the core business and not acquisitions).

Each of IHS Markits' end markets saw growth in the quarter - most notably Resources, which spent most of last year struggling:

Source: IHS Markits investor relations

Also note in particular the 24% y/y growth in recurring revenues in the Transportation vertical. Even without the company's acquisition of automotiveMastermind, the transportation unit grew 11% organically.

Recurring revenues also represented 86% of the company's total business - flat year over year. With such a large percentage of the business locked in, the company's incremental growth continues to build on top of a stable base.

On the profit side, GAAP operating profits rose 46% y/y to $139.7 million. This represents a 15.0% operating margin, versus just 11.4% in 1Q17. Pro forma EPS of $0.53 also beat analyst consensus of $0.50 by a respectable margin.

The company also grew its adjusted EBITDA - probably the most important marker for its valuation - by 12% y/y, underscoring improved EBITDA margins across all of IHS Markits' client segments:

Figure 3. IHS Markits EBITDA growth

Source: IHS Markits investor relations

How should investors react?

Investors in the market have had a long love affair with strong subscription/recurring revenue businesses, and for good reason - with revenues more or less locked in annual contracts, these companies produce extremely reliable earnings and grow at dependable rates, as exhibited this quarter. Unfortunately, that usually means paying premium valuations for a high-growth SaaS stock (although the slight correction in tech stocks in the first quarter has made valuations slightly more digestible).

In IHS Markits, however, is an opportunity to benefit from the stability of a recurring revenue business without paying too extreme of a price. I view my holding in IHS Markits as a steady, sleep-at-night kind of stock to counterbalance my high-growth plays. Stay long on this name as it continues to produce compelling results at a reasonable price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INFO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.