Preferred Stocks: 6 REIT Picks For Your IRA, Dividend Capture, Investment Or Trading Portfolio

Here we mark the beginning of a whole series of articles of this type.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 3/25/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Introduction

In our quest to provide valuable insights to our subscribers and the whole Seeking Alpha community, we have come up with this idea of finding good picks from the preferred, and baby bond, universe with the aid of our database.

This article is the first of this kind and will present to you our six picks from the REIT sector, excluding mortgage REITS (mREITs) that will go ex-dividend soon, have limited credit risk and also offer a decent yield spread relative to the Treasuries. We believe that they offer an opportunity for both long-term investors and active traders.

Criteria

The stepping stone to any kind of search is defining what you will be looking for. Therefore, we are seeking the following characteristics:

Yield-to-worst has to be above 7%.

REIT sector

Laggard - the product should have fallen behind in the preferred rally.

The presence of a large seller, being somewhat related to the previous requirement

Additionally, an incoming ex-dividend date as a potential catalyst

The Chosen Ones

Keeping in mind the above parameters, in the table below you can see the six stocks we have chosen:

Source: Author's database

Four of these stocks - CORR-A, CIO-A, SHO-E, RLJ-A - have a trading history, therefore we can make a direct comparison with the iShares Preferred Stock Index ETF (PFF) using our proprietary software:

Source: Author's software

They not only missed the whole PFF move to the upside, but they have strong sellers present who are relentless on the "ask", and I am absolutely confident that active traders have noticed this.

The other two stocks are the first preferred stock IPOs of what we consider very safe companies - QTS-A and JCAP-B.

Ex-dividend dates, dividends accrued, and 1-month change:

Source: Author's database

Comparison with other REIT preferred stocks by current yield and 1-month change:

Source: Author's database

JCAP-B and CIO-A are among the worst performing preferred stocks issued by REITs. Include the fact that their ex-dividend date is approaching and you have every reason to get excited about a trade in them.

We will write one article for each of these securities in order to go deeper into their respective financials, but at a first look there is nothing to worry about here, at least in our humble opinion.

RLJ-A

I suggest reading Preferred Stock Trader's article about RLJ-A. He makes the point that RLJ-A is comparable to HT-D and HT-E. Statistics and fundamentals prove the relationship between the preferred stocks:

Source: Author's software

Currently RLJ-A has a stripped current yield of 7.63% while HT-C, HT-E and HT-D have the same metric sitting around 7%.

For the last 1 month RLJ-A is lagging around 70 cents which is exactly 2 standard deviations. This should mean that RLJ-A will provide some additional return. I also find the HT preferred stocks to present us with decent value, but RLJ-A looks to be the better trade here.

CORR-A

Nothing has changed since our article about it. Now we are able to buy it again at a stripped price lower than $25 - below par value. It has been a nice trade for us in the past. We cannot pass on this utility-like business, especially while its common stock is at its highs and still providing 8% dividend yield.

SHO-E

Here we are trying to capture the dividend while relying on the small arbitrage with its brother stock - SHO-F. It is getting a little suspicious that we have a lot of picks in the hotel-REIT sector, but this is where the sellers are currently and we cannot find any fundamental reason for the continuous selling in the sector in the low-yielding rated preferred stocks.

Why the higher duration stocks are positioned better in a rising interest rate environment is a mystery to all of us. Here we are armed with a hedging reaction similar to the one we had in NS preferreds. If the Hotel REIT preferreds continue their sell-off, then SHO-E and SHO-F will most likely trade at equal current yields. This will widen their price spread, and this is supposed to act in our favor.

QTS-A

This is a new stock we have recently researched. Their financing rates are quite low and it seems like most people were curious why would they issue such a high yielding preferred stock. This one is also a potential addition to the PFF, and I have insider info that Preferred Stock Trader likes it as well.

It is already priced higher than on its IPO date, which is also a signal that the market is evaluating it positively. We all know that there is a decent amount of shares to be sold after the IPO, and the fact that buyers are moving the stock higher is very positive. It also matches our 7% yield criteria.

As for the company. QTS is trying to restructure its business. This is probably the reason they even issued the preferred. And probably the reason why they are willing to pay such high interest on the preferred. The common stock chart is also not pretty:

Source: Barchart.com - QTS Weekly Chart

I really doubt we would see such an yield on a QTS preferred stock if not for the recent developments. This one is slightly different from our dividend capture picks

We will follow up with more research on this name. As for now, it would suffice to catch the movement caused by its addition to the PFF.

Upcoming Articles



Our intention is to provide more articles like this one while covering every individual stock with its own article - a closer look at the company itself, the product and its respective peer group. Here is what you can expect soon:

5-6 short-term preferred stocks and bonds to protect you from interest rate risk

5 bonds to consider for your IRA

SSWN - what not to like - 5.7% in a year

Conclusion

This is a tough time to be an investor in any sector. Surprisingly there is not enough activity in fixed income and we are constantly changing our approach to the market. I find the dividend capture strategy to be on of the best in the current market environment and will concentrate on it while better opportunities arise.

Short-term securities are a must in this environment and we will also present you with all the opportunities we find there, which are not as many as we would like. In the meantime, do not forget to buy some SSWN.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORR-A, CIO-A, RLJ-A, SHO-E, QTS-A, JCAP-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.