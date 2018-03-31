Kronos Worldwide: Buy This 102-Year-Old Undervalued, Under-Covered, 3% Yielder

Founded in 1916, Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) is one of the largest producers of titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) pigments in the world. The holding company Valhi (NYSE:VHI) reports an 80% controlling stake in the company, 50% directly, 30% through its majority ownership of NL Industries (NYSE:NL), and I'm sure it is glad it does considering the stock went on a monumental run in 2017.

TiO 2 prices had been spiraling downwards for years due to oversupply brought by cheap Chinese competition, but in the end of 2016, prices began to recover. This is due to capacity in China going offline, as multiple companies were unable to compete in the already fully supplied industry. Closures in the country represented 270,000 metric tonnes of production. The TiO 2 price recovery is expected to continue through 2018 according to Fitch Ratings and although KRO's stock reached highs of over $28/share back in January, the stock currently sits at around $22 as fears of the cyclical, unpredictable nature of TiO 2 pricing and increasing costs have investors wary. Today, I want to make the case that this investor sell-off and price drop are premature and 2018 holds continued growth and price appreciation for Kronos Worldwide.

Source: Kronos

The Business and Growing Industry

Thousands of products use TiO 2 to make things white, bright and opaque. From your toothpaste and sunscreen, to the paint on your walls and even your favorite little dessert treats, Oreos, TiO 2 is ubiquitous in the modern world. Kronos is a 102-year-old cyclical company that has grown and produced dividends steadily through ups and downs ever since its birth in 1916. The company now operates seven production facilities in North America and Europe and is the fourth largest producer of TiO 2 in the world.

Source: Kronos

In the facilities above, Kronos uses two methods to create TiO 2 , the sulfate method and the chloride method. This is important because these methods produce byproducts which can be either reused or sold off by the company. Both methods produce iron salts, which are used in water treatment and purification, in the production of iron oxide pigments, in chromate reduction in cement, and in agriculture. The chloride method produces excess chlorine, which can be reused, and the sulfate method produces sulfur, only some of which can be refined for reuse. Because the sulfate method produces more harmful waste products, the chloride method is usually preferred by most business, although it is more capital intensive. This is good because around three-quarters of KRO's production uses this method. It is the company's diversification of methods however that has allowed Kronos to produce a staggering 573,000 metric tons of TiO 2 in 2017, up from 546,000 in 2016. Although KRO is reliant on the purchase of many of the raw chemicals used in its processes, leaving it vulnerable to price increases, the company also owns mines like the ilmenite mine in Hauge Dalane/Norway which produces a key raw material in the sulfate process. This enables it to reduce and stabilize costs in the long run. Kronos is also licensed to produce a wide variety of grades of TiO 2 which allows the company to serve a diverse customer base. These production efficiencies enabled the company to weather the pricing storm far better than competitors.

There is strong competition in the TiO 2 production industry with competitors like Chemours (NYSE:CC), Tronox (NYSE:TROX), and Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) always fighting for market share. Still, this is an industry that is difficult for new competitors to enter as witnessed from 2013 to 2016 when multiple Chinese companies attempted an entry and were forced to withdraw. This means that although the last couple years have been ripe with oversupply issues, this won't always be the case. The seven world-class facilities owned by Kronos are harder to reproduce than many thought, and present a significant barrier to entry which gives KRO a more stable outlook in terms of sales and pricing, especially given the impressive expected growth for industry.

Source: Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide's Facility in Leverkusen, Germany. Founded in 1927.

As a result of TiO 2 's prevalence in modern coatings, plastics, man-made fibers, ceramics and glass, paper, as well as health, food and beauty products, the CAGR for the pigment is suspected to be an impressive 7.6% over the next eight years, according to Hexa Research. This notable figure usually closely tracks global GDP growth, but more significant increases are coming from emerging markets, as they continue to adopt a more capitalistic, consumerist way of life. Newly discovered uses for TiO 2 , like in solar panels as reflecting agents for example, have also buoyed the numbers going forward.

Source: Hexa Research

One concern that may have caused share prices of KRO to fall from their highs is the issue of rising prices for both sulfate and chloride TiO 2 feedstock which are expected to eventually mirror pigment prices directly. Fortunately, due to a strong rebound year in 2017, KRO is more than ready to bear the burden of moderately rising costs and the mines it does operate will now be more useful than ever.

A Rebound in 2017

From 2013 to 2016, Kronos Worldwide faced significant headwinds in terms of TiO 2 pricing, but 2017 was a turnaround year for the company, one where it saw 26.7% revenue growth YoY. This growth was partly due to increased demand for its product, but mainly the increase in net sales was the result of a 22% rise in TiO 2 pricing at the company. Couple that with new production efficiencies implemented in 2016 at several facilities that are already paying dividends and 2017 was one of the best years on record for Kronos Worldwide. As the company states in its 2017 10-K:

Average selling prices began to rise in the second quarter of 2016 and have continued to rise through the full year of 2017. We started 2017 with average selling prices 11% higher than the beginning of 2016. Our average selling prices at the end of 2017 were 27% higher than at the end of 2016, with higher prices in all major markets.

2016 2017 % Change Sales Volumes* 559 586 5% Production Volumes* 546 576 5% TiO 2 Product Pricing - - 22%

*Volumes in thousands of metric tons

Table Compiled by Author From 10-K

This level of price increases would normally lead to falling sales numbers, but in fact KRO was able to increase volumes in 2017 as seen above, due to strength in the North American and European markets vs. 2016. The remarkable increase in net sales drove gross margin, net income, and FCF all to extraordinary new heights on the year. This is necessary given the predicted cost increases going forward, but it is great to see the net sales figures translating so well into profits thus far.

In $ MM 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Net Sales 1,732.4 1,651.9 1,348.8 1,364.3 1,729.0 Gross Margin 112.2 349.7 192.3 257.0 558.9 Net Income (loss) (102.0) 99.2 (173.6) 43.3 354.5 Free Cash Flow 62 27 5 37 212

Table Compiled by Author From 10-K

ROIC was also its highest ever in 2017 for Kronos at over 37%. This was partly due to a recognized income tax benefit of $48.8 million in 2017 compared to income tax expense of $17.9 million in 2016, but even taking that out of the equation, it's hard to find many negatives about 2017 for Kronos. Cash and cash equivalents were a particular area of strength, for example, coming in at $316.7 million in 2017, which is up over 243% YoY.

All of this extra cash on hand led Kronos to the increase its dividend for the first time since the end of 2011. On the 21st of February, KRO declared a $0.17/share quarterly dividend, which is a 13.3% increase from its prior dividend of $0.15. It is important to note that Kronos' dividend was never cut even when the company saw a significant net loss in 2015, so investors can feel safe about their quarterly income from the company, even if it gets caught in a down cycle. The payout ratio of only 21% will help with that too.

Another impressive feature of Kronos' recovery has been its ability to manage debt during the period. In 2015, KRO had a debt/equity ratio of 0.73, in the difficult 2016 year that rose to 0.85, but in 2017 the number fell to a more comfortable 0.63. The ability to keep debt under control while continuing to pay a dividend to shareholders is something that separates KRO from its competitors, many of whom either cut dividends, faced insolvency or amassed substantial debts during the tough times in the industry. KRO still has a total debt of $474.5 million, but with cash and cash equivalents being over $300 million in the period, this isn't something to worry about and it's far below the numbers seen in the competition.

Strong Relative Valuation

Kronos Worldwide is trading at very reasonable multiples across the board despite the price appreciation seen in 2017 and the beginning of 2018. The company beats the industry average in every major category as seen below. All of this with a ROE of 62% TTM and a ROA of 24% TTM.

KRO Industry Avg KRO 5 Yr. Avg. Price/Earnings 7.1 18.7 26.4 Price/Book 3.3 5.0 2.3 Price/Sales 1.5 1.8 1.0 Price/Cash Flow 9.2 13.9 14.6 Dividend Yield % 3.0 1.7 5.2

*Price/Cash flow uses 3 Yr. Avg.

Table Compiled by Author From Morningstar

Many of these numbers will come back to more reasonable figures as cost increases hit the company, but KRO is still undervalued in comparison with its peers. Growing sales numbers and improved industry conditions will help overshadow the predicted cost increases. The superiority of KRO is also evidenced by the debt/equity ratio and dividend yield when viewed in comparison with some of the company's major competitors, Chemours, Tronox and Venator Materials PLC.

KRO TROX CC VNTR Debt/Equity .63 3.78 4.76 .68 Div. Yield % 3.0 .98 .53 -

Table Compiled by Author From Morningstar

KRO is trading at a strong relative valuation in terms of EV/EBITDA as well at 7.57x, but doesn't seem to be getting the recognition from the market. Perhaps this is due to the stock being under-covered with only three analysts making up its earnings estimates. Either way the company seems to be undervalued in nearly every measurable metric.

Conclusion

For years Kronos fought a losing pricing battle with Chinese competitors in an oversaturated and fiercely competitive market. In 2017, it was finally allowed to breathe fresh air as the pricing war dissipated and things returned to normal. Shares appreciated rapidly until $28/share when many investors jumped ship and sentiment changed as the fear of a cyclical burn swept through. Just when Kronos was beginning to receive its just due and reward for paying consistent dividends throughout the industry wide panic, investors got cold feet and now the valuation of the company has fallen back to bargain levels.

As indicated by market researcher Fitch, 2018 is expected to be a strong year for TiO 2 pricing, and Kronos is poised to take advantage. With the company's 3% yield, strong relative valuation, growing net sales and production figures, and well managed debt burden, I see significant room for price appreciation. Kronos' current market cap of only $2.6 billion vs. $1.7 billion in revenues and over $350 million in net income for 2017 screams undervalued. Even if these numbers come down to Earth (and I expect they will), the company appears to have plenty of room in gross margins to handle increased costs. Investors have left the scene before all the profits have been thrown on the table. I believe this makes KRO a BUY at this point and maybe the market agrees with me as the company was up over 3% on Thursday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KRO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.